Coorg, the coffee cup of Karnataka

Madikeri, popularly known as Coorg, is a delightful tourist spot in south Karnataka, India. The pleasant coffee plantations at this place alone pull my heart to visit this place over and over!

Coorg attracts thousands of tourists every year and is a delight to coffee and nature lovers alike. With bountiful greenery throughout the year, Coorg (Kodagu) is rightly known as the Scotland of India.

Travel tips

Best time to visit: October to April (June-Sept are wet for sight-seeing activities)

How to get there: Buses ply from Bangalore to Coorg (250kms) often. Rail connection is only up to Mysore, about 120 kms from Coorg, you can hire a taxi from there or catch a bus. Nearest Airport is Mangalore which is 160 kms from Coorg. Again you need to hire a taxi or take a bus to Coorg

Things to do: Kaveri Nisargadama, Bylakuppe Kushalnagar Tibetian Monastery and Golden temple, Abbey falls, Raja's seat

My Coorg trip

As we were a big group, we hired a tempo traveler for transportation for this trip. It turned out to be a great idea as we had loads of fun in the journey from Bangalore and the return trip.

Also read: Fun games to pass time on your journeys

This trip had many great photo stops and most of the pictures used in this post were taken by my friend Praveen, a pro photographer.

Bylakuppe Monastery and Golden Temple

Our first stop was at Kushal Nagar to visit the Golden Temple and Bylakuppe Tibetan Monastery.

We enjoyed the artistic interior and the peaceful campus of the temples and then started for our next destination.

Kaveri Nisargadama

Our next stop was at the Kaveri Nisargadama where we enjoyed clicking pictures on a rope bridge, traveling through dark green forest, feeding spotted deer, climbing tree houses, and finally spending fun time frolicking in water.

Talakaveri

After retiring for the day in a peaceful home stay, we resumed our tour the next day by visiting the Talakaveri temple and taking an interesting trek across the gentle slopes above it.

The most interesting and fun time we had was on the top of the hills playing fun games, watching the wind mills gently rotate, and enjoying the awesome breeze.

Abbey Falls

After enjoying a sumptuous lunch, we stop was the gorgeous Abbey Falls (Abbi falls). Nestled in the Western Ghats, smack in the middle of coffee and spice plantations, dancing through rocky slopes, this falls is rated as one of the top most beautiful waterfalls in India.

We had a peaceful sightseeing session here, apart from a great photo time.

Raja's Seat

Our last stop in the tour was at the Raja's seat, which is said to be the designated King's official Sunset view point. We had the fortune of witnessing a spectacular sunset at this place and spent a good time in the park too.

We took a toy train ride in the park and reluctantly started back for our rooms.

Though we had to leave early the next morning, that night we had an awesome time what with a bonfire and the dance around it 😀

Coorg is much more than these few spots, as it has rafting, rappelling, kayaking, safari in the jungle, camping in the forest and many more adventurous activities. It is truly a tourist's dream. Only you should have the TIME for enjoying so much at a place.

All in all Coorg is an unforgettable experience and must be had at least once in a lifetime. Have a great trip!

For more wonderful getaways around Bangalore, check out my post, Top Weekend Getaways around Bangalore.

Do not forget to like and share this post!