24 Costly Medicare Mistakes To Avoid

Mistakes happen, but there are certain errors that you can't afford to make, especially when it comes to something as crucial as your health coverage. We've taken the time to put together a list of some common Medicare missteps that many people unwittingly make. Avoiding these pitfalls could save you headaches and maybe even a few dollars.

1. Missing Enrollment Deadlines

Overlooking enrollment deadlines is a pricey mistake. It's hard to overstate just how vital the Initial Enrollment Period (IEP) is; being late means you may incur penalties and coverage delays. You have to join Part B on time to enjoy uninterrupted benefits. Mark those dates on your calendar if you're not eligible for automatic enrollment!

2. Ignoring Part B Premiums

Just like with anything else in life, you have to make your payments on time to keep the service up and running. Ensure you understand and pay your Part B premiums when they're due. Neglecting these costs can ruin your finances if you're trying to remain active, or it could leave you without coverage.

3. Neglecting To Compare Plans Annually

You can't afford to forget to compare Medicare plans every year. Skipping this step can mean missing out on potential savings and having insufficient medical protection. Take the time to check your options annually to make sure you have the correct and most cost-effective plan for your health needs.

4. Overlooking Medigap Coverage

Medigap coverage fills in the gaps left by Original Medicare regarding preventive services, prescriptions, and more. Overlooking it can lead to unexpected costs and possibly missing out on needed services because you thought they'd be covered.

5. Assuming All Medications Are Covered

It's easy to forget that not all medications are covered under your Medicare plan. You must check your plan's formulary to see if your prescribed medications are included. This is one of the most common mistakes, often resulting in sticker shock once you pick up a filled prescription.

6. Skipping Preventive Services

Skipping preventive services is a missed opportunity for better health. These services can detect issues early, preventing costly treatments later. Don't underestimate the value of preventive care covered by Medicare. Schedule and attend regular check-ups to stay up-to-date about your well-being and save on potential healthcare expenses.

7. Disregarding Out-Of-Pocket Costs

Out-of-pocket costs are what you pay for healthcare services, like deductibles and copayments. It's problematic when you don't account for these expenses because you might be unable to afford services in crucial moments. Study your plan's details and read the fine print to manage your healthcare costs effectively.

8. Not Considering Long-Term Care Needs

Medicare primarily covers short-term medical needs and doesn't provide comprehensive coverage for long-term care like nursing home stays or extended home health services. You'll need to explore additional options, like long-term care insurance or Medicaid, to ensure you're covered for any hiccups in the future.

9. Overlooking Medicare Advantage Plan Limitations

Don't assume that your Medicare Advantage plan is bulletproof. The federal government provides Medicare Part A and B and allows beneficiaries to go to any healthcare provider that accepts Medicare. On the other hand, Medicare Advantage plans are private insurance plans that may offer additional benefits but also have network restrictions and specific rules. Choosing between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage depends on your preferences, health, and financial limitations.

10. Failing To Notify Social Security of Address Changes

If you recently moved or tend to relocate often, it's crucial to inform Social Security promptly. Failing to update your address with them could cause disruptions in your Medicare coverage. Let the office know if your circumstances change to avoid complications related to your healthcare benefits.

11. Assuming Your Spouse's Coverage Automatically Covers You

Assuming that your spouse's health coverage automatically extends to you is a huge mistake. With Medicare, each individual must enroll separately, and eligibility is generally based on age or qualifying conditions. Understanding Medicare's enrollment process is important to ensure both partners have the necessary coverage.

12. Delaying Sign-up Due to Employer Coverage

Delaying your Medicare sign-up because you have employer-sponsored coverage can lead to potential late enrollment fees. Even if you have employer health insurance, you have to know when your enrollment date is coming. Waiting too long may impact your Medicare start date.

13. Not Exploring Extra Help for Prescription Costs

Be sure to explore Extra Help for prescription costs. This program provides vital support, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for medications. Investigate your eligibility and apply to alleviate the burden of prescription costs, especially if you're on a fixed income.

14. Disregarding the Late Enrollment Penalty

Ignoring the late enrollment penalty for Medicare can have financial consequences. If you take too long to sign up for Medicare Part B and don't have other creditable coverage, you may permanently increase your Part B premium. This penalty is typically added to your Part B premium for every one-year period you could've had Part B but didn't sign up.

15. Assuming Coverage Is the Same as Employer Plans

Though employer plans and Medicare may offer some overlapping services, they are distinct programs with differences in coverage, cost-sharing, and rules. Failing to thoroughly understand the variations between employer-sponsored health insurance and Medicare can result in unexpected out-of-pocket expenses and limitations on the scope of medical services covered.

16. Not Understanding the “Welcome to Medicare” Visit

The “Welcome to Medicare” visit is a vital starting point. This introductory appointment, usually within the first 12 months of enrolling, provides a thorough health assessment. It's a one-time meeting designed to help beneficiaries establish a health baseline and receive essential health screenings. If you don't understand how important it is, you could miss out big time on multiple services that you need.

17. Missing the Chance to Switch Plans During Open Enrollment

Failing to take advantage of Open Enrollment could be costly, as you may be stuck with a plan that no longer meets your needs. Applicants must recognize the opportunity to review and switch plans during Open Enrollment so their coverage aligns with changing healthcare needs. Seizing this chance can keep you from being locked into a plan that doesn't fit.

18. Not Reviewing Plan Formularies

Knowing plan formularies matters because they list covered medications. Overlooking this can mean surprise costs or changes in coverage. Regularly check to be sure your prescribed medications stay covered, preventing unforeseen fees and securing a smoother Medicare experience.

19. Ignoring the Medicare Savings Program

The Medicare Savings Program (MSP) is a state-run initiative providing financial assistance to individuals with limited income and resources. It includes programs like QMB, SLMB, QI, and QDWI, each tailored to address specific Medicare costs such as premiums, deductibles, and copayments. Eligibility is based on income and resource criteria set by individual states. MSPs play a vital role in supporting individuals with financial constraints in covering essential Medicare expenses.

20. Forgetting to Update Income Information

When your income changes, remember to update it. Forgetting to tell Medicare about changes in your income can cause problems with how much you pay for Part B coverage. Medicare uses income details to determine your Part B premium on a sliding scale. If your income changes and you don't update it, you might have incorrect premium amounts and extra costs.

21. Not Checking for State Assistance Programs

Not checking for state assistance programs when you have a low income means missed opportunities for help with Medicare costs. Some states offer programs to assist individuals with limited financial resources, helping cover expenses like premiums and copayments. Without exploring these options, you might be paying more than necessary for your healthcare.

22. Ignoring Advance Beneficiary Notice (ABN)

When a healthcare provider gives you an ABN, it means Medicare may not cover the full cost of a particular service. Should you decide to ignore the notice and proceed anyway, you could be responsible for the expenses Medicare won't cover. If you don't want any surprise bills, pay attention to ABNs, ask questions if needed, and make informed decisions.

23. Assuming You're Covered Abroad

If you're going on a trip, you'll need to ensure your healthcare needs are met. Medicare generally has limited coverage for healthcare services outside the United States and may not pay for medical expenses you accrue while abroad. You don't want to get stuck with paying for international healthcare. Learn and understand Medicare's rules regarding healthcare services abroad and consider additional travel insurance if necessary for adequate coverage.

24. Choosing a Plan Based Solely on Premiums

Everyone likes to go cheap when possible, but choosing a Medicare plan based only on premiums might not provide sufficient coverage for what you need. Plans with lower premiums could have higher costs, so you'll end up paying more than you expected. It's necessary to consider other factors like how much you have to pay for deductibles, copayments, and coverage for specific medical services.