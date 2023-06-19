12 Movie Premises That Should Have Never Seen the Light of Day

There are (at least) two stages in creating a great movie: 1) Planning and 2) Execution. The Godfather nails both parts. Morbius nails neither. Some films had a great plan but simply swung and missed when it came time to execute the concept.

1. Passengers (2016)

Chris Pratt. Jennifer Lawrence. One question: What happens when a passenger on a 120-year journey awakens in their sleep chamber 90 years too soon?

A supremely boring rom-drama happens, unfortunately.

2. Sucker Punch (2011)

One of seemingly countless Zack Snyder projects with a fascinating premise but disappointing results, fans and critics alike view Sucker Punch as an intensely mediocre film.

3. Bright (2017)

The Will Smith-led Bright tried to bring elves to modern-day Los Angeles, infusing magic in a real-world setting. With a police-centric angle, Bright might have been End of Watch meets Lord of the Rings. Instead, it was more like Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach meets Jupiter Ascending.

Rarely has such an ambitious premise produced such a universally panned movie.

4. The Happening (2008)

You can pinpoint the exact moment when M. Night Shyamalan went from a can't-miss director to a wayward artiste trying to rediscover his cinematic magic. That moment was when the very first audience walked out of The Happening, wondering what in Wahlberg's name they had just watched.

5. In Time (2011)

Justin Timberlake was hotter than a plate of fajitas when In Time came out, and the clever sci-fi premise had audiences stoked. What would you do to get more time if you knew when you'd die and could transfer your remaining lifespan from one person to another? How would you spend the defined amount of time you have left?

Based on reviews, you certainly wouldn't spend a second watching In Time.

6. The Purge (2013)

Audiences wanted to love The Purge so badly. While some critics note that subsequent Purge films outdid the original, that original film was not nearly as thought-provoking as they'd hoped. A premise that was teed up for an elevated thriller concept devolved into worn-out slasher tropes.

7. Hancock (2008)

In the first film, where Will Smith proved his status as a critical darling was not guaranteed, Hancock implemented an outside-the-box superhero premise to underwhelming effect.

8. Downsizing (2017)

What's that? You didn't catch the movie where Matt Damon shrinks himself to five inches tall because he believes it would enhance his quality of life? Think inflation, but in reverse. Everything, from your house to your car, costs less because you need less of it.

You may not have seen Downsizing because the actual execution of this interesting premise makes Honey, I Shrunk the Kids look like Citizen Kane.

9. Prometheus (2012)

One sci-fi fan loved the first 30 minutes of Prometheus, intrigued about how a structure on the moon could hold the secret to man's origins. After 30 minutes, though, the critic said the film “bombed harder than a nuke.”

10. Senior Year (2022)

A high school student falls into a coma and wakes up at 40, ready to crush her senior year. A potentially hilarious premise, right? Unfortunately, the premise was where the hilarity stopped.

11. Man of the Year (2003)

Robin Williams plays a comedian who decides to run for president and wins! Most viewers expected a comedy but ended up watching a far more serious film.

12. Timeline (2003)

When a Michael Crichton novel is your source material, you have no excuse to mess up the plot. So, what's your excuse, producers, writers, and director of Timeline?

Source: Reddit.