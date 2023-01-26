Innovating Corporate Communications: Podcasts Bring New Life to Company Conversations

In the volatility and uncertainty of modern corporate life, the need for better employee engagement tools and corporate communications solutions has reached a critical point. Remote work, downsizing, and high-performance expectations are putting pressure on companies to find innovative ways to stay connected with their workforce.

As workers require better communication from their employers, post-pandemic realities render the once tried and true standards of employee engagement tired and ineffective.

With company town halls replaced by zoom calls, leadership lunches abandoned for awkward online events, and newsletters lost in the barrage of daily emails, tech-forward companies have found surprising success through an activity in which their employees are already engaged: Listening to podcasts.

“We started with a few customers that were utilizing less secure RSS feeds or simply posting files on Sharepoint for their pilot programs. They quickly determined that they needed a solution which allowed for the portability of audio and video podcasting without sacrificing enterprise-level security features. In response, we developed the Podbean Pro App, which allows for podcasts to be encrypted and delivered securely in a way that meets the high-security standards of our fortune 500 customers,” said David Xu, CEO of Podbean.

Podcasts Solve Challenges to Company Internal Communications

Since the invention of secure private podcasting, it has grown from a niche curiosity to one of the fastest scaling tools for employee engagement, training, internal news, and sales enablement communications. Utilizing the in-depth engagement analytics made possible through this new technology enables organizations to continuously improve. Their podcasting programs are now highly effective and beloved employee communications platforms.

In part, the rapidly growing adoption of internal podcasting is driven by the relatively low cost of entry. Unlike other media, a podcast can be started with only a smartphone and an idea. Aided by modern recording and distribution tools, companies have found launching an internal podcast to be intuitive, convenient, and, most importantly, extremely effective.

Employee Training

Leveraging the combination of securely delivered training materials and offline availability, companies are using private podcasts to maximize the impact of their training. Tech and security giant, VMware, found immediate success leveraging internal podcasts for their company communications and training in order to reach their busy employees scattered across the globe.

Four Benefits To Transforming Your Internal Company Communications

1. Screen Time Overload

A recent Microsoft study shows increases in time spent on email and online meetings, leading employees to feel overwhelmed and less productive. Private podcasts give employees a break from “screen time” and email overload with a different way to consume company content.

2. Accessibility

Mobile devices have all but replaced PCs as the dominant communication platform, with 85% of workers utilizing their smartphones for daily email (Statista). This changing landscape has significantly altered the equation for what sticks in employee communications.

Due to both the nature of their jobs and learning preferences, employees increasingly prefer a more modern format. Podcasts can be listened to anytime, anywhere. They are a perfect solution for varied employee needs and effective use of time.

3. More Personal Engagement

Words are only a small part of communication. Tone and emotion are essential to building trust, interest, excitement, and meaningful context.

“Podcasting allowed us to have a real conversation about where we’re at, how people are doing, the power of voice and story in podcasts creates uniquely engaging communications,” comments Mark Mathia, Chief Experience Officer at Signature Performance.

4. Easier Onboarding of New Employees

Often, shortly after inboxes are set up and logins secured, new employees may feel left adrift. Especially with remote or hybrid situations, there are few tools to bring new employees quickly into the company conversation and culture. Leading consulting firm, Slalom has been using enterprise podcasting to bridge the gap.

“By presenting new hires with a curated selection of episodes, they were able to quickly engage with the company culture and familiarize themselves with key players and best-practice methodologies in the organization,” comments Vimal Parker, Marketing Manager with Slalom.

Innovating Your Company’s Communication With One Click

The companies that will thrive in the challenges of the new economy must bring creative and innovative communication strategies to their employees. With the world’s largest and most influential companies adopting private podcasting to engage with and train their workforces, private podcasting has evolved from a powerful tool for employee communication, empowerment, and learning to an essential component of the HR strategy to drive profitability.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.