What Happened to the Red Wave? Control of Congress Still Uncertain

The 2022 midterm elections have been some of the most competitive elections in many years. With control of both the House and the Senate up for grabs, candidates pulled no punches. Most of the tightest key races have yet to be called, and the country waits in tense anticipation to see if this election will change the course of the country going forward.

Gains and Losses

In a surprising turn of events, Democrat John Fetterman beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, giving Democrats a key Senate seat and flipping a historically red state. Exit polls conducted after the elections show that the economy and inflation were indeed the highest priority issues for voters.

This election cycle, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 out of the 100 Senate seats were open for the taking. Although there was a lot of speculation about a “red wave,” Republicans haven't quite gotten the sweeping victory they were hoping for.

Related: Democrats Are ‘Crime Deniers, Inflation Deniers, and Education Deniers' Says GOP Chair

In Other News

Elections for state governors were also held in a few states. Republicans managed to hold onto power in key states like Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis had a landslide victory, after which former President Donald Trump warned him not to make a bid for the 2024 presidency. Meanwhile, in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams conceded the race to Republican Brian Kemp.

Governor Greg Abbott was also able to hold onto his position in Texas, defeating Beto O'Rourke.

Related: Is Biden's Mental Capacity a Serious Issue?

Breaking Tradition

Traditionally, the president's party does not perform well in midterm elections, but this time around, Democrats seem determined to break tradition. The party is performing better than many polls suggested, and although Biden's approval rating took a hit right before Election Day, the party still managed to gain some ground.

On the other side, Republicans had their own vulnerability going into the midterms: abortion. After the Dobbs Decision, where the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it looked like Republicans wouldn't stand a chance this month.

With both parties set on an almost even playing field with regard to strengths and weaknesses, the results of this election were hard to predict. Even now, key races are still being counted, and it may be several days, if not weeks before we have all of the results.

In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker are locked in a tight battle that could end up in a run-off in four weeks if neither candidate is able to secure 50% of the vote.

The results for key Senate races in Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada are also still up in the air, so the fate of Congress may not be known for several weeks.

A Lot at Stake

Even though Biden isn't on the ballot this November, his agenda is. If Republicans manage to take even one chamber of Congress, his agenda will come to a grinding halt. Biden has stated that if Democrats manage to hold onto Congress this November, he will be able to sign legislation in January that will codify abortion rights.

So for Democrats, a lot is hanging in the balance this election cycle.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.