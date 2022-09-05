Content Creation Is the Best Investment You Can Make For Yourself

Content Creator is still the hottest new “career” in many parts of the world. There is absolutely no shortage of platforms to use when it comes to being a content creator. You’ve got YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and all the other avenues that open up when you think of different types of content like podcasts.

The value of the global online video platform industry was $6.13 billion in 2020 and is set to grow 3x by 2025. As of 2022, 75% of children between the ages of 6 and 17 say that they want to become YouTubers which has sent parents into quite a frenzy, but here is why this might be a great idea.

1. Forever Portfolio

Being a content creator is not only faster and easier than getting a degree, it’s also a long-term investment. While we hear people say things like “beware of what you post online because it's out there forever” as a warning, the flip side is also true. Creating content online can also be used as a portfolio for many different types of careers.

As a creator not only do you learn things like how to be in front of the camera and how to tell a story but you also get first-hand experience in a variety of in-demand skills like video editing, producing, directing, videography, graphic design, social media marketing and so much more, depending on the types of content you create.

Apps like LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok have become a popular way for people to search for any topic that they find interesting, creating influencers and thought leaders around different topics. This includes companies and the people who are in charge of hiring. Whether you want to build things like Mark Rober or become a comedian like Akilah, creating in public provides an easy way to be discovered by people and provides an everlasting portfolio of all your different skill sets.

2. Launch Pad for Careers

As we've mentioned, being a content creator creates an easy and fast way to create a portfolio but it also provides a sustainable launch pad for any future career options. Not only has the creator economy come with a new range of jobs like Community Managers and Content Marketers but as a content creator, you also have the unique opportunity to go from one career to the next.

Creators like Lilly Singh have done this successfully. She not only became a best-selling author, but she also made the switch to mainstream media as the first woman of colour to get a Late Night Show.

Kris Kohn used his platform to thrive in the competitive real estate market, while other creators have launched careers as dancers, chefs, and gamers and have proven that the sky's the limit when you have an engaged audience and community surrounding you.

Even if your aspirations don’t quite lie in becoming the next biggest influencer on the platform, you can use these skills to start a business that supports creators just like Night Media, who manages MrBeast, or help moderate a creator's audience and earn the benefits that come from their network.

3. Build Community

Having a dedicated community is the holy grail of networking. Building a platform on the internet is centered around cultivating an audience. Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video. That's compared to 10% when reading it in text. Clearly, video is the leading vehicle when it comes to building long-lasting relationships with your audience.

How successful you can be as a content creator is dependent on how well you know your audience and the type of community you can create. It’s not enough to just focus on the type of brand you want to create or the types of videos you want to make. True success lies in knowing the exact person you want to be speaking to with all of your content and why the content will be of value to them. This applies whether you are creating entertainment-focused videos or educational ones.

The community you cultivate as a creator becomes a lifelong support system for anything you would like to do.

4. Marketing

Video content marketing helps to increase revenue 49% faster than other types of content. This means that even if your ultimate goal isn't to become the world's biggest YouTuber, creating content for your brand is still integral to your business's growth and video content is the world's fastest-growing attention and engagement puller.

Even companies like Netflix which are directly in competition with YouTube in the streaming space have amassed over 24 million subscribers on the platform. In the past two years alone hundreds of companies like Jelly Smack have been created with the sole purpose of supporting creators and even repurposing video content from one platform onto another.

With everything moving online, becoming a content creator ensures that your business is being seen by the right people at the right time.

Knowing that 64% of consumers make a purchase after watching branded social videos, creators like LegalEagle, a lawyer by profession, have used YouTube as a way to market their business. He has grown his audience to over 2 million and has become a strong and trusted voice when it comes to all things law-related.

Like David Bailey said, “to get rich you have to be making money while you sleep.”

5. Passive Income

If you are reading this, it’s safe to say that you are interested in making money. When you are creating content for platforms like YouTube, you get to earn 68% of the advertising revenue. In the first quarter of 2022 YouTube made $6.8 Billion US Dollars in ad revenue so there is quite a lot of money to go around.

Yet this amount makes up a small piece of the pie for Content Creators.

Being a content creator often opens up a wide array of income streams. From speaking engagements, merch and brand partnerships to sponsorship deals and affiliate marketing, the list is practically endless. Depending on the type of content you make or why you are creating it, having created this content once, you can continue to earn and get paid from old videos without even lifting a finger.

6. Being a Creator is a Business

Being a content creator is a lot like running a startup. The platform you build is a business that has the potential to grow exponentially. Fifty-one percent of marketing professionals worldwide name video as the type of content with the best return on investment (ROI).

If you have entrepreneurial dreams nothing beats the crash course of building an online audience. The cost of starting as a creator is literally as cheap as the smartphone you use daily, but the potential benefits are endless.

If you are still wondering why you should become a content creator, consider it an investment into your entrepreneurial future, pick a platform, and press record. The benefits probably won't be immediate but they will absolutely be worth it.

