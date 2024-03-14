Everything You Need To Know about Costco Travel Packages

When booking travel online, big names like Expedia, Travelocity, and Orbitz come to mind. There’s another player in the field that many don’t automatically think of. Costco Wholesale Corporation, or Costco, is synonymous with offering wholesale pricing directly to consumers in their warehouse stores. They also sell travel and Costco travel packages.

The Costco Travel division has been around since 2000, and Costco members should take advantage of the deals. Here’s what you should know about Costco travel packages.

What To Know about Costco Travel

Costco Travel offers discounts on rental cars, cruises, guided group trips, and vacation packages. One of the most important things to know is that it’s only available to Costco members. There are two Personal Memberships, Gold Star or Executive. An Executive membership offers a 2% reward of up to $1000 per year on travel spend. There are also two Business memberships, Business and Business Executive.

According to Costco Travel, Costco’s warehouses are known for purchasing items at a lower cost and re-selling them in their stores. Costco Travel’s buyers are no different. They negotiate lower prices on all their travel offerings and then share the discount with members. They can also offer complimentary resort credits, upgrades, and transfers at some of their resort partners.

Types of Costco Travel Packages

Costco travel packages feature hotel or other lodging accommodations, airport transfers, car rentals, and activities in 23 countries. Costco’s Vacation Package website sorts its hundreds of offerings into categories by interests, including all-inclusive resorts and cruises, romance and honeymoon options, and family-friendly fun. Some travel packages include airfare, but airfare can be an add-on to most packages. Currently, the packages are only available to residents of the United States.

In addition to the bundled vacation package above, Costco Travel has three other types of packages. One option is guided trips, such as African safaris, which take place with outside providers. Another is cruise packages, which are offered on 12 different cruise lines. Theme park lovers can also purchase packages that include discounted stays with admission tickets to Disney or Universal properties.

As with its well-known Kirkland brand products sold in stores, Costco Travel offers its private label Kirkland Signature Vacations, which feature a variety of extras and special discounts. The Signature Vacations are choices of cruises to the Adriatic, Alaska, The Mexican Riviera, Bahamas, and other European locations. Buyer’s Choice trips are one tier below and offer a digital Costco Shop Card. Lastly, Limited-Time Deals are trips members must book by a specific date to optimize their savings.

Are Costco Travel Packages Worth It?

You may wonder if Costco travel packages are worth it in terms of money saving and other factors. As with any travel, research is essential to find the best deals. Costco members would still want to look at other discount sites, including Travelzoo, Groupon, and Priceline. These are some advantages to booking with Costco Travel.

Costco’s negotiated pricing

Time savings, as they have done the bundling for you

Refund price differences if the price drops between booking and departure

Communicating travel alerts and visitor information during the booking process

Travel insurance benefits are provided

Help while traveling by providing a contact number for any issues on the trip

A 5 to 8% rebate on lodging costs in the form of a digital Costco Shop card

3% cash back on travel spend for Costco Anywhere Visa cardholders

Erin Towner, a Costco member from Texas, has used Costco Travel three times and purchased a package for her honeymoon travel. “There were many packages to the French Polynesian Islands, but we ultimately decided that we didn’t want to island hop, so our package was only for Bora Bora,” she said.

Her package included roundtrip flights from Los Angeles, boat transfers, five nights in an overwater villa, a daily breakfast buffet, and a nightly three-course dinner for $9100 for two people. She compared the pricing of Costco’s package overall to the individual items via the companies with her loyalty accounts. “Booking only the hotel through my loyalty account was more than the entire package via Costco,” she said.

Considerations Before Booking

There are some considerations to keep in mind before booking with Costco Travel.

Janice Moskoff, a Costco member, travel writer, and blogger of Gather and Go Travel, shares some potential downsides when considering Costco travel packages. “Costco works with a select group of large hotel and resort groups in a set number of destinations,” she says. “This practice means you will have fewer places to choose from.”

Moskoff shared that there are also limitations with flight bookings through Costco because you cannot use frequent flier miles for discounts and seat upgrades, and flight changes must be made directly through Costco. “Since the savings on bundling airfare into a travel package are typically small, you may want to skip the flight bundle and stick to buying plane tickets separately,” she says.

How to Book Costco Travel Packages

Costco offers several ways to book travel options, including travel packages. If your destination or package has been chosen, booking online is the quickest. You can also shop and purchase travel from Costco’s mobile app. If you need recommendations or custom options, or have questions, utilizing the Costco Travel Center is your best bet. Costco Travel’s employees are trained travel professionals who can advise members on vacation bookings.

Towner shares her experience using the Costco Travel Center, as she called them with questions about personalizing her trip package. “I definitely recommend booking via Costco,” she says. “If there’s anything about the package you want to modify, don’t hesitate to call and speak with a representative to assist you in making the package exactly what you want!”

While you cannot book travel in the warehouse stores, most stores feature a kiosk near the exit for Costco Travel. Here, you can pick up their seasonal 60-page travel catalog, which is color-coded by each destination or category. There’s a QR code next to each package listing to scan for more information and booking. It also lists a star rating for each package’s hotel and an explanation for each star level.

Other Costco Travel Options

While Costco Travel primarily focuses on vacation packages, they also offer rental car and hotel bookings. Their rental car offerings through four providers provide some of the most competitive options. If your road trip takes you near a Costco, you’ll save on gas that way, too!

“Costco generally offers the best car rental rates and terms, like a complimentary additional driver and free cancellations,” notes Moskoff. “For these reasons and the easy booking process, Costco is always my first top when searching for a rental car.”

If you’re a Costco member planning an upcoming trip, you’ll want to consider browsing the Costco Travel site before booking anything. A variety of Costco travel packages are offered to members, which are all-inclusive for resort stays and more. It’s also important to do your due diligence to find the best deal. There’s a destination and package awaiting anyone looking for a trip of a lifetime.