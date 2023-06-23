14 Cool Movies You Can Watch With Your Boomer Grandparents

Looking for a film to entertain the ages? From comedies and fantasy to adventures and old classics, we have a list of fantastic films destined to entertain grandparents and grandchildren alike!

So grab the popcorn, snag a comfy seat on the couch, and get cozy. It's time to make movie memories.

1. Back to The Future

Michael J. Fox is the epitome of cool as he plays Marty McFly, a high school student who travels 30 years back in time in a DeLorean invented by his older and quirky scientist friend, Doc Brown. The 1950s setting is nostalgic, the music is fun, and the storyline will have you sitting on the edge of your seat, even if you've already seen this classic a dozen times.

2. Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks plays Forrest Gump, a simple man from Alabama with an IQ of 75 whose main desire is to reunite with Jenny, his childhood sweetheart. The funny and heartwarming story spans the history of the United States from the 1950s to the '70s and relays a simple message: anyone can love anyone.

3. The Wizard of Oz

This 1939 family favorite follows Dorothy and her dog, Toto, as they're swept away by a tornado from their farm in Kansas to the magical land of Oz. Judy Garland is mesmerizing as she follows the infamous yellow brick road to find a wizard who can help her return home.

The Lion, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man are especially loved by little ones as they watch the three fantasy characters join Dorothy and Toto in their quest.

4. Meet The Parents

This PG-13 film is better for older grandchildren. While its premise involves a love story between Greg Focker, a Chicago nurse, and Pam, a schoolteacher, the actual dynamic duo here is Greg and Pam's father, Jack.

With plans to propose to Pam, Greg wants to get Jack's approval. But after a hectic weekend at Pam's parents' house, Greg keeps falling further into trouble. Comedy ensues repeatedly, making it impossible to watch without laughing.

5. Mary Poppins

Whether you watch Julie Andrews in 1964 or Emily Blunt in 2022, Mary Poppins will bring boomers and their grandparents on a magical adventure right alongside the Banks family. Why not do a double feature and watch both?

6. Roman Holiday

This 1953 rom-com starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck brings pure joy. Hepburn plays a princess who needs a break from being the center of social events and the dreadful paparazzi. Seeking new adventures, she flees from her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman. (Peck).

Audrey Hepburn won a well-deserved Academy Award for her charming performance in Roman Holiday.

7. Swiss Family Robinson

Walt Disney's Swiss Family Robinson is a story of adventure, survival and pirates! After a shipwreck on their way to New Guinea, a Swiss family finds themselves on a deserted tropical island. Their ship is too damaged to escape, so they make a home around a large tree house. All ages will enjoy watching the family learn to survive on the island while living with an uncertain future.

8. The Parent Trap

There are two versions of The Parent Trap (1961 and 1998), and both are excellent. The storyline is cute and suspenseful. Two identical twins are separated at birth when their parents divorce. One lives with their father, and the other lives with their mother. Reunited years later at summer camp, the girls switch places and plot to get their parents back together.

The classic is, well….classic. And the remake is definitely worth watching.

9. Blackbeard's Ghost

The notorious Pirate Blackbeard (former scoundrel) is cursed to wander a small New England town until he finally performs a good deed. Blackbeard gets his chance when he teams up with a local track coach with a team that has no chance of winning.

Another Disney classic, Blackbeard's Ghost, will entertain boomers and grandkids alike.

10. Support Your Local Sheriff

When treasure is found in a grave in a small Colorado town, a gold rush erupts. Law and order are out of the question, as everyone's too intent on searching for gold. Jason McCullough (James Garner) is a clever gunslinger. He arrives and takes a job as the de facto lawman. Despite his combination of skill and wit, McCullough's ingenuity is tested.

11. Pollyanna

Pollyanna (Haley Mills) is a young orphan who believes pragmatism and positive attitudes can solve life's most difficult problems. However, when Pollyanna moves in with her stern and cold aunt, her upbeat outlook is challenged.

Pollyanna offers important lessons in the magic of optimism and determination.

12. Dear Brigitte

An absent-minded poet, Professor Robert Leaf (James Stewart), must face the fact that his colorblind son is a math prodigy in love with Brigitte Bardot, the French bombshell. Dear Brigitte is quirky, funny, and light.

13. Miracle

Whether or not you like hockey, Miracle will make your heart race. Based on a true story, the movie is about the 1980 U.S. Hockey team during the Cold War. The movie focuses on Herb Brooks, the real-life player turned coach who led the team to victory against the Soviet squad.

14. Blast From The Past

A romantic movie that deserves more love, Blast from the Past is a mix of modern and retro vibes and has an all-star cast with Brendan Fraser, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Walken, and Sissy Spacek.

A bomb scare in the 1960s forced the Weber family into their bomb shelter for 35 years. When their son, Adam (Fraser), finally ventures out in search of food and supplies for his family, he meets Eve (Silverstone), who agrees to help him.