Conspiracyville Has Biden Being Replaced on Democrats’ 2024 Presidential Ticket

California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Oct. 25 to talk about the “climate crisis.”

China certainly has a huge role to play in the push to reduce carbon emissions across the world. It has pledged to reach peak emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.

California, with the world’s fifth-largest economy and plagued by drought and wildfires, said by scientists to be made worse by climate change, is surely affected by what goes into the air from China.

So, it seems to make sense the leader of the most populous U.S. state would meet with the leader of the country that rivals India for having the most people and that is a known to be a major polluter of the air we all breathe.

But those facts did not stop the conspiracy rumormongers from churning out anew the idea that Newsom is testing out his presidential cred. And not just for a possible 2028 run, their thinking goes, but to replace Joe Biden atop the 2024 Democratic ticket.

While Biden has said he is running for reelection and is raising money by the millions to do so, that has not stopped the unfounded speculation that there is a plan to replace him.

The Speculators Say

Biden is too old to serve another four years. They point out that he is 80 now and would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Biden’s mind is not as sharp as it used to be. Much has been noted about the president’s forgetfulness and speaking gaffes. He has referred to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the war in Iraq.

He sought out an Indiana congresswoman at a conference, asking “Where’s Jackie?” eight weeks after she had died.

Biden even confused years when talking about moving forward from the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s a lot of reason to be hopeful in 2020,” Biden said in January 2022 as he urged Americans to get the vaccines and booster shots.

An August Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Poll did find that 77% of respondents think Biden is “too old” for a second term.

So the speculation will likely continue. Biden will not be getting any younger.

Rumors on Biden's Replacement

The word-of-mouth list of possible replacements for him even includes former first lady Michelle Obama.

“So here’s the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on his podcast. “In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

“I view this as a very serious danger,” he said.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, replied to all the speculation with a little tabloidish humor, telling NBC News: “Republicans peddling blatantly false conspiracy theories is nothing new.… These sources would also have you believe we faked the moon landing and that Tupac is hanging out with Elvis on an island somewhere in the Caribbean.”