24 Cool Places in Florida To Visit With Kids

Let's be honest—kids are harder to impress these days. When it comes to family travel, they're looking for unforgettable experiences. There's no better choice than these places than the Sunshine State. From the Everglades to Disney and all the beaches in between, there are plenty of cool places in Florida to visit with kids.

Cool Places in Florida Your Kids Will Love

The diverse attractions make Florida a desirable vacation state. Eco-adventures await at some of the unique national parks, and there are theme park thrills and big-city fun. Visitors can experience it all in one trip because the driving distance from the Gulf to the Atlantic is only a few hours. Forget the WiFi and stop stressing over screen time. Your kids are sure to be entertained by these cool places in Florida.

1. Crab Island

Crab Island is one of the most popular attractions on Florida's Emerald Coast. If your kids love waterslides, splashing around all day, and spending time on sand bars, it's where you want to be. Shallow sea water, floating obstacle courses, slides, and adult bars make it a popular day destination. Visitors can only access Crab Island by boat. Anchor all day and be prepared with plenty of sunscreen for a day in Florida's sun.

2. Legoland Florida Resort

Head to Legoland Florida theme park if you want a multi-day family destination that younger kids will love. With more than 50 attractions, the park is themed around the popular brick toy. Legoland is recommended for kids ages 2 – 12, with a special Peppa Pig Theme Park for tiny ones. If you're visiting during the summer, beat the Florida heat by splashing around at Legoland Water Park.

3. Sweet Pete's

If your kids have a sweet tooth, head to Sweet Pete's in Jacksonville for the biggest candy emporium you'll ever see. Sweet Pete's is 23,000 square feet with all the sugar you can dream of. Parents will love the nostalgic candy picks that'll take them back to their childhood, while kids have wall-to-wall colorful candy to pick from. They offer candy-making classes if you want to learn how to make sugary delights long after your vacation ends. Transform into a chocolatier for a day, or learn how to spin sugar.

4. The Great Florida Reef

Underwater adventures await, where schools of fish swim around you at The Great Florida Reef. It's the third-largest barrier reef system, the only one of its kind within the continental United States. Snorkelers and divers aren't the only ones who can enjoy the reef. Kids can opt to ride on a glass-bottom boat to see the reef. The reef sits between the serene waters of Biscayne National Park and John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.

5. Perdido Key State Park

If a Florida beach day is your idea of fun, Perdido Key State Park offers the perfect spot for swimming and sunbathing. The park has white sand beaches filled with shells, and during sea turtle nesting season, you might come across turtles coming onto the shore. Surfing and hiking are popular park activities, but the sunsets are incredible. Pack a family picnic, spend the day, and enjoy the orange hues of the sun setting.

6. Shark Valley Observation Tower

Known as Shark Valley Observation Tower by the locals, this tower sits in the middle of Everglades National Park and has a similar architecture to the Seattle Space Needle. The monument is 65-foot-tall, and guests who hike or bike to it will feel surrounded by nature with a panoramic view of the Everglades. Even the kids will enjoy the view, and if they aren't big walkers, take the park tram instead of hiking.

7. McKee Botanical Garden

Florida's most diverse botanical garden, McKee Botanical Garden, looks so surreal that it resembles images from a sci-fi movie. The garden exhibits look like sculptures; art is scattered around the garden, and traveling exhibits bring new wonders every few months. Little ones will love the McKee Children's Garden, where interactive playtime is encouraged. Kids can play in a fairy forest a pirate shipwreck, and even make noise in the musical maze.

8. Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens

Adventure and fresh air await families that visit Cedar Lakes Woods & Gardens. It's a collection of lush greenery, blooms, and tranquil waterfalls in Williston, Florida. It's a spellbinding botanical garden that awakens your senses with the scent of flowers and beautiful colors. The 20-acre paradise is a great place to see butterflies, turtles, and even owls. Teens will appreciate the natural photography backdrops that the beds of flowers make.

9. Ponce Inlet

The secluded area of Ponce Inlet is located near Daytona Beach, but you'll feel miles away from tourist traps. Immerse yourself in rich Florida history, indulge in gourmet ice cream, or go on the water for an eco-adventure. Everything to do at Ponce Inlet is within walking distance.

It's home to the Ponce de Leon Inlet Lighthouse, which is the tallest lighthouse in Florida. Standing at 175 feet tall and 203 steps, the lighthouse can be conquered by guests who crave 360º views. The Marine Science Center is near the lighthouse, and the marina has dolphin cruises that depart throughout the day. Park the family car and have fun all day long at Ponce Inlet.

10. Daytona Speedway

Older kids will love the Daytona Speedway. Daily tours offer a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most famous Nascar tracks. You never know when the track will be hot, and you'll see a few practice laps. The end of the tour provides access to the museum, where you can see the latest Daytona 500-winning car and learn about the track's history. After your time at the speedway, head to One Daytona across the street for family-friendly dining and shopping.

11. Walt Disney World Resort

This list cannot exist without mention of Walt Disney World Resort. There are thousands of ways to enjoy a Walt Disney World vacation, and no two trips are alike. Walt Disney World's four theme parks and two waterparks offer attractions for all ages based upon the characters we love in the beloved Disney movies. Park admission is free for children under the age of three.

12. Universal Orlando Resort

Home to two theme parks and one waterpark, Universal Orlando offers themed thrills for the entire family. Sip a butterbeer in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, visit during Halloween Horror Nights if you want a scare, or spend the day on the Volcano Bay water park lazy river.

13. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park

A hidden gem in the Palm Coast, Washington Oaks Gardens State Park is a lush garden escape. It boasts a green color, and the shade of the oaks provides refuge from the heat. It has winding paths, reflection ponds, and gorgeous blooms to enjoy. Go deeper into the park and run into the coastal tide pools that fill up with nature. The tide pools form from the unique shoreline of coquina rock formations. Combinations of garden views and the ocean make this a truly unique state park to visit.

14. Southernmost Point in Key West

Key West isn't brimming with family-friendly things to do, but their few stand out. One of the most popular spots on the island is the Southernmost Point Buoy. It's a landmark that's the exact marking point of the southernmost point in the continental United States. Enjoy the island watersports and key lime pie as a family, but don't forget to stop at this infamous photo spot.

15. Seacrest Wolf Preserve

One of the cool places in Florida to visit if you love thrills with animals is the Seacrest Wolf Preserve. Come face-to-face with wolves at this wolf refuge as you learn about these misunderstood creatures with animal experts. The preserve has been assisting guests with up-close wolf experiences for two decades. Sign up for the behind-the-scenes tour as a family, and you'll come home with the coolest vacation photos.

16. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park offers an enchanting twist on Florida's natural springs with swimming mermaids, riverboat cruises, and a swimming hole. It's a legendary attraction and one of the cool places to visit in Florida with kids. Swim in Buccaneer Bay, which has waterslides, watch the mermaid show, and rent a kayak. It's one of the most imaginative state parks we've ever seen.

17. Everglades National Park

The country's largest subtropical wilderness exists at Everglades National Park. Known for amazing animal sightings, the park is home to numerous rare and endangered species like the manatee, American crocodile, and the Florida panther. Sign up for Ranger-Led Programs to get the most out of your visit. Kids love spotting the wildlife, learning about the ecosystems, and seeing the natural side of South Florida.

18. Discovery Cove

Paradise is located in Central Florida when you spend the day at Discovery Cove. It's an all-inclusive day park where families can enjoy one-of-a-kind opportunities to swim with dolphins, snorkel with tropical fish and rays, hand-feed exotic birds, and unwind on pristine beaches. There are no lines throughout the park, and food is included with your admission.

19. Bonnet Springs Park

Bonnet Springs Park is 168 acres of green space in Lakeland, Florida. The former rail yard is now a family-friendly oasis with trails, bike paths, and playground areas. However, the playground equipment looks more like works of art. They can go down slides built into the ground, take a spin on merry-go-rounds, and explore the Crenshaw Canopy Walk, a treetop trail that sits 25 feet above the ground.

Inside the park, families will find the Florida Children's Museum, where creative STEM play is encouraged through interactive exhibits. The best part? This is one of the cool places in Florida you can visit for free.

20. Butterfly World

The world's largest butterfly and bird park exists in Florida. Butterfly World has “open-air” aviaries with over 20,000 exotic butterflies and tropical birds. Guests can walk through the tropical rainforest habitats and even hand-feed small parrots. Kids will especially love the Live Bug Zoo, where they can see all the creepy crawling things.

21. Busch Gardens

Half theme park and half zoo, Busch Gardens attracts Tampa tourists with over 12,000 animals, live shows, and coasters. It's home to Florida's first triple-launch coaster, the Cheetah Hunt. Whether you want to watch the animals all day or ride coasters back-to-back, you'll find plenty of things to do with your kids at Busch Gardens.

22. Kennedy Space Center

Words cannot describe the amazing things families learn at the Kennedy Space Center. The experience opens your eyes to the future possibilities of space exploration while growing a deeper appreciation for NASA's past accomplishments.

If you're looking for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, you must take one of the center's bus tours. Each bus tour is about 40 minutes long, with a stop at the Apollo/Saturn V Center. That's where guests can see NASA's Project Apollo come to life and learn more about space technology.

23. Blue Spring State Park

Visiting Blue Spring State Park is an immersive experience that captivates the senses. Visit during the winter season to see hundreds of manatees take refuge, or visit during the summer when you can float up the river on a tube. There's also an extraordinary two weeks where thousands of fireflies light up the night sky. It's one of the best Florida state parks to visit with kids, and there's no wrong time to go.

24. Lion Country Safari

Just outside West Palm Beach, Lion Country Safari is home to the state's only drive-thru safari with over 900 animals. Large herds of animals roam wide open and come to your car for an unbelievable experience. They have other things to do outside your vehicle, like rides and animal feeding opportunities.