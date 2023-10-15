15 Controversial Foods That Spark Love-Hate Debates

Food is one of life's greatest pleasures, but it can also be a source of controversy. While some people love certain dishes, others would never touch them.

People online discuss the worst textures they have ever put in their mouths. From slimy to gritty, here are the top 15 foods with the most unpalatable textures.

1. Spam

Some people love it, and some people hate it. It all depends on preparation.

2. Overripe Fruits

Nothing is worse than being excited to eat a fragrant piece of fruit only to discover it is entirely mushy and tasteless. But, some people like overripe fruit.

3. Jellyfish

Jellyfish is a popular delicacy in some parts of the world, but its slimy, rubbery texture can be off-putting. People described it as chewy but not in a good way, and like eating a wet piece of plastic. If you're not accustomed to eating jellyfish, it's best to stay away.

4. Oysters

Oysters are a love-it-or-hate-it food, and the slimy texture is often the culprit. A few people described it as like swallowing a loogie and slimy and snot-like. While oysters can be delicious, they're not for everyone.

5. Okra

Okra is a divisive vegetable, thanks in part to its slimy texture. More than one person compared it to snot on a stick and like eating a ball of slime. If you're not a fan of slimy vegetables, okra may not be for you.

6. Tapioca Pudding

Tapioca pudding is a creamy dessert that contains small tapioca pearls, which can be polarizing. Multiple people described the texture as soggy and like eating fish eggs. If you're not a fan of chewy textures, tapioca pudding may not be your thing.

7. Squid

Squid has a chewy texture that some people find unappetizing. Many individuals described it as rubbery and like chewing on a rubber band. If you're not a fan of chewy seafood, squid may not be your thing.

8. Coconut

Coconut is a versatile ingredient, but the texture can be divisive. Some people described it as stringy and like eating shredded paper. If you're not a fan of tough, fibrous textures, coconut may not be for you.

9. Durian

Durian is a fruit with a pungent odor and a custardy texture. Some described it as like eating wet socks and sour and slimy. If you're not a fan of pungent, custardy textures, durian may not be for you.

10. Tofu

Tofu is a popular meat substitute made from soybeans, but its texture can be divisive. A few people described it as mushy and like eating a sponge. If you're not a fan of soft, squishy textures, tofu may not be for you.

11. Liver

Liver has a chewy texture that some people find unappetizing. Quite a few people described it as gritty and like chewing on rubber. If you're not a fan of chewy, meaty textures, liver may not be for you.

12. Canned Spinach

Canned spinach has a mushy texture that many people find unappetizing. A few different people described it as slimy and like eating baby food. If you're not a fan of mushy, slimy textures, canned spinach may not be for you.

13. Olives

There are two types of people in this world: people who hate olives and people who would eat everything at an olive bar every single day. For those who hate them, it's a combination of the taste and the texture.

14. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are slimy and they have a super strange texture. Which is why a lot of people don't mess with mushrooms. But a lot of people love their flavor and will eat them on everything.

15. Cilantro

Some people have the ability to love cilantro and for others, it can taste like dish soap. That can really make or break if you like cilantro on your tacos or not.

Source: Reddit.