Culinary Critique: 24 Cooking Trends That Haven’t Won US Over

When it comes to culinary innovation, a few trends always leave even the most adventurous foodies scratching their heads. Recently, a popular online forum buzzed with discussions about the food trends we'd like to bid farewell to. From bizarre flavor fusions to culinary gimmicks, here are the top cooking trends that folks aren't going to buy into.

1. Smart Refrigerators

“I don't want my refrigerator to be smarter than me!” says one user. And while I love the idea of automating things and making things more convenient, I can understand their perspective. A few forum members said they just want a simple machine that keeps food cold, makes ice, and dispenses water. That's the extent of the fanciness that they want.

The price tag is often super high, and you can do without all the other functions like checking inventory, ordering food and drinks, and creating shopping lists. The downside of a smart fridge includes the security risks, costly repairs, and a shorter lifespan.

2. Slow Cooker

The slow cooker debate is an interesting one. Those who work from home all day say they see no point in using it. People who work long hours say it can be helpful, but they still feel that food tastes just as good when cooked on the stove.

A few problems mentioned were that the slow cooker traps so much moisture that it causes a lot of dishes to come out watery. Perhaps that depends on the individual. Using a slow cooker has its perks, so this is more of a to each his own trend that you buy into based on your personal needs.

3. K-Cups

K-Cups epitomize an annoying food trend with their convenience at the expense of taste and sustainability. The plastic waste generated by these single-use pods is concerning, and the resulting coffee often falls short in flavor, leaving coffee enthusiasts unimpressed. It's a compromise not worth the environmental and taste trade-offs.

4. Sous Vide

Several people echoed the sentiment that Sous Vide is a popular cooking method that is complex for no reason, and the results are overhyped. Precision cooking requires specialized equipment, is often costly, and is time-consuming. While it promises “perfect results,” it doesn't deliver consistently.

5. Garlic Press

I have a love-hate relationship with the garlic press because it does get the job done, but it's a pain to clean! The tradeoff doesn't always seem worth it because it would have been simpler to chop the garlic yourself by the time you finish digging the bits and pieces from the holes. On the flip side, you can always toss it in the dishwasher and hope for the best!

On the other hand, you can use a garlic press to rice potatoes. The process is tedious, but will yield the softest mashed potatoes ever.

6. Mandolin

Using a mandolin might make some folks nervous because those blades are super sharp. Plus, if you're not used to it, it can be tricky to handle, and cleaning it can be a hassle. Plus, they can take up space in your kitchen, and good ones can be pricey. So, some people prefer sticking with their trusty knives or food processors.

7. Air Fryer

I used to be a part of the crowd that felt like air fryers were overrated and not worth the hype. However, after owning one, I can say this is a food trend I'm glad to have followed. Still, some people aren't big fans of the air fryer because they see it as just an extra gadget, question its health claims, and find its small size limiting. Plus, the upfront cost and noise can be turn-offs.

8. Instant Pot

The Instant Pot is along the same lines as the air fryer. Multiple commenters said it's just another kitchen gadget that is supposedly distinguished but doesn't live up to the promised convenience. Also, a lot of people who own one say it's kind of bulky.

9. Mason Salad Jars

Mason jar salads might seem visually appealing, but they can be quite impractical. Eating a salad directly from a jar can be awkward, and transferring it to a bowl means extra dishes to wash. It's often more convenient to prepare and enjoy your salad in a regular food storage container.

10. Decorating Food With Gold

Food decorated in gold? I don't judge people for indulging in fine dining, but the whole gold leaf trend feels excessive. It's pure showiness without enhancing the flavor. Let's savor the culinary artistry and flavors instead of turning meals into glittery spectacles. Taste should trump opulence in the dining experience.

11. Food Containing Charcoal

Charcoal, simply burnt organic matter, gets “activated” by high-temperature gas exposure. While it's a go-to for treating poisoning, consuming it can backfire. Charcoal binds to essential nutrients, vitamins, and meds, limiting their absorption. It may even cause intestinal blockages. The trend may not be worth these health risks.

12. Deconstructed Food

Deconstructed food? It's just food taken apart and scattered on the plate. While it may seem trendy, it often sacrifices the harmony of flavors that come from a well-constructed dish. It's like enjoying musical notes without the melody. Sometimes, simplicity and unity on a plate can be more satisfying than just putting it all on a plate separately. It seems lazy.

13. Countertop Cooking

Cooking on the counter is a cringe-worthy trend that's gained traction on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. People haphazardly prepare meals directly on their kitchen counters, dumping ingredients like pasta and sauce onto granite surfaces, even setting them on fire at times.

This reckless approach often involves random cabinet grabs for added elements, resulting in culinary monstrosities. This trend, born from tabletop nacho experiences, has spiraled into a series of terrible culinary experiments that should never have started.

14. Butter Boards

Cheese boards, when executed well, serve a purpose, but butter boards seem entirely unnecessary. Butter boards involve smearing one or more butter types onto a cutting board, making people sponge it up with bread or crackers.

It's puzzling how this trend emerged. Unlike traditional dips in bowls with spoons for group settings, butter boards force you to hover around, inconveniencing everyone. We should opt for more efficient options, especially considering health concerns.

15. Mukbangs

Mukbangs, while intriguing at first, have grown into an annoying food trend. These videos showcase overindulgence, with hosts gorging on enormous portions while viewers watch in fascination or horror.

It's a spectacle that promotes unhealthy eating habits and excessive consumption. Mukbangs might have started as a unique concept, but they've devolved into a noisy and excessive trend.

16. Rainbow-Colored Foods

Rainbow food, ranging from rainbow bagels and pasta to rainbow grilled cheese, may catch the eye, but its taste often disappoints. Beyond sweets, rainbow-colored dishes can be weird and off-putting. They prioritize aesthetics over flavor, leaving us with a plate of vibrant hues that lack satisfying taste. It's a trend driven solely by visual appeal, with the palate often left wanting.

17. Taking a Picture of Everything You Eat

Everyone is kind of obsessed with social media at the moment, and it's become a tradition to take a picture of your food and post it before eating. Not only is this ritual odd, but I've had several dinners interrupted because someone wants to take Insta-worthy pics of everything on the table before anyone can eat.

It's not that serious. You don't have to show the world every morsel you consume in the name of likes and views. What happened to spending time with someone without bringing the phone to the table?

18. Over-The-Top Milkshake

The over-the-top milkshakes, adorned with three or more desserts like donuts, cookies, and chocolate-covered pretzels precariously perched on top, have taken dessert simplicity to the extreme.

These extravagant concoctions, while visually striking, drown the essence of a milkshake with excessive ingredients. It's a spectacle that overshadows the joy of a classic, uncomplicated milkshake, leaving a trail of messiness in its wake.

19. Overnight Oats

Overnight oats, often hailed as a healthy breakfast trend, can be rather silly. They transform oats into a soggy, waterlogged mess overnight, a far cry from the potential of delicious porridge, granola, or cookies. The idea of patiently waiting for oats to soak, only to lose their delightful texture, seems counterproductive. There are tastier ways to enjoy oats without sacrificing flavor and consistency.

20. Hot Cheetos Encrusted Everything

Let me start by saying that I absolutely love Hot Cheetos. It's my favorite snack ever. But Hot Cheeto-crusted foods, like burritos, fries, corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, and mozzarella sticks, seem like we're taking things too far.

These recipes often prioritize novelty over flavor, changing the essence of the original dish. It's a trend that raises eyebrows, as the fiery crunch of Hot Cheetos may not always complement the meal it's added to.

21. Pumpkin-Flavored Everything

I can enjoy a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or a pumpkin muffin just like the next person, but this pumpkin craze that occurs every Autumn is just annoying. A stroll through the supermarket reveals Pumpkin Spice Oreo cookies, Edy's Pumpkin ice cream, Eggo Pumpkin Spice waffles, Hershey's Kisses Pumpkin Spice candies, Pillsbury Pumpkin cookie mix, Coffee-Mate, and Bailey's pumpkin spice-flavored coffee creamers, and even Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts. It's too much, and the flavor is not that good!

22. Glitter Coffee

Glitter coffee is a whimsical trend, where edible glitter is lavishly sprinkled on top of a simple brew, transforming it into a shimmering spectacle. Despite its visual allure and Instagram appeal, the glitter contributes little to the coffee's flavor, making it more of a novelty than a taste sensation. And it feels weird to drink glitter!

23. Putting Bacon on Everything

The “putting bacon on everything” trend has swept through the culinary world, from bacon-wrapped dishes to bacon-infused desserts. While it showcases bacon's remarkable versatility, it can lead to both delightful creations and culinary excess, where the savory dominance of bacon sometimes overshadows other flavors in the dish.

24. Strange Ice Cream Flavors

Strange ice cream flavors have become a whimsical trend, with offerings ranging from lavender and balsamic vinegar to garlic and even squid ink. While these unconventional flavors may pique curiosity, they often challenge traditional notions of what ice cream should taste like. Some find them delightful surprises, while others view them as sacrilegious!

