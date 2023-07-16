24 Coolest Deaths in Movie and Television History According to The Internet

It's always sad when your favorite characters die in a movie, but some death scenes are so cool and memorable that you can't help but be in awe of them. Check out the 24 coolest death scenes according to cinephiles.

1. The Lost Boys (1987): Death by Stereo

The Lost Boys is one of the most fun vampire movies with some notable death scenes, but the scene where Dwayne dies by falling into a stereo is one of the best. During an epic fight, he lands on the stereo system. Sparks start to fly, and heavy rock music plays as he quickly burns to death.

2. Scream (1996): The Surprise First Death

Scream caught many viewers off guard when they killed off one of the biggest stars within the first 10 minutes of the movie. While the suspense in the opening scenes is palpable, no one expected Ms. Drew Barrymore to be cut out of the movie so soon, so it was surprising and terrifying.

3. Thelma and Louise (1991): Driving off a Cliff

The main characters' death in Thelma and Louise is one of the most iconic scenes in film history. After running from the cops for several weeks, they're finally caught and cornered against a cliff. Instead of giving up, the two ladies grab hands and floor it off the cliff in their blue convertible.

4. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009): Dumbledore's Fall

Dumbledore is one of the most beloved and complex characters in the Harry Potter universe. And while many people saw his death coming because of rumors, it was still a tragic scene. Snape, who was supposed to be a loyal confidant of Dumbledore's, sends him sailing off a tall tower at Hogwarts as Harry watches in secret.

5. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): Drinking From Wrong Grail

In this movie, Indiana Jones and his father are forced to trek to where the Holy Grail lies, only to find a room teeming with different cups and goblets. One of the bad guys takes a risk, choosing a stunning gold goblet to drink from. But he chose incorrectly, and within a few seconds, grows old and withers into a skeleton.

6. Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981): Nazi Face Melting

When the nazis and villains find the mystical Ark of the Covenant, they foolishly crack it open only to have their faces destroyed. When they open the box, a fiery steam billows out, searing their faces until all the skin and flesh gruesomely melt off.

7. Kill Bill Vol. 1 (2003): Samurai Sword Death

Both Kill Bill movies feature some insanely cool deaths with amazing fight choreography. But Lucy Liu's character may suffer the craziest death following a dramatic sword fight with the main character. At the end, The Bride chops off the top of O-Ren Ishii's head in a bloody and disturbing death scene.

8. The Lion King (1994): Scar Killing Mufasa

This was the cruelest death we all saw as children, but the visuals and dialogue are very cool. As one forum commenter describes the scene, “The way he toyed with him, Mufasa hanging on for dear life, all while looking his brother dead in the eye while he let go. Cold-blooded.”

9. Independence Day (1996): Kamikaze Into the Aliens

The drunken father in Independence Day isn't the most lovable character throughout the movie. But he boldly redeems himself when he flies his plane into the center of the alien spaceship to save the planet and his children.

10. Final Destination 3 (2006): Fried in a Tanning Bed

Final Destination has so many cool deaths, but I couldn't list all of them, so this is the one that's the most talked about. Two of the beautiful, popular girls in the movie go to a tanning salon but get trapped in the bed and burned alive, scarring a whole generation of people. Just so you know, it's not possible.

11. Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006): Death by Kraken

Jack Sparrow is a complex character who struggles to be good, but his selfish ways seem to always prevail. However, When Elizabeth Swan decides to force him into being a hero, she handcuffs him to the ship as the Kraken attacks. He draws his sword as the beast approaches and jumps into its mouth, lined with rows of teeth, in a final act of bravery.

12. King Kong (2005): Consumed by Slugs

Normal slugs are gross enough, but the giant man-eating slugs in the King Kong movie are truly terrifying. I get chills every time I watch the scene as Lumpy attacks the worm-like monster until one eats his arm and another attack his head, killing him.

13. Avengers: End Game (2019): Tony Stark's Demise

Tony Stark isn't my favorite Avengers character, but his death in End Game is iconic and moving. As a once selfish scientist and inventor, he shows how he has genuinely changed for the better, sacrificing himself to save his friends.

14. Alien (1979): Mutilated from the Inside

Alien is one of my favorite movies, and the moment I first became obsessed was when the alien baby burst out of a crew member's stomach during dinner on the ship. This scene is jarring, and the crew member dies almost immediately as everyone else is left to deal with this freaky creature that just came out of his body.

15. X-Men First Class (2011): Killed by a Coin

Magneto is given a “kill coin” by Sebastian Shaw. But later in the film, Magneto murders Shaw using that same coin by forcing it through his skull at a brutally slow speed that will give you the chills. This death is one of the toughest to watch, but also insanely cool.

16. The Other Guys (2010): Aim for the Bushes

This death is hilarious in many ways. At the beginning of The Other Guys, two hero cops chase criminals to the top of a building, where the cops become trapped. Thinking they're invincible, they leap from a skyscraper and plan to “aim for the bushes,” but they die because bushes cannot save you from a 200-foot drop.

17. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001): Gandalf's Fall

Gandalf's fall is a tragic moment in the LOTR story. After fighting tirelessly in battle, Gandalf's strength begins to fade. He falls off a cliff fighting a Balrog as the fellowship tries to come to rescue him. His body lies on the mountainside until his spirit is finally free. It's a meaningful but painful death for LOTR fans.

18. Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001): Boromir's Death

When Boromir tries to take the Ring from Frodo, the fellowship falls under attack. While Frodo escapes, Boromir is left behind and dies defending Pippin and Merry from the Orcs. It's one of the most tragic and heroic deaths in the LOTR series, which is saying a lot because so many characters die dramatically.

19. The Dark Knight (2008): The Disappearing Pencil

The Dark Knight features many creative deaths, but the Joker's disappearing pencil death is one of the most memorable and shocking. He says he wants to show these crime bosses a magic trick called “the disappearing pencil” and then proceeds to stick the pencil into a table and brutally slam a man into the pencil.

20. Blade Runner (1982): The End of Roy Batty

Roy Batty's death in the iconic sci-fi movie Blade Runner is one of the most intense death scenes. Just before he dies, he saves the blade runner. Then he uses his last breaths to deliver a chilling, emotional monologue that stays with viewers.

21. Burn After Reading (2008): Coming Out of the Closet

Brad Pitt is a delight in Burn After Reading, but his death is rough. He's hiding in a closet and bursts out to confess what he's been doing, but he's promptly met with a bullet to his head. This movie perfectly mixes comedy with crime and tragedy, and this one death scene embodies that.

22. Titanic (1997): Jack Dawson's Death

Jack Dawson's death is heartbreaking but also cinematically beautiful. Rose has to let him go to save herself, and she gently releases his, watching him slowly sink into the freezing blue water. Perhaps “cool” isn't the best way to describe this death, but it's a powerful moment everyone remembers from the movie.

23. Armageddon (1998): Death by Asteroid

Sacrificing yourself to save the planet from a massive asteroid is a pretty good way to go, and Bruce Willis delivers an emotional performance. When it comes to the coolest ways to die, giving up your life to save billions of people feels particularly awesome.

24. Saving Private Ryan (1998): Doc Bleeding Out

Saving Private Ryan is one of those films I cannot watch without sobbing ridiculously. But one of the most impactful death is when Giovanni Ribisi's character, Doc, is fatally wounded by a machine gun and slowly bleeds out as his friends try to help him. It's heart wrenching to see them try to save him.

Source: (Reddit).