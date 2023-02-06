Was the 65th Grammys The Best Ever? Twitter Weighs In

The 65th Grammy Award ceremony took place on Sunday, February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles with Trevor Noah hosting for the third time.

There, Beyoncé earned her 32nd Grammy award, making her the most decorated artist in Grammy history. Other artists like Harry Styles, Adele, Lizzo, Sam Smith, and Ozzy Osbourne also received awards in different categories.

The award ceremony was also lauded for the performances, which fans have dubbed “the best in history.” They marked the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, and featured numbers from rap veterans Big Boi, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Ice-T, Lil Wayne, Public Enemy, The Lox, Method Man, Busta Rhymes, and more.

Regardless, many fans are dissapointed with the outcome of this year's event and have taken to social media to express their thoughts.

Here's a few of them.

The Grammy's Went “Mainstream”

“Too bad they leave out the vast majority of artists from the entire thing simply because they’re not mainstream enough,” u/noopenusername said.

“Right. They just handed Beyoncé that award for best Dance/Electronic music album. Nothing against her, but there were definitely better options for that,” u/TERMINATORCPU added.

Jeremiah Green Was Left Out

“Does anyone know if Jeremiah Green, the founding member/drummer for Modest Mouse, was included in the in memoriam segment? I wouldn’t be surprised if he was left out just hoping I missed it instead…” a user asked.

u/crazygrrl responded, piqued, and hinting that the ceremony was unfair and disrespectful to those deserving. They said, “He was totally left out. I dont understand how a keyboard mixer from 1953 makes it but a founding member of a highly influential and still current band gets left off. RIP Jeremiah. S—w the Grammys.”

No West Coast Representation

Even though many people enjoyed the Hip-Hop tribute, a few people complained that there was little to no west coast representation.

“There was a serious lack of west coast representation. I’m glad Too Short got some, though,” u/SuhWitit said.

u/Vneseplayer4 commented, “West coast got theirs at the Super Bowl last year. West coast got theirs at the Super Bowl last year.”

Sam Smith and Kim Petra's “Unholy”

Sam Smith has been in the spotlight a lot lately. His recent video for his new song, “I'm Not Here to Make Friends,” stirred controversy online, notably with the queer community responding to the backlash. His song with Kim Petras, “Unholy,” which shares similarities and also feels like a “coming of age,” garnered mixed reviews. It won the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and some fans are not sure how to feel about it.

A Reddit user said, “It's a pretty stupid song if you think too hard about it (a story-based song that's literally ‘Dad goes to the strip club/cheats. The end.') But even then it's addictively catchy and has great fun slutty energy.”

DJ Khalid

Fans are not pleased with DJ Khaled wrapping up the event. “This DJ Khaled thing is a…stupid way to end a great show,” u/heady_brosevelt said.

u/starkeffect added, “Truth. The sooner people forget about him, the happier we all will be.”

6. Shania Twain's Look

Even the most fashionable, phenomenal stars have bad wardrobe days. Apparently, Twain didn't exactly score with her outfit at the 65th Grammy.

u/marcm6246 shared their concern, “I love Shania Twain, but who…convinced her on that look tonight? She looked like Wendy's mascot crossed with Wednesday Addams.”

Ozzy Osbourne's Award

Some fans don't think Ozzy deserved his award. “Seems like a sympathy vote, I love the man (if you can’t tell) but Patient Number 9 doesn’t hold a candle to most of his catalog. I don’t think his last few albums at all are nearly as good as he can be, not counting 13 since it’s a sabbath record, he hasn’t made an amazing album since Ozzmosis,” u/BackStabbathOG said.

Someone explained, “In all fairness, he didn’t have a ton of competition.”

“He had Idles and Turnstile as competition,” someone else wrote, “which are great new bands that are actually relevant. Problem is, obviously, people just scoff at any new acts and don’t give them a chance and just assume they aren’t good. That’s likely what the panels mentality is like too.”

Beyoncé in EDM

“They put Beyoncé in with EDM? What a bull–t category. Dance/ EDM?!?! With the only ‘Dance' artist being Beyoncé?” One outraged user commented.

“This category has always been a joke. They might as well call it festival pop, or commercial dance. Kerri Chandler’s Spaces and Places is an amazing album by an absolute house legend and I guarantee no one at the Grammy Academy even has an idea who he is,” u/Cluskerdoo replied.

Beyoncé, Again

Contrary to many opinions that “Renaissance” isn't a dance album, u/Whateverhappenedto_ has opinions.

“The genre delineations aren't quite as stark as they used to be … Beyoncé's record has Dance, House, R&B and Pop colours. To think that it doesn't belong in the dance category is to interpret dance in a way so reductive that you disregard the entire ancestry of black dance music rooted in ballrooms in Chicago and Detroit. While individual members of NARAS can vote in up to ten categories for winners, most of the genre categories are voted for by members who have expertise in said genre. So, as Beyoncé wins this award, she has the support of many of the genre you proclaim she doesn't belong to.”

The In Memoriam

“The In Memoriam was chaotic and distracting from the people we were supposed to be reflecting on. Sometimes simpler is better,” a user said. Many others pointed out stars that were not honored.

The Hip-Hop Tribute

The Hip-Hop tribute is one of the most talked about aspects of the 65th Grammy Awards celebration, and a couple of fans aren't impressed with some rap giants missing from the performance. “Why no Eminem, Cypress Hill, or Beastie Boys during the Hip Hop tribute? They are all important parts of Hip Hop history,” dukered1988 said.

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah hosted the 2023 Grammys — his third year in a row. Although many people have expressed love for the comedian, some may have grown bored with the three-year stint.

u/geemav said, “I’m not sure if I’m the only one who felt this way, but Trevor Noah didn’t do the best job hosting. Many of his jokes or audience interactions were quite cringe or just unfunny. There was also a lack of flow between nearly every conversation he had with an audience member. I’m sure it’s a tough gig, but he didn’t do it for me.”

