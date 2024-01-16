Controllers Ready: The Most Anticipated Games of 2024

2023 will undoubtedly go down in history as a banner year for the video games industry, both for good and for ill. The sector saw a near-unprecedented release of high-quality video game media, ranging from the long-anticipated Alan Wake 2 to the out-of-nowhere critical smashes like Baldur’s Gate 3.

Though the year has just begun, and no doubt more games will be announced and released within the calendar, the most anticipated games of 2024 promise as much excitement as the previous one.

1. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The once-and-future Yakuza series pivoted toward a turn-based RPG system with the well-received Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and its eighth installment promises to improve on these mechanics while bringing back classic staples of the franchise.

The addition of previous series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu fighting beside Ichiban Kasuga ensures a game set to please new and old fans of the series. With a richly detailed Hawaii/Yokohama setting, an in-depth island resort minigame, and the usual over-the-top beats that have made the series famous, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth may bridge the gap between the franchise’s action and RPG eras.

2. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia series has laid dormant for the better part of a decade, and with the Sands of Time remake in an apparent development hell, fans were right to think the Prince would never truly reemerge. However, the surprise reveal of not only a new Prince of Persia game but one that radically reinterprets classic series conventions came as a welcome surprise in mid-2023.

The Lost Crown incorporates Metroidvania game design with classic Prince sword fighting and platforming action. Add Rayman developer Ubisoft Montpellier and highly positive early previews, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has the makings of a welcome return for the franchise and one of the most anticipated games of 2024

3. Tekken 8

Fighting games have seen a resurgence in recent years, with the likes of Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 going viral as of late. Now, Tekken hopes to join those ranks with its eighth installment.

In the works for almost seven years, Tekken 8 promises to bring the rivalry between father and son Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama to an epic conclusion, with dozens of playable fighters and a new gameplay system encouraging aggression like its leading characters.

4. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The second part in the planned Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy, Rebirth sees Cloud and his companions journey across Gaia to thwart the machinations of the Shinra organization and stop Sephiroth from obtaining greater power.

Leaving the streets of Midgar behind, Rebirth incorporates an open-world game design and improves upon the real-time take on the Active-Time Battle system from the previous title. It also seeks to introduce the long-anticipated Vincent Valentine and the formal inclusion of Yuffie Kisaragi to the cast after her appearance in the last game’s DLC. Though longtime fans may believe where the plot goes, considering the timeframe of the original game’s arc, if Remake proved anything, it’s that Rebirth will throw more than a few curveballs.

5. Dragon’s Dogma 2

Another heavy-hitter action RPG and one of the most anticipated games of 2024, Dragon’s Dogma 2 seeks to vastly improve upon its twelve-year-old predecessor with a far more engrossing open-world, unscripted action sequences that can change the dynamics of any monster encounter and far more capable party members thanks to modern hardware.

Though the original Dragon’s Dogma wasn’t the most well-regarded game in 2012, its sequel may give the series a new lease on life.

6. Alone in the Dark

Before Resident Evil became the genre’s standard-bearer, survival horror was codified by the original Alone in the Dark in 1992. Now, the series returns with a reimagining of its initial outing, taking players back in time to the 1920s American South as they investigate the haunted Derceto Manor.

Modeled after the successful remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, Alone in the Dark features the same over-the-shoulder gameplay as those titles and has recruited the likes of Jodie Comer and David Harbour to portray the game’s leads.

7. Rise of the Ronin

An exclusive PlayStation 5 release from developers Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin will transport players to the end of the Edo period amidst the Boshin War, heralding the end of the samurai and the encroachment of Western influence on Japanese society. Players will create their ronin and will be able to explore a changing Japanese landscape while using every tool at their disposal.

Promoted by Team Ninja themselves as their most ambitious project today, Rise of the Ronin will seek to quench the thirst of those hungry for the inevitable Ghost of Tsushima 2.

8. Princess Peach: Showtime!

The last time Nintendo released a game with Princess Peach as the lead was nearly twenty years ago in Super Princess Peach for the Nintendo DS handheld system.

While not quite a sequel to that game, Showtime! promises to show off the Mushroom Kingdom princess in brand-new ways as she fights foes in the form of a stage play. Featuring a unique costume system, players will see Peach become a detective, a martial arts master, and a swashbuckling sword fighter while incorporating elements of theatrical staging into its level designs.

9. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Over the last several years, many renowned developers set a precedent of turning to crowdfunding to produce games heavily inspired by the games they famously worked for, particularly the case of Koji Igarashi and the Castlevania-esque Bloodstained games.

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, developer Yoshitaka Murayama seeks to recapture the sensation of his Konami-produced RPG series Suikoden, which hasn’t seen a new installment since 2012. The overall game design looks stunning, with a mix of 2D spite animation and 3D environments reminiscent of the Octopath Traveler games but with dialed-up combat intensity.

10. Black Myth: Wukong

From the moment its first teaser was unveiled, anticipation for Black Myth: Wukong has grown only higher with each subsequent gameplay trailer. Inspired by the legendary Journey to the West, players will inhabit the role of the Destined One, a proxy of the famous Sun Wukong, as they battle giant monsters and demons from the world of the epic novel. Developer Game Science has wowed the video game industry media with its title so far, and if the game plays as well as it looks, the team will have a bright future in the industry.

11. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Numerous video games based on the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop games have seen wide release over the past several years, but none have achieved quite the cult status as the original Space Marine from 2011. Through turbulent industry changes over the past thirteen years, a different publisher and development team will release Space Marine 2.

However, the game retains the same gory loop of third-person shooter meets hack & slash action, and the upgraded hardware afforded by modern systems makes the bleak Warhammer setting as gorgeous as ever, especially with the vast swarms of enemies onscreen at a time.

12. Avowed

While not quite The Elder Scrolls VI, Obsidian Entertainment’s Avowed is looking to scratch that itch Skyrim fans have patiently waited on for the better part of thirteen years—no wonder it ranks as one of the most anticipated games of 2024.

Set in Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity universe, Avowed sees players investigate a plague on the island known as the Living Lands, serving as an envoy of the series’ Aedyr Empire. The game is a first-person action RPG, much like sister developer Bethesda’s output. However, Avowed seeks to focus more on narrative and characterization at the expense of a proper open-world setting. Nevertheless, Avowed is shaping up as a prime Xbox exclusive when it releases later in the year.

13. The Wolf Among Us 2

Even if players aren’t familiar with the DC/Vertigo series Fables, the original The Wolf Among Us was a gripping noir-mystery adventure with an inspired lead in the infamous Big Bad Wolf. A sequel was a foregone conclusion, but the closure of the original Telltale Games seemed to dash hopes for a follow-up.

Thankfully, LCG Entertainment resurrected the studio, and with many of the original team in place on this sequel, The Wolf Among Us 2 promises to have the same complex character work, twists, and fairy tale-noir as the original.

14. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Easily the must-own game for Microsoft’s Xbox system, Hellblade II has been long anticipated. Announced as one of the first games incoming for the Xbox Series X/S and in development over five years, Hellblade II’s story remains unknown.

Yet, previews have shown the game seeks to continue Senua’s Sacrifice’s blend of action and psychological horror in a new Icelandic setting. The graphical technology is the title’s most significant selling point, almost obliterating the line between live-action film and video game mediums. Developer Ninja Theory leverages the budget afforded by being an Xbox subsidiary. If the gameplay matches the art design, the series may become a prized Xbox asset in the future.

15. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The revival of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise after fifteen years of dormancy, Heart of Chornobyl has weathered delays, controversy, and a real-world war to see release in the early half of 2024.

Blending post-apocalyptic action with survival horror, Heart of Chornobyl looks bleakly atmospheric and seeks to emphasize realism with its gunplay and graphical design afforded by the Unreal Engine 5. Despite the real-world tragedy befalling the developer’s native Ukraine and the numerous other hurdles the game has faced, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is shaping up as a gorgeous first-person shooter.

16. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

A sequel to the cult-adored Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines had been the stuff of dreams for fans, but after several years in development hades, Bloodlines 2 will finally see the light of day at the end of 2024.

Despite a change in developer from Hardsuit Labs to the Chinese Room late in its cycle, the game will still see players assume the role of an elder vampire newly reawakened as they contend with the various factions seeking to dominate modern-day Seattle.

Though certain gameplay elements have shifted with the new developer, Bloodlines 2 promises action gameplay with a rich vampire-centric narrative that hopefully plays to the Chinese Room’s strengths from years of acclaimed adventure games.

17. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Since the dawn of Nintendo’s entry into the video game industry, Mario and Donkey Kong have maintained a fierce rivalry, including in the 2004 puzzle platformer Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Developers have remade from the ground up for the Nintendo Switch platform, with players once more tasked with retrieving the Mini Mario toys that Donkey Kong has stolen. A gorgeous step up from the original Gameboy Advance, Mario vs. Donkey Kong will be a welcome puzzle-solving twist on classic Mario action.

18. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Mario vs. Donkey Kong won’t be the only beloved Nintendo game seeing a remake for the Switch in 2024. Fans had long requested a port of The Thousand-Year Door to escape the old Gamecube system, and they’ll finally get their wish with this title.

Long acclaimed as the best of the Paper Mario RPG spin-off series of games, The Thousand-Year Door seeks to retain its take on classic turn-based combat while simultaneously sprucing up its unique 2D/3D paper art style for the Switch hardware.

19. Visions of Mana

A welcome surprise from Square Enix revealed at the 2023 Game Awards, Visions of Mana seeks to revive the Mana franchise after fifteen years of dormancy. The fact that the game will arrive sometime in 2024 was also a great shock to longtime fans, and Visions’ blend of action roleplaying with brightly colorful art design looks wonderfully robust.

The original Secret of Mana remains a beloved formative RPG for many players, and the warm tones of Visions are no doubt a sight for sore eyes.

20. Metaphor: ReFantazio

Developer and publisher Atlus earned worldwide fame for their RPG series Shin Megami Tensei and the acclaimed Persona franchise.

In the fall of 2024, the team behind Persona will bring their artistic sensibilities to a brand-new fantasy RPG called Metaphor: ReFantazio, blending action and turn-based combat with a more traditional medieval setting compared to the urban trappings of its older game sibling. The developers have been on record stating this game will be their homage to classic Japanese RPGs, departing quite a ways from their usual style, and the prospect should be tantalizing for players.

21. Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red

Feudal Japan has long been a highly-requested setting for the Assassin’s Creed franchise to tackle, and that setting will finally arrive in late 2024. Though much remains unknown about the game, including its formal title, Codename: Red seeks to be the actual next-gen Assassin’s Creed title after the previous year’s throwback homage Mirage, with players expected to play as both a female shinobi and a male samurai.

Ubisoft Quebec, the makers behind Syndicate and Odyssey, are spearheading development, and if the various rumors are true, players are in for an extraordinary action-adventure epic.

22. Star Wars: Outlaws

EA made great strides over the last decade with its Star Wars: Jedi series, but now that its exclusivity rights are up, other developers are keen to tackle this universe with today’s hardware.

Case in point: Ubisoft will take its well-worn open-world formula with a game focusing on the Star Wars criminal underworld. Between seamless surface-to-intergalactic space travel, blaster shootouts, and a system underpinned by pitting various factions against one another, Star Wars: Outlaws may just act as the game players dreamt of for Star Wars 1313 all those years ago.

23. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Consider this entry a case of cautious optimism. Of the original Metal Gear games overseen by Hideo Kojima, Snake Eater remains one of the most beloved entries alongside the first Solid entry. Footage released for the remake looks gorgeous, and some early creative decisions have raised eyebrows, especially the choice to reuse the original voice lines from 2004 rather than updating them.

Regardless, Metal Gear Solid Delta could serve as the much-needed rejuvenation the series desperately needs after Kojima’s widely publicized departure from Konami. Whether Konami themselves can stick the landing is another matter entirely.

24. Metroid Prime 4

With rumors and reports all but guaranteeing a Nintendo Switch successor release in 2024, Metroid Prime 4 is primed as a must-get launch title for the new system, even though the game intends to arrive on the current Switch.

Announced in 2017 but effectively in development since 2019, original developers Retro Studios oversee Metroid Prime 4 once more and seek to make a more cinematically engrossing title than previous entries, according to job listings with the developer. Fans can expect a return to first-person action/adventure in the grand Metroid tradition, and after the critical/commercial success of Metroid Dread and the warm reception of the original Prime remaster, anticipation is justifiably high.

25. Hades 2

The critical and commercial success of Hades necessitated a sequel from Supergiant Games, and fans will have their wishes granted with an upcoming early-access release on PC later this year. In sharp contrast to the ‘escape the Underworld’ premise of its predecessor, Hades 2 will see players assume the role of Melinoë, sister of Zagreus, as she harnesses witchcraft to bring death to Chronos, the Titan of Time.

Players can expect the same roguelike game design of the original Hades, now mixed with dark magic trappings thanks to the inclusion of Hecate to an already expanding cast of Olympian gods.