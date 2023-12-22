Costa Rica Is the Destination of the Year in 2024 — But This Spot Has It Beat

If you're dreaming of a tropical vacation, the stats say you're picturing the lush jungles and pristine beaches of Costa Rica, recently named Travel + Leisure‘s Destination of the Year for 2024.

A recent study by We Review Resorts reveals Costa Rica is the second-most sought-after destination for American travelers looking for a tropical getaway. However, travel experts point to a hidden gem that offers the Costa Rica experience without the crowds and at a fraction of the price.

Costa Rica's little-visited next-door neighbor, Nicaragua, is quickly becoming an enticing alternative to a country that’s getting more difficult to explore on a budget. Thrilling adventure travel, ecotourism offerings, and an increasingly impressive array of luxury accommodations and travel experiences on the country's Emerald Coast might make Nicaragua a bigger story than its famous neighbor in the coming years.

A New Nicaragua Travel Boom

Costa Rica's booming travel industry has long been one of the most important in the region, easily eclipsing the visitor numbers of its neighbors. Everything from jungle lodges to luxury beach resorts entices visitors to eco-friendly, wellness-focused experiences that keep travelers coming back for more.

However, renewed traveler interest in Nicaragua and a growing number of international flights from U.S. cities to the country's capital, Managua, indicate that Costa Rica might need to share the spotlight. Tourism brought nearly $600 million to Nicaragua in 2022, more than triple the figure recorded just one year prior. It was the third most important year for tourism in the country’s history.

The Nicaraguan Institute of Tourism is also working on overdrive to highlight the country's major attractions. Twelve new “Tourist Routes” showcase the country's natural and cultural heritage, plugging everything from farm-to-table cuisine and wellness experiences to waterfall hikes and surf lessons as experiences that await travelers to Nicaragua.

Travelers might be surprised to find incredible beaches that put the increasingly busy shores of Costa Rica to shame. Meanwhile, the country's lush jungle interior is packed with thrilling adventure travel experiences like volcano boarding and overnights at jungle-rimmed eco-resorts that would easily be triple the price just across the border.

Nicaragua's Corn Islands are considered among some of the most affordable islands in the Caribbean. Frequent flights to the mainland make the islands relatively accessible and perfect for a laidback retreat. Yemaya Reefs on Little Corn Island has beachfront rooms that open onto private pools and white sands. A few feet offshore, colorful corals make the island a diver's dream.

Affordable Luxury in Nicaragua

A reborn travel industry promises more than just experiences backpackers can fall in love with. Recently named one of the most beautiful places to visit in the Caribbean by Travel + Leisure, Yemaya Reefs on Nicaragua's Little Corn Island highlights the renewed enthusiasm for luxury travel in a country just starting to offer this kind of experience for well-heeled travelers.

Located off the county's Caribbean coast, Nicaragua's Corn Islands are considered among some of the most beautiful, if often-overlooked, islands in the Caribbean for travelers. Fringed with reefs and renowned for their laid-back and luxuriously lazy vibe that makes for the ultimate unplugged escape, they're also among some of the most affordable islands in the Caribbean.

Yemaya Reefs feels like a true hideaway on the untouched northern tip of the smaller of the two islands, the kind you've been dreaming of but seems so hard to find on overbuilt Caribbean islands these days. Just sixteen beachfront casitas are scattered across the lush, shady property's white sands, many offering private plunge pools and spacious terraces with views across the Caribbean Sea.

As beautiful as the hotel is, one of its major draws is its privileged position along the shore. Snorkeling and diving excursions to the candy-colored corals just feet away from the sand make it a popular destination with more adventurous travelers. Activities like kayaking, sailing, and paddleboarding mean you'll never want to get out of the water.

Getting to Yemaya Reefs is admittedly a bit of a hassle. It requires making it to Nicaragua's capital and taking a flight to Big Corn Island before hopping on a 30-minute boat ride to Little Corn Island, though the hotel can organize every step of the process for visitors.

Yemaya Reefs is among an increasing number of luxury options for travelers in Nicaragua. Jicaro Island Lodge, one of the Cayuga Collection‘s award-winning, sustainable luxury hotels in Central America, is another one of the gems that luxury travelers should add to their bucket list. Set on a private island in serene Lake Nicaragua, it offers the utmost in seclusion just a short boat ride from the colonial city of Granada and boasts stunning views of the dramatic Mombacho Volcano.

Off-The-Beaten-Path Appeal

While Nicaragua still has a long way to go to compete with the depth and diversity of Costa Rica's well-established luxury travel industry, it has much more to offer than just an affordable alternative to its southern neighbor. As Gen Z and millennial travelers continue to prioritize off-the-beaten-path destinations and unique experiences, Nicaragua may be poised to become the next big destination to capture the hearts of U.S. travelers.

The largest lake in Central America, unmatched historical richness in colonial cities like Granada, and unique adventure activities like sandboarding down the site of a volcano make Nicaragua unique. Its unexplored appeal makes it shine.

