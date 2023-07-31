14 TV Shows Where Costumes Are a Big Part of The Worldbuilding

When creating an authentic look and feel for a television series, vital elements need to be considered. No matter the genre, one of these crucial aspects is the costumes. Whether it’s a period drama or an epic fantasy, the costume designers help create each world the characters inhabit. On an online forum, several contributors discuss the shows where the costumes are as important as the stories themselves.

1- Games of Thrones (2011-2019)

The top-rated fantasy Game of Thrones is known for its sweeping and engrossing narratives, landscapes, and style. One of the reasons audiences were so captivated was because they felt like they were watching a fully realized world. The incredible costumes played a significant role in this. Emmy voters felt the same, awarding costume designer Michele Clapton six Emmys for her work.

2- Once Upon a Time (2011-2018)

Costume designer Eduardo Castro was in a class of his own with his costumes for this fairy tale-inspired series Once Upon a Time. Going back and forth between the modern world and the Enchanted Forest, the costumes reflected the character’s personalities, often in symbolic ways.

The fairy tale costumes especially added to the show’s feel with pieces combining historically accurate designs with added flair, whimsy, and color.

3- Mad Men (2007-2015)

Costumes are one of the most important things that help to establish and solidify a tone period in a viewer’s eye. They could look cheap and artificial, or they can look completely authentic. Mad Men’s costumes are the latter. The series took place from 1960 to 1970, so we saw how fashion evolved.

The style became its own character and created an authentic world.

4- The Handmaid’s Tale (2017-Present)

The costumes for The Handmaid’s Tale are visually striking and undeniably effective. In particular, the structured red cloaks are arguably the most iconic and recognizable aspect of the series. These cloaks women are forced to wear symbolize fertility and signify their one use in this dystopian world. It’s a visual representation of oppression.

5- Downton Abbey (2010-2015)

Downton Abbey is a rich period drama set in England from 1912 to 1926. Covering many years, we see how much the fashions evolved, particularly for women who went from corsets to loosely fitted garments. But the evolution of fashion isn’t the only way the costumes established the show’s authentic feel.

The contrast between the wealthy’s elegant and opulent fashion and the working class’s humble looks is shown. Silk and soft colors versus cotton and neutrals showcase these differences and contribute to the show’s realism.

6- Outlander (2014-Present)

Outlander is a period fantasy series about a woman from the 1940s who travels back in time to 1743 Scotland. These two vastly different eras provide a dynamic visual contrast. The color palette is often muted, and the designs reflect the gritty narrative.

And when color is employed, it’s done to make a character stand out, such as Claire’s stunning red ball gown. Outlander may be a fantasy, but the costumes are anything but.

7- Stranger Things (2016-Present)

When today’s filmmakers set a story in the 1980s, fashion is typically the most significant factor that makes the show or movie feel genuine. Stranger Things does a phenomenal job at creating a world decidedly in the 80s without looking too over the top as if the creators are trying too hard. Each character has their own style, which has evolved through the seasons.

Eleven’s outfits are particularly fascinating. Her clothes feel of the era in each season, but they vary depending on her situation. Borrowing an old dress, Hopper’s hand-me-downs, clothes that she chose herself, and outfits that combine her and Joyce’s styles define her character and are a great example of why costumes are essential in obvious and subconscious ways.

8- Westworld (2016-2022)

Westworld is a fascinating example of how costumes help to sell a world’s sense of realism. Westworld is a futuristic science-fiction series about a theme park set in the Old West overseen by humanistic androids. Consequently, we see a mix of the old and the new, done with creative panache. Both establish this particular reality that doesn’t exist but feels genuine.

9- Bridgerton (2020-Present)

This Netflix fan favorite is a period romance that goes for fun and fantasy more than historical accuracy. This gives costume designers great creative freedom to create gorgeous, sumptuous designs. The silhouettes and basic structures of men’s and women’s fashions reflect the era. But the designers then take things to a fresh place by utilizing vibrant colors and various fabrics. Bridgerton is a diverse, colorful, beautiful world, and the costumes are crucial in creating that.

10- The Boys (2019-Present)

The Boys is a series that centers on superhumans considered heroes by the public but are controlled by corrupt organizations. Working to end this corruption is a group of vigilantes who are the real heroes. These characters have very different costumes, but each solidifies what this world looks and feels like. The superhero costumes feel typical but still fresh. And the vigilantes wear simpler clothing that is often weathered. The stark contrast is a fantastic visual representation of these disparate groups.

11- The Crown (2016-2023)

The Crown depicts England’s Royal Family over decades, especially from 1947 to 1997. Fashion changed significantly over the years, and The Crown showcases that. But since this show is about real people, the creators utilized photos and video footage to recreate the outfits the Royals and other historical figures wore.

These costumes helped establish the setting and contribute to the show’s authentic depiction of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Princess Diana, and other figures more than anything else.

12- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023)

The 1950s world of Mrs. Maisel is a lively and vibrant one, and the costumes reflect that. If there is one thing Midge Maisel, the divorcé with a rising stand-up comedy career, is it is stylish. While all the fashion gives us a glimpse into the 1950s, it’s Midge’s outfits that showcase that this is a glossy 1950s world akin to a glamorous classic film, but one that also has a darker edge. It reminds the viewers of the struggles and realities of the era.

13- The Tudors (2007-2010)

The Tudors is what’s known as a “bodice ripper” and is a provocative depiction of Henry VIII and his wives. The series does not attempt accuracy to any significant degree, which allowed costume designer Joan Bergin to have fun with the fashion. The outfits are gorgeous, sometimes outlandish, and establish that this is a historically inspired world rather than a truly authentic one. This creativity was awarded three Emmys.

14- Peaky Blinders (2013-2022)

In this Netflix series, the criminal organization, Peaky Blinders, is a ruthless gang led by Thomas Shelby, who is looking toward a lucrative future. The show is set in a gritty world, and the costumes teeter the line between accuracy and liberty. Still, they always reflect the era’s spirit, story, and characters. Dark tweeds and wool suits permeate the series, and as the show progresses, what they wore went from humble to extravagant.

Source: (Reddit).