From Hype to Huh? 15 Movie Trailers That Left Us Scratching Our Heads

Movie trailers exist for one reason: to get us to see an upcoming film. At times, trailers contain too much of the plot; most of us have seen a trailer and thought, “Well, thanks for ruining the twist” or “Showing us the ghost/monster was a big mistake.”

Then there are the trailers that get us excited for an upcoming movie – but when we see the film, it’s nothing like the trailer. This cinematic bait-and-switch is irritating. It may also be irresponsible if it leads to kids being taken to what looks like a funny movie about talking animals.

Members of a popular online film recently took on “totally misleading” film trailers. Here are 15 of their (least) favorite examples.

1. Adventureland (2009)

What looked like a raunchy teen comedy in the trailer was actually a coming-of-age flick about a recent college grad who takes a job at a down-at-the-heels amusement park. Fans said the film was good, but it sure wasn’t what they thought it would be. One commenter was irritated by how often Bill Hader and Kristin Wiig showed up in the trailer when their roles in the film were brief.

2. The Grey (2011)

Liam Neeson fans were itching to watch the actor go mano a mano against a wolf in this survival film. Despite the thrilling trailer, that didn’t happen. Some commenters joked about assuming the movie would be Taken but with wolves. Nope. While it has a man vs. nature approach, The Grey is more of a philosophical treatise on overcoming grief. One cinephile said it’s now one of his favorite movies – even though the trailer had initially made him vow to skip it.

3. The Witch (2015)

The trailer was long on jump scares and things that go bump in the night. Horror fans were ready for monsters, but The Witch was more of a psychological drama with just a dash of the supernatural. The dialogue is sparse, the atmosphere is unsettling, and many people are happily creeped out. However, commenters said it’s not what you would expect from the preview.

4. Stepmom (1998)

A younger woman (Julia Roberts) falls for a slightly older divorced dad (Ed Harris), and his ex-wife (Susan Sarandon) doesn’t want another woman near her kids. Looks like just another movie of the week about step-parenting, huh? Except the trailer never mentions the ex-wife’s terminal illness. Moviegoers were a little surprised by that plot point.

5. Downsizing (2017)

This overstuffed film from Alexander Payne (Sideways, Citizen Ruth, Election) focuses on an experiment to reduce resource consumption by reducing human volunteers to five inches in height. Matt Damon is all in, but his wife bails at the last minute. Although the preview made Downsizing look like an all-out comedy, it had subplots about political oppression and cult-like behavior that fans found depressing and/or boring.

6. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Based on its trailer, one forum member thought this movie would be like the Lord of the Rings films. Not even close. Guillermo del Toro’s dark fantasy is a creepy and sometimes terrifying look at the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. The real world and the fantasy world are equally scary for the child protagonist, who encounters supernatural beings, good and bad. And about that monster with eyeballs in his hands…Brrrr.

7. Pig (2021)

Nicolas Cage rarely takes serious roles, so who could blame fans who saw the Pig trailer and thought, “John Wick, except with a pig instead of a dog!” Cage plays a woods-dweller who hunts truffles with his best buddy, a pig. When the animal is stolen, he heads to the city to get it back by any means necessary. One cinephile was shocked (in a good way) by how different Pig was from the preview, calling it a deeply touching story about sorrow.

8. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)

The trailer absolutely made this flick look like another dumb slasher movie. Based on that assumption, one film buff rented The Cabin in the Woods; after the first scene, they checked the DVD to ensure they hadn’t been given the wrong movie. This sci-fi/comedy/horror film does have college students in it, but that’s the only thing it has in common with a slasher film. On the off-chance you haven’t seen it yet, we won’t spoil the plot twist.

9. Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Dinosaurs roam the Earth, and the three OG scientists team up to fight back! Well, that’s what it looked like in the trailer. Hopeful fans were disappointed that the “reptiles walk among us” part of the plot took up maybe 10 minutes of the 147-minute running time. One forum member said the film was such a jumble of ideas that they couldn’t figure out the main point. Maybe more dinos at the drive-in would have helped.

10. Trainspotting (1996)

Based on the trailer, one commenter expected a movie about a wacky group of lovable stoners and their silly shenanigans. What they got instead: Heroin addicts, petty thefts, bad trips, and a dead-from-neglect baby crawling on the ceiling. This black comedy-drama does have amusing moments, but the underpinning of the movie is a grim look at addiction and urban squalor in late 20th-century Edinburgh.

11. Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Two hapless losers chase a kangaroo – a rapping kangaroo – that has taken off with a jacket containing $50,000 cash. The film was originally an R-rated mob comedy, but what test audiences liked most was the kangaroo. Lots more marsupial footage was added, and some of the bad stuff was cut. Still, enough violence and adult situations remained to appall critics and parents. Did we mention the flatulent camel?

12. In Bruges (2008)

The preview made it look like a quirky, comedic gangster film, but the main thrust of the film is the murder of a priest and a child. That said, forum members praised In Bruges for its wit and intensity. Critics loved it, too; the late Roger Ebert called it “an endlessly surprising, very dark, human comedy, with a plot that cannot be foreseen but only relished.”

13. The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Judging by its trailer, The Place Beyond the Pines is a movie about a motorcycle stunt rider (Ryan Gosling) who wants to turn his life around and be a good father. However, the film tells the intertwined stories of a handful of people affected by crime and the justice system. One fan noted that the trailer made it look like a Fast and the Furious kind of movie, while it turned out to be more of a slow burn – yet still a solid film.

14. Click (2006)

Michael (Adam Sandler) is given a magic remote control that can pause or fast-forward time itself, which lends itself to funny bits – all of which appear in the trailer. Overall, though, Click is about what Michael misses out on while avoiding some of life’s more challenging moments. One admirer said that despite the funny stuff, the film is so profoundly moving that they don’t consider it a comedy.

15. Snow Dogs (2002)

Kangaroo Jack promised a rapping kangaroo. The trailer for Snow Dogs indicated that Alaska dogs can talk. (Spoiler alert: They can’t.) A commenter said the preview made it look like a zany children’s film, but it turned out to be the story of a Miami dentist (Cuba Gooding Jr.) who goes to Alaska to pick up an inheritance and stays to learn about his roots. According to one commenter, the movie wasn’t awful, but the studio shouldn’t have marketed the talking dogs so heavily. Woof.

Source: Reddit