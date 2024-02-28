24 Cool Used V8s for the Price of a New Nissan Versa

The Nissan Versa is great. Well, maybe it's not great, but it's certainly good. Ok, so perhaps not exactly good, but definitely adequate. Yes, adequate. That's a good, even a great word to describe this little sedan.

Its 122 horsepower is sufficient, and so is the 114 lb-ft of torque the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine produces. The 10-second 0-60mph time is perhaps less than adequate, but the Versa has one card up its sleeve that is actually rather great, and that's its rock-bottom $16,390 base price. This makes it just about the cheapest new car you can buy today.

If you're on a budget and need a set of wheels, it's this or one of those fancy electric bicycles. But perhaps there's a better way to spend your money, even a great way. A V8 way.

Now we know that the last time you could actually buy a new V8-powered anything in the US was when Nissan was still known as Datsun (1986 for all you millennials), but there are some pretty cool used V8s out there that can cost less than the adequate Versa. To make your search a little easier, we have picked 24 of the coolest used V8s out there for less than $16,000.

Audi S4 (2004-2008)

The Audi S4 sedan has a V6 these days, but back in 2004, these models were equipped with a 339 horsepower 4.2-liter V8 that sounded great and went pretty well, too. Both manual and automatic transmissions were available, and grippy quattro AWD was standard. They should be pretty reliable, too, as long as no services are missed.

Audi S5 (2007-2012)

You know what's even better than an Audi S4? An Audi S5, it says so in the name. In this case, the difference is really just the body style, with the S5 being either a coupe or convertible. It also came with the option of a 4.2-liter V8 under the hood, and you can find some good ones for well under our budget. Leaving you plenty in reserve for any mechanical mishaps.

Audi A8 (2009-2017)

They say the only thing faster than a German super sedan is its depreciation. Not so great for the first owners, but fantastic news for us. That's because third-generation Audi A8s can be had for our budget. Find one equipped with the smooth and powerful 369 horsepower 4.2-liter V8, and ignore the starship mileage and warning lights on the dashboard.

BMW 550i (2010-2016)

The sixth-generation 5 Series was welcomed with open arms by BMW fans, partly because it no longer had the strange Bangle-era styling cues but also because it could now be had with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that took the performance of the 550i to a whole new level. Developing 400+ horsepower, this car is still a formidably quick sedan today.

BMW 650i (2003-2010)

Did you take offense to the Bangle design dig in the previous slide? Well, we have a peace offering in the form of the second-gen 6 Series. It features, um, ‘styling', and more to the point, a naturally aspirated 362 horsepower 4.8-liter V8 that sounds like an old-school muscle car. There were a couple of manual transmission cars sold, but for such a large and laid-back cruiser, you would probably want to stick with the auto ‘box.

BMW 750i (2008-2015)

The full-size 7 Series sedan also adopted this new 4.4-liter twin-turbo motor and has been thrilling owners since with its formidable performance and eye-opening fuel consumption. If you need the extra space and want to make your neighbor feel less than adequate in their Nissan Versa, then get one of these bad boys. Just remember to keep some of your kid's college fees aside for maintenance.

Buick Roadmaster (1991-1996)

Had enough of German V8s? Well then, take a look at the eight-generation Buick Roadmaster. Every model came with those cool partially covered rear wheel arches, and none were offered with anything less than a magnificent all-American V8. Power output started off at a slightly anemic 170 horsepower, but from 1994-on, a 5.7-liter LT1 V8 delivered a far more robust 260 horses. Get one of those and ignore any mystery stains on your garage floor. Or in the trunk.

Chevrolet Camaro (2010-2015)

Thanks to relatively mild exterior updates and long production runs, you can pick up a modern-looking V8 Camaro for not much cash. Look for SS models equipped with the 426 horsepower 6.2-liter V8 for best results. Make sure the service books have been stamped regularly, and your biggest expense will be on gas.

Chevrolet Corvette (1996-2004)

A Corvette C5 for Nissan Versa money? You bet. If there's a cooler way to get behind a 5.7-liter LS1 motor, we don't know it. The C5 still looks supercar cool today, and there are plenty of well-cared-for models out there. Most are 4-speed autos, and the interior tends to look a little tired, but who cares when you can cruise around in this modern classic?

Chrysler 300C (2011-2023)

The second-generation Chrysler 300C was old-school even when it was new. But that also meant you could still have it with two suitably mad V8 motors. SRT-8 versions developed up to 470 horsepower, but for our budget, we'd stick to the 363 horsepower 5.7-liter motors and get the best one we could find.

Dodge Challenger (2008-2023)

Thanks to Dodge's decision to adopt the Apple iPhone business model regarding yearly updates, even a 2009 Challenger manages to look like the current model after a good wash. 2024 may be the last year you can buy a new one, but why not just get a used one for under $15,000 instead? Make sure to pick at least the 5.7-liter V8 and enjoy one of the coolest American pony cars for less than you'd pay for a Versa.

Dodge Charger (2011-2023)

If you like the idea of Challenger but need to use the backseats on a regular basis, then the Charger is your ride. It comes with a similar range of V8 engines, with the 707 horsepower SRT Hellcat topping the range. Our budget won't stretch quite that far, but you can certainly find some great R/T models that have the 370 horsepower 5.7-liter V8 under the hood.

Ford Mustang (1993-2004)

Fox body fans will be pleased to hear that the fourth-generation Mustang is well within our reach. Just make sure to avoid the various V6 options out there. Look for the 4.6- and 5.0-liter models, and if you find one without accidental damage, then please let us know because we want one too.

Ford Mustang (2005-2014)

Fifth-generation Mustangs are cool modern classics that can be daily driven. There's even just about enough space in the back for young kids or a big shopping trip. Finding ones that haven't been slid sideways into hedges is your biggest challenge. Good ones can be found within our budget; it just might take a little while to find them.

Hyundai Genesis (2008-2016)

Trying to break into the luxury car market is tough. Hyundai has tried for years. It now has its own Genesis sub-brand, but for years, it also sold a confusingly named Hyundai Genesis luxury sedan. The upshot of all this is that thanks to heavy depreciation and a non-luxury badge, the Hyundai Genesis can be had at bargain prices. Even 2016 models are less than a Nissan Versa, and you get a big 400+ horsepower 5.0-liter V8 thrown in for free.

Infiniti M56 (2011-2019)

There aren't many sleeper cars better than an Infiniti M56. From the outside, it looks like any other mid-range Japanese luxury sedan, but under the hood, it's packing a 420 horsepower 5.6-liter V8. Straight-line performance is impressive, but the M56 is also a great cruiser and should be reliable enough not to empty your savings account.

Jaguar XJ8 (1998-2003)

Nothing gets one's heart rate racing quite like a luxurious and powerful foreign automobile like the Jaguar XJ8. Especially when you know that each driver could end up with you on the side of the road and smoke billowing out from under the hood, seeing as these older Jags cost a mint to run, we'd skip the lower trims and jump straight to the supercharged 370 horsepower version. Perhaps buy a Nissan Versa as well, just in case you need a tow.

Kia K900 (2013-2018)

At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Kia K900. You can find 9-year-old models for well under Nissan Versa money. Amazing value, considering that they have every luxury feature you could think of and a 5.0-liter V8. It may not have the sophisticated styling of a Jaguar, but you won't have to worry about strange oil leaks or mysterious knocking sounds either.

Lexus LS460 (2007-2017)

If you love the idea of a luxury V8 for entry-level sedan money but are worried about the very real chance of total financial ruin if something breaks, then step this way. The original Lexus LS400 was built to outlast its German rivals, and many have done mega mileages over the years. Nowadays, you can get a fourth-generation LS460 for well under $16k and enjoy reliable luxury motoring on a budget.

Maserati Quattroporte (2003-2012)

Let us assume that you find reliability and low running costs offensive. You would have to if you were considering the Maserati Quattroporte. The problem is that once you hear that Ferrari-derived V8 revs up to its red line, all rational thought will disappear. Nothing sounds quite like a Quattroporte, and it just looks so darn good, too. We suggest a late model 4.7-liter car with a conventional automatic transmission. That way, your bank balance may be able to withstand the running costs.

Mercedes-Benz CLS 550 (2011-2018)

The CLS-Class was one of the very first four-door coupe body styles around, and now the second-generation models can be yours for a song. The CLS 550 got a potent 402 horsepower 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8, which gave the big car a serious pace. Most can be found for a few thousand under the price of a nice Versa, which is a good thing as repairs can be pricey.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class (2007-2013)

To many, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class still signifies the pinnacle of luxury sedans. And now, thanks to many years of steep depreciation, one of these fine vehicles can be yours for a fraction of their original sticker price. The very last fifth-generation models are all within reach, powered by burly V8s that will awe you with their power and ability to consume premium 91-octane gas.

Pontiac Firebird (1993-2002)

Any Firebird is a cool car, and even though the fourth-generation models may have lost the sharp styling of older models, they introduced some much-needed power to the range. Most Trans Am and Formula trims came fitted with the 5.7-liter LT1 V8, which delivered up to 305 horsepower.

Volkswagen Phaeton (2004-2006)

If you thought that a Volkswagen marketed at the premium sedan segment would be a silly idea, then you would be right. That's why you hardly ever see a Volkswagen Phaeton out on the roads. It may not have had the ability to woo customers away from their Lexus LS/Mercedes S-Class luxury mobiles, but it was extremely well-built, and the 335 horsepower 4.2-liter V8 was smooth and powerful. And that was the rational engine choice – it was also available with a mental 6.0-liter W12.