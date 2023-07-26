Amid Costly Summer 2023 Travel, Even Airline Fees Dictate Trending Travel Destinations

Summer 2023 is going to be a hot one, especially for travelers. With vacation budgets tightening more than ever amid rising and record-setting costs for hotels and flights, finding affordable destinations for your trip is becoming more and more of a balancing act.

As destinations seek to ride what is expected to be an incredible, almost unprecedented wave of summer travel, they're parsing the details to find new ways to rebrand themselves as affordable getaway destinations. So far, they seem to be working.

Summer Travel Costs Skyrocket

While everything from hotel rooms and rental cars to flights and eating out got significantly more expensive last summer, the travel cost rise of last year seems on track to continue just as fast as ever. Travel experts at Kayak found that costs of flights have risen 35%, far outpacing similar rises in costs of hotels, though rental car prices are expected to fall through the summer. Even the best travel hack won't save travelers the pinch of the cost of flights on their summer travel budget.

With the growing popularity of platforms like Google Flights to search airline tickets with the added features like the ability to search “anywhere,” would-be travelers can instantly compare ticket prices from their hometown airport to anywhere in the world. With ticket prices easily viewable and immediately comparable, even minor price differences can make travelers consider a different travel destination amid rising overall costs.

Destinations Respond

Emerging destinations are taking note and implementing new measures to decrease the rising cost of flights headed their way. The country of Ecuador is a fascinating example of how destinations are using everything in their power to increase flight competitiveness.

In June, Ecuador's Ministry of Tourism announced that taxes and fees on airline tickets would be reduced. The lowered costs are targeted at both Ecuadorians traveling abroad and international travelers arriving in the South American country.

Jessica Alomia Mendez and Ana Ontaneda Vega at the Ministry of Tourism comments, translated from Spanish, “The reduction of [airline taxes] is part of a process to reduce airline ticket costs for travelers. It's designed to give impulse to tourist connectivity, incentivizing passenger arrivals as well as opening new travel routes to and from Ecuador.”

These changes translate to significant price decreases for visitors. When Ecuador's airline tax changes took effect on June 1st of this year, it instantly decreased flight prices between Miami and the country's capital city of Quito by nearly 8%, while flight prices to and from other cities in the Americas dropped by as much as 27%.

Better Flight Options

Decreasing airline fees is just one part of the strategy to capitalize on summer travel trends by reducing the cost of flights and bookings of foreign visitors. Increasing the number of international flights headed to a destination is another essential part of the equation. In June, Ecuador added three new international flight routes, with arrivals of visitors from the United States already at an 18% increase over pre-pandemic levels, per Ministry of Tourism official statistics.

Ecuador isn't alone in its push for increased flights. Destinations once relatively unknown to U.S. travelers, like the more far-flung Caribbean islands of Dominica and Curaçao, have also seen a significant benefit from increases in direct flights from the United States by major airlines. While an additional layover somewhere might seem small, it can be a large enough inconvenience to steer travelers to other destinations.

Overall, positioning a destination as affordable and accessible is at the forefront of fighting the higher-than-ever costs of international travel. New tourism mottos like “the country of four worlds” highlights the country's four ultra-diverse regions and tourism offerings. You could have four vacations for the price of one.

It's more than just a marketing spin and is much more affordable than you might think. From the artisan market in Otavalo, considered among the largest in the Americas, to soaring volcanoes and charming mountain towns like Cuenca, there's plenty to see and do in Ecuador on a shoestring budget. The country has long been a favorite destination for American retirees and ex-pats drawn to the springlike temperatures and affordable cost of living, made more accessible than ever by Ecuador's official use of the U.S. dollar as its currency.

It Might Just Work

But are travelers willing to go this far for a vacation? More than ever, the answer is yes. Kayak's recent report indicated a 42% increase in international flight searches this summer compared to last summer and a 2% decrease in domestic flight searches.

Searches for international hotel and car rentals showed a similarly profound rise, with 36% and 35% increases over last summer. Despite rising travel costs, travelers seem more excited than ever to leave pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror and visit brand-new destinations.

While some travelers may bristle about the perceived safety issues in Ecuador, the 2023 Global Peace Index, an aggregate that includes statistics on crime, political stability, and more, says Ecuador is one of the more peaceful countries in the Americas. It's even rated as more peaceful than the United States of America.

Whether the decreased airline fees and myriad other measures to draw visitors will substantively move the needle for tourism in Ecuador or elsewhere remains to be seen. With travelers more excited than ever to pick up their passports this summer, now is the time to give it a shot.

