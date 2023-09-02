In Memory of Coolio: Late Rapper’s Final Futurama Episode Features New Song

Coolio's last appearance in Futurama features a new song and an on-screen tribute.

The 59-year-old rapper, real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on September 28, 2022.

Before his death, Coolio reprised the role of Kwanzaa-Bot in Futurama, a character first voiced for two episodes in 2001.

Coolio's final episode of the Hulu reboot of the adult-animated series I Know What You Did Next Xmas, which sees Bender and Zoidburg travel through time to attack Robot Santa, was released on Monday (August 28) and sees Coolio rap a futuristic version of The 12 Days of Christmas about what he wants for Xmas.

“Yo, Santabot, I'm a drop my Futurama Xmas list for 3023. Y'all ready for this? I'm about to get nice!” Kwanzaa-Bot raps. “Kwanzaabot, yeah! Gimme 12 Slurms a-slurping, 11 Benders burping, ten episodes dropping…”

The end of the episode pays tribute to the Gangsta's Paradise rapper while Kwanzaa-Bot rides off into the sun and “In memory of Coolio” appears on the screen.

In April, an inquest by the LA County coroner's office ruled that Coolio died of an accidental overdose.

Coolio is best known for his 1995 hit Gangsta's Paradise from this second album of the same name. The track, which interpolated Stevie Wonder's Pastime Paradise, featured on the soundtrack to the Michelle Pfeiffer drama Dangerous Minds and hit the top of the charts in 20 countries, including the UK and US, where it was the biggest-selling single of the year on the Billboard 100 chart.

As well as playing Kwanzaa-bot in Futurama, Coolio also penned and starred in the intro to the hit Nickelodeon show Keenan and Kel.

A posthumous album from the rapper, Long Live Coolio, is scheduled to release later this year, although an exact date is still TBA, the first single from the album TAG, You It, featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino, was released in March.