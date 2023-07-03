Grocery Costs Down, But Expect to Pay More During Cookout Season

In May, grocery inflation showed another decline – dropping nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, and significantly better than a year ago. July of 2022 is when grocery price escalation hit its peak of 15.7 percent.

But just because grocery costs are coming down, don’t expect a deal when it comes to summer cookouts. A recent report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) shows that while grocery prices are declining, they're still above pre-pandemic levels. The CEA expects that trend to continue for the rest of the year.

According to the Wells Fargo Agri-Institute June report, while some foods are falling in price, others are rising, leading to an average of 17% higher grocery bills. Among those with higher costs are popular backyard grilling and party favorites, including steak, hamburgers, and ice cream.

“Sirloin steak remains a big-ticket item at $10.75 per pound, up 2.9 percent from a year ago,” writes Wells Fargo's Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson. Dairy is another area that is seeing increases. If you're craving a cheeseburger, processed cheese is up 10 percent from last year. Buns for that cheeseburger? The price of bread is up 22 percent. Ice cream is up nine percent.

Even classic snack items might hit the wallet hard this summer. Potato chips, the perennial backyard BBQ favorite, are up 15 percent.

How to Save

If budgeting is at the top of your priority list, there are plenty of ways to cut back on costs and still enjoy a great cookout with friends, says Tiffany Terczak, the founder of the food budgeting blog Don't Waste the Crumbs.

One of the biggest things you can do to save? Make a plan and shop ahead of time. If you know there's a party coming up, pay attention to the sales weeks ahead of time to buy what you need when it's on sale,” she says. Patience can be essential in this process. “Almost everything goes on sale every six to eight weeks.” If you wait until the week of the big day, only some items will likely be on sale.

Avoid what you know will be expensive when it comes to fresh produce. This often means eating the fruits and vegetables that are in season.

Swap the Steak

While steak and hamburgers are classic options for summer menus, there are plenty of cheaper options for feeding a crowd. “Choose meals that are flexible, easy to double or triple, and where meat isn't the star,” says Terczak. She suggests something like a build-your-own taco bar using pork shoulder. “Pork shoulder is often two dollars per pound or less, and in a dish like tacos, a three-pound roast will feed 9-12 people easily”.

Choose inexpensive cuts like flank or flat iron if you still want to serve steak. Marinating these ahead of time is essential, so again, Terczak points out that planning is critical. Whole roasts are also cheaper and can be cut into steaks or cubed for kabobs on the grill.

Stretch the Sides

According to Terczak, side dishes are a great place to save money. Using cheaper items like rice, beans, or pasta means they'll go further and cost less upfront. Plus, it ensures no one will leave the party hungry. She also recommends making your own homemade dressing to go on any salads.

Make Your Own Bread

Bread is one of the items to see the most significant increase in price this year over 2022. It might be more work, but making your own bread is a cost-effective option. “Homemade bread is super cheap to make, as low as 50 cents per loaf,” says Terczak. “I highly recommend making your own, including buns.”

Cut Back on Ice Cream

With the cost of ice cream being higher, looking for ways to replace or cut back on the product may be the way to go. “Create one showstopper cake,” says Katalin Nagy, founder of the dessert blog Spatula Desserts. “[A] single cake can easily feed 15-20 people, saving time and money.”

“S'mores ingredients are on sale around the holidays,” adds Terczak. So buy them and work them into s'mores desserts, like cookies, bars, brownies, or trifles.

If you still need to serve ice cream, make it a part of the dessert, not the entire thing. Make brownies or cookies and create a simple sundae with just a single scoop of ice cream, some chocolate sauce, and your baked goods. Alternatively, Terczak suggests homemade popsicles are both delicious and fun.

Budget, Plan Ahead, and Be Flexible

There are plenty of tips and tricks to scale down your grocery budget for the holiday weekend. Overall, Terczak says, there are a few things to keep in mind.

“Plan ahead…make a menu based on what you already have on hand, and fill it in with what's on sale. Keep it simple,” she says. “And, if someone offers to bring something, let them!”

This article was produced by The Gourmet Bon Vivant and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.