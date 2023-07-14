10 Controversial Star Wars Fan Opinions That Will Make You Angry

Have an opinion about Star Wars that goes against the grain? You're not alone.

Recently a fan asked, “What are your unpopular Star Wars opinions?” They elaborated that opinions about liking or disliking the sequels don't count. Here are the top-voted responses.

1 – Star Wars With Disney Is Great

One person said, “Star Wars is in better hands with Disney than it would be if it were still with George Lucas for two significant reasons: The amount of live-action and animated content. If you hate everything Disney has put out, this probably doesn't matter to you, but I've enjoyed most of it, so I'm glad we're getting a steady flow of Star Wars content on Disney+.”

Also, “Lucas never considered the EU canon and would often ignore it on a whim. The Disney canon doesn't always hit the highs of the EU, but at least everything is in the same continuity.”

2 – Attack of the Clones Is a Good Film

Attack of the Clones is often considered one of the series' worst. The dialogue is awful, but some enjoy the relationship between Anakin and Padme. Many point out that the music is some of the best the franchise has ever seen.

3 – Reva Wasn't a Badly Written Character

Reva is a good character with a poor reception with a vocal group of people online. Her fans admit she'd be better received overall if we knew she was planning to kill Vader from the beginning.

4 – Star Wars Fandom Sucks

Many agreed with the sentiment, “Star Wars would be better without the fandom.” One person said, “Oh, yeah, the Star Wars fandom is objectively one of the worst, most toxic fandoms out there.”

5 – Star Wars Is Past Its Prime

Did Star Wars peak with the original trilogy? Some people think so. The prequel and sequel trilogies are divisive, and many note that the Disney+ series are losing some of their luster.

6 – Episode I Should Not Exist

No Darth Maul or producing? Say it ain't so! That's what some fans think; they think the series would be better off if the prequel stories began in Episode II. It would have given more time to focus on the Clone Wars.

7 – Ewoks Are Cool

“The Ewoks in Return of the Jedi were cool. It's one of the species we spend the most time with in the original trilogy and explore their culture. They also play into the plot and serve the theme of the power of the people taking on the technological powerhouse empire using primitive weaponry. Wicket is that dude,” stated one user.

8 – Boba Fett Is Grossly Overrated

One person suggested, “Boba Fett is grossly overrated. He gets his bum handed to him more often than he dishes out. From Return of the Jedi to his show, this guy gets beat up by everyone.”

Another replied, “Yes, but the reasoning is understandable. His fame came from Empire Strikes Back and the promotional material around it. So his reputation had already been solidified even though he is objectively lame in Return of the Jedi.”

Given the poor reception for his series, this isn't a surprising opinion.

9 – Ahsoka Should Have Died

While some are looking forward to the upcoming Ahsoka series, one weird plot hole exists: if Ahsoka is alive, why wasn't she in Revenge Of The Sith?

10. Lack of Aliens

Part of the appeal of Star Wars is that it takes place in a galaxy far, far away. Recent Star Wars properties are spending too much time on humans. The aliens are more than comic relief and should be presented as such.

Source: Reddit.