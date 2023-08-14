Consumers Still Value Content With Human Touch

The introduction of ChatGPT in late November 2022 marked a significant shift towards generative artificial intelligence, prompting tech giants to integrate AI technology rapidly. However, a recent Morning Consult survey has illuminated a fascinating revelation. Despite the AI boom, many consumers still value content with a human touch.

Consumer Interest and Skepticism

Morning Consult conducted a monthly online survey from July 2022 to May 2023 involving over 2,200 respondents from the United States and data from other surveys.

The results unveiled varying consumer opinions on generative AI. Surprisingly, despite over 2.1 billion visits to OpenAI's ChatGPT, most consumers – 55% of U.S. respondents – reported limited or no awareness of the AI bot.

Furthermore, consumers appear more inclined to pay for non-AI-generated experiences, such as attending concerts or visiting theme parks, rather than seeking AI-generated content. Only 37% expressed interest in watching AI-generated movies, indicating a preference for human-created experiences.

Lingering Doubts about AI Creativity

The skepticism extends beyond consumer preferences as the entertainment industry grapples with concerns over AI integration. Since May 2023, writers have been on strike, urging stricter protections against AI and advocating for better pay, royalties, and pension and health contributions.

Hollywood actors last month joined the writers' strike and have mirrored the growing discontent. This is the first time in over 60 years that both Hollywood writers and actors are on strike simultaneously.

Even with the best AI content writing tools, 27% of respondents to the survey have expressed concerns over the use of AI in films and TV shows, citing that dialogues would be worse. But people are not only concerned with the script; the survey also reveals that the story's plot and music are a concern, with Gen Z expressing the highest unease over AI adoption in the entertainment industry compared to other age groups.

Despite these concerns and lobbying efforts, entertainment giants Netflix, Disney, and other studios have gone on a hiring spree for AI-focused jobs.

Netflix's recent job posting for “Product Manager – Machine Learning Platform” with a $300,000 – $900,000 salary range sparked backlash, with critics citing hypocrisy.

Government Regulation of AI

As AI continues to permeate the entertainment landscape, an overwhelming 59% of respondents believe that government regulations should be imposed to restrict AI's ability to replace workers in the industry. Millennials and Zoomers (Gen Z) demonstrated the highest level of concern, with 66% and 58%, respectively.

At present, AI is not regulated by the U.S. government. Still, there are existing regulations in place related to privacy and security. Recognizing the need for AI laws, U.S. President Joe Biden met with seven AI tech industry leaders (Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI) last July and has secured voluntary AI safety measures from the said companies.

Earlier in May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with the U.S. Senate, urging the need for AI regulations. “We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models.”

Generative AI Reaches Other Industries

The controversial use of generative AI content extends beyond the entertainment industry, also permeating the publishing sector.

Amazon's Kindle Unlimited program has witnessed a surge in AI-generated eBooks, inundating the market and leaving only 19 human-written books in the Teen & Young Adult Contemporary Romance best sellers chart, as cited by one indie author.

Yet, this is just the beginning of a more significant issue. Respected authors like Margaret Attwood and Jodi Picoult, among others, have signed a petition calling for AI companies to stop using their works without consent.

In response to these concerns, the Authors Guild, one of the largest and oldest organizations for published authors, has set up four new clauses, including prohibiting AI training uses without the author's permission, for its Model Trade Book Contract and Model Literary Translation Contract.

According to the Authors Guild, “The purpose of these demands is to prevent the use of AI to replace human creators… Moreover, as an ethical matter, the Authors Guild opposes relying on these tools to replace human creators, partly because current AI content generators have largely been trained on pre-existing works without consent.”

It is even more problematic that despite the emergence of AI detection tools, it is still challenging to determine if a human or a bot wrote an article.

Aside from the entertainment and publishing sectors, other industries have expressed concerns over the disruptiveness of generative AI, including education, advertising, design, information technology, and finance.

The Future of Generative AI

Despite the AI boom and widespread presence, Morning Consult's survey reveals consumers' affinity for human-driven content remains palpable. Although the rise of generative AI is inevitable, it is more important than ever to set regulations to prevent job displacement and ensure creators are adequately compensated.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.