The 20 Acronyms That Confuse Americans The Most

Despite the widespread usage of acronyms at work and in everyday conversations, many Americans are still baffled by some, especially texting and social media acronyms. In a recent study by How Sociable, they found 20 acronyms have left thousands of individuals puzzled, searching for the definition online.

SMH

‘SMH' is the top spot for the most confusing acronym, with 802,858 monthly searches — or 9 million searches a year. Based on the data analysis, ‘SMH' is also the most searched abbreviation across all 50 states.

A representative from How Sociable says. “‘SMH' has managed to cement its place in the online Oxford dictionary.”

But what does SMH mean?

SMH stands for ‘shaking my head.' People use it to express displeasure or disapproval. Interestingly, if you type it on either Android or iOS device, you will get the Face Palm emoji which is often associated with disappointment and disbelief.

TBH

‘TBH' takes second place, with 306,085 searches per month. Like its spelled-out version, ‘to be honest,' TBH is a preface when you want to speak frankly or give an unpopular opinion.

TBH can also be ‘to be heard,' but it is not as prevalent as ‘to be honest.'

Forty-four states have ‘tbh' as the second most searched acronym per month.

POV

‘POV' is in third place, garnering 284,963 searches – over 21,000 less than TBH. POV is short for ‘point of view.' Unlike the first two acronyms, context is the key to using this acronym effectively.

People generally use POV to give an opinion or standpoint on a situation.

However, in social media like TikTok and YouTube, POV means angling the camera to show viewers what you are looking at. This acronym can also be about who is telling the story, primarily when used in a literary context.

Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada, and Utah log' POV' as the second most searched acronym.

NSFW

Sitting in fourth place is NSFW, with 264,610 searches. NSFW can either be ‘not safe for work' or ‘not suitable for work.'

Whatever phrase you choose, NSFW is when something, a picture, an article, a voice clip, GIF, a video, or any material, is too grotesque or scandalous to view openly at work. In other words, it is a warning not to open if you are in public.

Another meaning of NSFW is ‘not safe for wife.'

Twenty states, such as Wisconsin, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, have NSFW as the third most searched acronym.

LMFAO

With 203,537 searches, LMFAO is another ambiguous initialism that landed on How Sociable's list. LMFAO, or laughing my a*U* off, is synonymous with another text acronym, ‘lol,' which is laugh out loud. People use both as a response.

OP

If you've ever been to a forum, group, or comment thread, you've already come across the acronym' OP.' It can mean ‘original post' or ‘original poster.'

‘OP' is in 6th place, with 159,945 searches. It's the second most searched acronym in Alabama.

TTYL

TTYL is also a confusing acronym for 150,253 Americans. TTYL or ‘talk to you later' is a casual or informal way of saying you're ending the conversation. Consider it goodbye or see you later but in just four letters.

AFK

In eighth place is AFK at 137,763 searches. This initialism is common in messaging apps or games, meaning you are online but ‘away from the keyboard.' In other words, you are not in front of your computer or smartphone.

This status gives your officemates or friends a warning that you're more than likely not going to see their messages or able to respond to them immediately.

TL;DR

Another common acronym prevalent in forums like Reddit is TL;DR or “too long; didn't read.” It is a typical response to a post that is too time-consuming to go through entirely because of its length.

Using TL;DR is often seen as rude, but in some cases, forum posts include TL;DR at the end to summarize the content.

TL;DR receives 125,230 searches per month.

IIRC

At 116,067 searches is the IIRC. This internet initialism is for ‘if I recall correctly' or ‘if I remember correctly.' People often use IIRC when sharing information but without certainty.

For example, “IIRC, the IT team fixed the issue last week.”

TFW

The acronym ‘TFW' also receives hundreds of thousands of searches per month, 112,427, to be more precise.

‘TFW' or ‘that feeling when' to describe an emotion. For example, TFW you forgot your wallet.

However, it's worth noting that ‘TFW' can also have an alternative meaning – ‘that face when.' Both definitions share the same usage and application to convey your emotion.

FTW

Like confusing British phrases, many also find the FTW acronym a head-scratcher. According to the study, 103,858 Americans searched the meaning of FTW online. It means “for the win.”

FTW is an enthusiastic expression when you come across something great or best. Its most common usage, however, is for expressing to convey support. For example, Lakers FTW!

Other Confusing Acronyms

The survey also found the following acronyms to be confusing:

NFS (Not For Sale): 92,282 searches

FWIW (For What It's Worth): 91,205 searches

IMO (In My Opinion): 88,991 searches

IRL (In Real Life): 88,597 searches

LOL (Laugh Out Loud): 79,710 searches

YOLO (You Only Live Once): 78,374 searches

TIL (Today I Learned): 76,133 searches

DM (Direct Message): 75,166 searches

Methodology

How Sociable took the 190 most common internet acronyms and analyzed the number of searches for each one, together with phrases, ‘what does acronym mean,' ‘acronym meaning,' and ‘what does acronym stand for.'

