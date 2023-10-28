What You Need To Know Before Investing in Cosmetic Surgery

Cosmetic surgery is a $64 billion industry, with many men and women going under the knife for personal and medical reasons. Investing in it should not be done without researching whether it is right for you.

While it has many benefits, there are also a few downsides that you should consider.

What Exactly Is Cosmetic Surgery?

While cosmetic surgery can fix critical health issues, it's more commonly used for enhancing or altering your appearance. Many women will undergo this surgery for breast augmentations, lip and cheek fillers, facelifts, etc., particularly as they grow older.

There are two types of enhancement surgeries: Plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery, the latter being less invasive.

Women will choose plastic surgery for rhinoplasty, breast augmentations, facelifts, etc. These surgeries are more extensive and require more healing time/downtime. While these procedures are considered cosmetic, they fall under plastic surgery because they are more invasive.

Cosmetic surgery consists of botox, fillers, dermabrasion, microneedling, etc.

Here are a few more examples to clarify the difference between plastic and cosmetic surgery.

Plastic Surgery:

Tummy-tuck

Facelift

Reconstructive surgery (face, body, etc.)

Buttock lift

Breast reduction surgery (mammoplasty)

Liposuction

Breast implants (augmentation)

Cosmetic Surgery (Minimally Invasive):

Facial rejuvenation

Brow lift (forehead lift)

Dermabrasion

Microneedling

Chemical peels

Injectable fillers (for wrinkles)

Things To Know Before You Opt for Cosmetic Surgery

Having cosmetic surgery has many benefits, but it's also important to note it has downsides. It would be best if you made an appointment with a doctor for a full consultation before choosing surgery.

Whether you dream of a new nose, fuller breasts, or smoother skin, it's crucial to understand both the pros and cons before you take the plunge. Being well-prepared and fully informed on your procedure before entering is best.

Pros of Cosmetic Surgery

Boost in Confidence

For many, a lack of self-esteem and self-confidence due to physical imperfections can damage our overall mental health. Sometimes, all it takes is a simple cosmetic procedure like Botox to make a difference in how we feel about ourselves.

Correcting Physical Issues

Cosmetic surgery isn't all about aesthetics or vanity. It can also address physical discomfort. Some women will undergo a breast reduction to alleviate back pain due to overly large breasts or a nose job to fix breathing problems from a deviated septum.

Quick Results

While taking care of yourself physically and maintaining a proper and healthy diet can prevent some physical imperfections, they aren't quick fixes. For example, if you've been a smoker your whole life, you may have smoker's lines on your face. By quitting smoking, you're one step ahead of the game, but having microneedling or dermabrasion can instantly erase the already-formed lines.

Age-Defying Magic

Cosmetic procedures like Botox or fillers can help soften wrinkles and fine lines, giving you a youthful appearance without looking frozen. These procedures take years off your face in minutes and last up to a year.

Climbing the Career Ladder

Sad but true, looks can sometimes play a part in the professional world. Cosmetic surgery can give them a competitive edge in their careers, especially in industries where appearance matters.

Cons of Cosmetic Surgery

As with anything in life, nothing good comes easy or without risk. Let's take a look at some of the cons of cosmetic surgery.

Risks and Complications

Surgery is surgery, and this means risks are inevitable. From infections to anesthesia complications, you're embarking on a journey where not everything will always go according to plan. Awareness is mandatory.

Unrealistic Expectations

It's essential to keep in mind that you may not get the results you desire. While your friend may have received perfect and outstanding results from their latest filler, the same might not happen for you. It's crucial to be realistic in your expectations.

High Price Tags

Let's face it: looking fabulous often comes with a very high price tag. Get ready to whip out your credit card because cosmetic surgery isn't cheap. From the surgeon's fees to post-op care and recovery time off work, it's an investment – both financially and time-wise. Cosmetic surgeries usually are not covered by insurance. Ensure you have some financial cushioning before you sign up.

Recovery Time and Healing

It's essential to remember recovery can be uncomfortable with specific procedures. You may have to deal with swelling, bruising, and activity restrictions. For some, this could take a few days, while for others, it could take weeks or months. You'll need some patience, good painkillers, and Netflix to get through it.

Addictive Tendencies

There is a thing called “surgery addiction,” and it's real. Some people go under the knife so often it becomes an obsession. It's essential to address the underlying reasons for wanting surgery. For some, low self-esteem and self-worth are the main reasons they become addicted to cosmetic surgery. Speaking to a therapist to help with this might be worth your while.

Myths About Cosmetic Surgery

Many people hesitate to get even the most straightforward procedure because of misinformation.

Let's debunk a few myths to help you decide to proceed with your cosmetic surgery.

Myth #1: Cosmetic Surgery Is Only for the Rich

While some procedures can be expensive, there's a wide range of options at different prices. You can start small and save some money for something more expensive in the future. Some clinics offer financing plans to make your dream procedure more accessible. If cosmetic surgery is something you have your heart set on, don't let finances stop you.

Myth #2: Getting Cosmetic Surgery Is Noticeable

While this is partially true, most successful procedures yield subtle, natural results that won't leave you looking like a character from a sci-fi movie. You may never know if the person sitting next to you has had some work done. More dramatic procedures like rhinoplasty or breast augmentations will be more noticeable, but does it matter? Remember, you're doing this for yourself, not for others.

Myth #3: Cosmetic Surgery Is Only for Women

It's true that women primarily consume this industry, but men also opt for cosmetic surgery. Cosmetic surgery is for everyone! Men, women, non-binary individuals – anyone interested in enhancing their appearance has a seat at the table. From hair transplants to jawline sculpting, the possibilities are as diverse as those seeking them.

Myth #4: Cosmetic Surgery Will Make You Happier

Have you ever heard the saying “money can't buy happiness”? The same goes for surgery. While a procedure might boost your confidence and make you feel great, it won't magically solve all your life's problems. True happiness comes from within, and a healthy mindset is key before going under the knife. If you're feeling down, it might be time to chat with a therapist, not just a surgeon.

Myth #5: One Procedure Is All It Takes

While some results can be long-lasting, it's essential to remember they are temporary. Our bodies keep aging; weight changes and lifestyle habits can influence how long your results last. You might be required to do some maintenance to keep that look fresh.

Cosmetic Surgery Is a Personal Choice

You must arm yourself with the correct information if you're considering cosmetic surgery. It's a personal decision, and knowing as much information as possible is your best tool. Remember, the most important thing is feeling confident and happy in your skin – whether it's au naturel or with some help from modern science.