Though the automotive world may be buzzing with the promise of electric vehicles (EVs), the data shows that EV sales have been down 19% since last year. Why aren’t consumers flocking to electric cars? Is it a lack of options? The price point? Range anxiety?

Likely, it’s a combination of all of the above. Here are some big reasons why consumers are shying away from electric vehicles.

The Price Barrier

One of the significant advantages of electric cars is that they save you money. But when you show up on the lot and look at the price tag, that is hard to believe. According to Cox Automotive, the average cost of a new EV is over $53,000. The price tag makes it hard for budget-conscious buyers to hop on the all-electric bandwagon.

Range Anxiety and Infrastructure Woes

A large number of Americans still worry about range anxiety in electric cars. The fear of running out of power before reaching a charging station is heightened because of the inadequate public charging infrastructure. Public charging stations are still underdeveloped, but the Biden Administration recently approved funding to improve these infrastructures, so there is hope that we will see improvement soon.

The Hybrid Alternative

Instead of an all-electric vehicle, buyers are choosing hybrid options that serve as a bridge between traditional gas-powered options and the new electric models. While all-electric sales have dropped by 19% since this time last year, GlobalData revealed that since 2020, hybrid car sales have more than doubled.

Consumers seem more willing to gradually step in the direction of electric transportation by choosing a hybrid so that they can still enjoy the convenience of a gas station.

Jeff Schuster, Executive Vice President at GlobalData Automotive, shared that the shift towards mass EV adoption can’t happen overnight, and hybrids serve as a way for the mass market to ease into electric vehicles.