Coney Island has been a New York staple since it opened in 1895, bringing seaside views and great amusements to New York. Located in the borough of Brooklyn, Coney Island is easy to get to by subway or car and offers a variety of things to do for families, friends, and visitors. Here's a guide if you're looking for things to do in Coney Island and spend the day under the sun.

How To Spend a Day at Coney Island

If you have one day to spend at iconic Coney Island, here's how to make the most of your time at this famous fun spot.

Plan Your Day at the Luna Park

Going to Coney Island takes a little planning so you can make the most of your trip. There are two amusement parks inside Coney Island, so plenty of rides and amusements exist. Today, there are two main parks: Luna Park, which controls most of the amusement area, and the smaller Deno's Wonder Wheel Park. The layout can be confusing when you look at a map, with Deno's Wonder Wheel Park in the middle of two sections.

Make the Most of Luna Park Pass

We recommend starting in Luna Park early, when the lines and wait times tend to be shorter. Walking the boardwalk at Coney Island is free, and admission to Luna Park is $43–$68 per wristband, depending on height, or $3.00 per ride (varies per ride.) When you buy the wristband, you get four hours of unlimited rides, so it's best to make the most of your time and not stop for food until your time is up.

This wristband allows you to ride rides like the high-flying Thunderbolt or the Soarin' Eagle. If high-intensity thrill-chasing isn't your thing, try the swings on the Brooklyn Flyer or the Coney Island Hang Glider. There is a variety of thrill rides and not-so-thrill rides available, so there's a lot to check out, and you can make the most of your tickets by picking your favorite rides – or just riding the swings again and again; we won't judge.

Ride the Cyclone

Not to be missed is the Coney Island Cyclone. Included in the Luna Park timed wristband is admission to the Cyclone, located at the end of the park. Without a timed wristband, it is $10 per person to ride the infamous coaster.

Since its debut on June 26, 1927, the Coney Island Cyclone has been a core fixture of the amusement district. It is one of Luna Park in Coney Island's most cherished operating landmarks.

The Cyclone reaches a maximum speed of 60 miles per hour, carries 24 passengers, and boasts a total track length of 2,640 feet. As the second-steepest wooden roller coaster in the world, the Cyclone features an adrenaline-charged plunge measuring 85 feet at an uncompromising descent angle of almost 60 degrees. The Cyclone was deemed a New York City Landmark in 1988 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places (1991.) It's a slice of history and a must-not-miss!

Try All the Best Boardwalk Eats

When you think about Coney Island, you probably think about Nathan's hot dogs. Nathan's was established in 1916 at the original location on Coney Island, which you can visit. Pro tip: before you go, look online for coupons or deals at Nathans. Why pay more for hot dogs than you need to?

Other spots to check out on the Boardwalk are Paul's Daughter for seafood, Ruby's Bar and Grill for hot dogs and burgers, and Coney's Cones for Italian gelato. There are plenty of smaller stops for you to pick up funnel cakes and fried Oreos, so be sure to check out those along the boardwalk.

Catch a Minor League Game

Coney Island is home to the Brooklyn Cyclones, The New York Mets' minor league team. To take a break from walking around the amusement park, you can get tickets to see the future stars of the MLB. The baseball park offers decently priced tickets, with deals and discounts for families, themed days, and fun giveaways.

Be sure to check out their schedule before you visit the ballpark, and take advantage of all the fun things the park has to offer, like games for kids or free giveaways.

Visit Your Aquatic Friends at the Aquarium

Once you've cheered for the Brooklyn Cyclones, stretch your legs and check out the New York Aquarium. Located just past the Cyclone a little further down the boardwalk, the New York Aquarium is the oldest continually operating aquarium in the United States. It was founded at Castle Garden in Battery Park, Manhattan, in 1896 and moved to Coney Island in 1957.

The newest, award-winning exhibit—Ocean Wonders: Sharks!—holds more than 500,000 gallons of water and contains interactive and immersive exhibits that put you nine inches away from 18 species of sharks and a hundred other marine species. It's the perfect way to see some of your oceanic favorites without going into the water.

Ride the Wonder Wheel

No trip to Coney Island is complete without riding the Wonder Wheel. This is part of the smaller Deno's Wonder Wheel Park and requires tickets, which you can buy outside of the wheel itself. Taking a sunset ride on the Wonder Wheel is the perfect way to end your day, taking in the views of the water and the city. You can pick a swinging car for a bit more of a thrill or a stationary car to get better views.

All of these things can make for the perfect day at Coney Island, ending with a sunset walk on the boardwalk. Coney Island was ranked the best amusement park in New York, so it can’t be missed. If you plan to use the beach at Coney Island, pack these space-saving beach essentials.

