When Smaller Is Better: The 12 Coolest Tiny Home Communities in the US

Not every new thing has to be big, and not everyone looking for something needs a bigger version of what they have. Sometimes, downsizing is good for more than just the soul. It can also be perfect for your wallet as well.

But what happens when you downsize your home or car, and everyone else stays the same or gets bigger? Being around like-minded people can offer a support system and knowledge base that you might not be able to find in your current location.

If you are considering purchasing or building a tiny home, some great communities in the United States can offer that support and knowledge unique to those living in tiny homes.

1. College Park – Orlando, Florida

College Park is the perfect spot to settle in if you want the amenities of a city without the headache. Convenient to downtown, this tiny home community has full hookups that range in price from $350-$650/month. You can also rent for the night, a week, or six months of the year to ensure you get warm weather year-round.

2. Aspen, Colorado

If winter doesn't scare you away and you enjoy skiing and other winter activities, the tiny home community in Aspen, Colorado, could be just the place for you. Whispering Aspen Village has 20 permanent cabins and tiny homes and is less than an hour away from Breckenridge and the best skiing of your life. If you plan on being there year-round, the summer offers excellent hiking, fly fishing, and climbing to keep you busy.

3. Canoe Bay Escape Village – Canoe Bay, Wisconsin

If you love the call of the wild, Canoe Bay, Wisconsin, might be just the tiny home community you've been dreaming of. Nestled in over 100 acres of woodland and wetland area, Canoe Bay features two private lakes and many homes with various open floor plans. You'll also have access to a queen or king-sized bed, full-size appliances, and tons of natural light for enjoying nature through all the windows.

4. Community First! Village – Austin, Texas

If you have a heart for people without housing and happen to be passing through Austin, Texas, pay a visit to Community First! Village. They are just one tiny home community using resources to combat homelessness, and with more than 250 residents, their work is thriving. The community features a movie theater, an organic farm, a market, laundry facilities, and a gorgeous walking trail.

5. Lemon Cove Village – Lemon Cove, California

Never worry about keeping in touch with family and friends at Lemon Cove Village. High-speed internet, a swimming pool, and on-site laundry are all included in your lot rent, which can run as little as $450 monthly. Feel free to park your tiny home at the foot of the Sierra Nevada mountain range as long as you'd like, and remember to enjoy California's Sequoia National Park.

6. Lake Walk – Greer, South Carolina

With 15 acres of land, Lake Walk features 43 sites with hardwood floors, large decks, full-size appliances, and solid countertops in the kitchen. And you'll have plenty of opportunities to get outside. The community has a variety of attractive amenities in addition to the lake, including nature trails, community gardens, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

7. Cedar Springs Tiny Village – Cedar Springs, Ohio

With 30 lots at their disposal, Cedar Springs Tiny Village offers short stays, and for those who'd like to stay longer, you can customize your contract for 13 months or more. You'll love this tiny village With amenities including a community garden, walking paths, WiFi, and cable connections. The site also offers a short walk to Natural Spring Resort, which offers a pool, beach, fishing, and even scuba diving.

8. Tiny Home Village – Bernalillo County, New Mexico

Much like the site in Texas, this New Mexico village offers counseling, support, and more for unhoused people. With 30 lots featuring tiny homes of 120 sq. ft., a common area provides a kitchen, dining room, living room, and bathrooms.

9. Little River Escape – Cloudland, Georgia

Little River Escape is the perfect meld of nature and modern living. Here, you'll have access to gorgeous views of rolling green hills with amenities like a pool, a fitness center, a dog park, and storage options for your boat or RV. If you need more than that, the Appalachian Mountain Trail and Cloudland State Park are both nearby and offer hours of outdoor enjoyment.

10. LuxTiny – Lakeside, Arizona

Like its name, LuxTiny indulges in luxurious living that is modern and affordable. With extra-large lot sizes, a community garden, and stunning property, these tiny home sites exist for your comfort. You can stay full or part-time and even rent your LuxTiny home out if you plan to live elsewhere for a bit.

11. The Sanctuary Minnesota Village – St. Paul, Minnesota

This adults-only retreat is nestled on 80 acres of beautiful Minnesota forest and features walking trails and a pond. While dogs aren't allowed on the premises, cat lovers can bring their furry friends and enjoy workshops at the small community center. The Sanctuary Minnesota Village is undoubtedly for those who'd like to stay a bit, as the minimum lease is six months.

12. Cottage Estates – Acme, Michigan

Cottage Estates offers 400 sq. ft. tiny homes with modern full-size appliances, hardwood floors, and large decks on 5,000 sq. ft. lots, offering plenty of space for your comfort and delight. Like any lovely resort, you'll also have access to a pool and spa, tennis courts, a clubhouse, and a fitness center.

Home Sweet Home

Whether you want to downsize permanently, change your pace on vacation, or purchase a lot to rent out, there's something for everyone regarding tiny home communities. Look for one near you, as the tiny home movement isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

