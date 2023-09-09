Cook Like a Pro: 15 Game-Changing Tips To Boost Your Kitchen Skills

When you make the same meal over and over again, it’s bound to get pretty boring. How can you elevate your cooking skills to change things up? Someone on a popular online forum asked for the best life-changing food hacks. Here are 15 of the top tips.

1. Hummus on Sandwiches

If you're looking to add protein to a meal but either don't have or don't want meat, hummus is a great substitute.

2. Homemade Sauces

Instead of relying on store-bought sauces, making your own sauce not only ensures healthy ingredients, but you're also in complete control of the taste.

3. Pureed Butternut Squash

Creamy, thick dishes are a major comfort but are usually full of dairy, which many people can't have, and/or a lot of calories, which many people don't want. Add pureed butternut squash to dishes for thickness without the dairy.

4. Sesame Oil

If you're making ramen and want to add more flavor, try using sesame oil. Be careful, though — a little goes a long way.

5. Chili Oil

Instead of using sesame oil, you can add more of a kick by adding chili oil. It gives dishes so much flavor.

6. The Risotto Technique

Pasta is really easy to make but can get boring after a while. To change things up, one home chef uses the “risotto method.” They cook meat and vegetables, then use the same pan to boil the pasta and reduce the liquid into a sauce.

7. Add Almonds to Candy

If you have a sweet tooth and don't want to give up candy completely, try making some DIY trail mix. It's still a sweet treat but with a healthy spin.

8. Chicken Stock

To instantly add more flavor to your rice, start cooking in stock instead of plain water. It's a simple way to incorporate flavor without any extra steps.

9. Everything Bagel Seasoning

Trader Joe's “Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning” is a cult favorite for a reason. For many, everything bagel seasoning is their go-to cooking hack — they sprinkle it on anything!

10. Easy Breakfast Sandwich Hack

If you're a fan of Starbucks egg sliders but want to save money, they're actually super simple to make at home. You can even make the eggs ahead of time by baking them in a silicone muffin top pan.

11. Simple Baked Veggies

Making a side dish is as simple as using whatever vegetable you have on hand. Cut the veggies, place them on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil, toss with salt and pepper, and roast for 20 minutes.

12. Fish Sauce

Another great way to add flavor to your foods is to use fish sauce. It provides more delicious depth without a fishy taste.

13. Season Your Frozen Pizza

Just because a pizza is frozen doesn't mean you can't still upgrade the flavor before you bake it. Give it a little extra oregano or basil for an instant boost.

14. Use Your Ripe Avocados

We've all been there: we blinked, and suddenly our perfectly ripe avocado is now a bit too ripe. Instead of tossing the food, turn it into a sauce by pureeing it with Greek yogurt, lemon juice, and cumin.

15. Add Something Acidic

According to one home chef, your love of “high-calorie sauces” might mean your dish is actually missing an important ingredient: acid. That can come from something like lime or vinegar.

Source: Reddit.