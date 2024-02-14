25 of the Most Audacious Counterfeiting Operations Ever Recorded

Kids dream of taking the money from the Monopoly set and spending it on something fun. Others probably like the idea of printing or photocopying cash, but know it's a crime, and it would be difficult to get away with it.

Some people, however, felt counterfeiting money or goods was possible with a little hard work and a lot of foolhardiness. Counterfeit goods in the market lead to substantial global tax revenue losses for governments, as these products bypass legal channels, resulting in an estimated annual global loss of $70-89 billion. The following counterfeiting operations are the ones that got into the record books.

1. Operation Bernhard (World War II)

This was a Nazi plot during World War II to destabilize the British economy by flooding it with counterfeit Bank of England notes. The operation was named after its head, SS Major Bernhard Krüger. It's estimated that the operation created between £132.6 million and £300 million and is considered one of the largest counterfeiting operations in history. Since printing enemy money is not considered a war crime, Krüger was not charged with the forgery.

2. The Peruvian Counterfeiters

Peru has been called the counterfeit capital of the world. The counterfeiters here are known for their high-quality fake U.S. dollars, which are often so well-made they can pass through initial inspections. In 2016, the U.S. Secret Service recovered eight printing presses for producing counterfeit money and counterfeit notes valued at $30 million.

3. Superdollar Conspiracy

The term “Superdollars” refers to extremely high-quality counterfeit U.S. dollars. North Korea has been frequently accused of producing these notes as a way to circumvent economic sanctions and generate income for the regime. However, this idea has been challenged by claims that the true source of the supernotes could be a secret CIA-operated printing facility near Washington, D.C., rather than North Korea. It's estimated that 1 in 10,000 U.S. notes is a superdollar.

4. The Portuguese Bank Note Crisis

In 1925, Alves dos Reis orchestrated one of the most daring counterfeiting schemes ever. He didn't just counterfeit currency; he used forged documents to order legitimate notes from the same British firm, Waterlow, that printed Portugal's real money. The firm reprinted numerous genuine 500 Escudo notes under the pretense that they were intended for the Portuguese colony of Angola. Reis emphasized the need for secrecy due to “political reasons.”

5. The Yorkshire Coiners

David Hartley, also known as “King,” headed the Cragg Coiners, a counterfeiting group based in the secluded areas of Yorkshire. They began by collecting real coins, claiming to enhance their value, and then clipped them to obtain metal shavings. These shavings were melted down to create counterfeit coins and distributed through a network of associates in a remote Yorkshire location. BBC series The Gallows Pole is based on these events.

6. Frank William Abagnale

His life story, famously depicted in Catch Me If You Can, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, involved numerous forgeries and impersonations, including impersonating an airline pilot. Abagnale successfully forged millions of dollars worth of checks and eluded the FBI for years. He currently works as an American security consultant.

7. The Confederate Dollar During the American Civil War

Samuel Upham, a journalist-turned-counterfeiter, originally produced fake Confederate notes as novelty items during the Civil War. Initially meant to support the Union, these notes became counterfeits when people started using the fake as real currency. In response to the widespread use of his counterfeits, Upham switched to using high-quality banknote paper. The Confederate government, concerned by the influx of fake currency, instituted the death penalty for counterfeiting. By the end of his operation, Upham had a $10,000 bounty on his head and claimed to have created $15 million worth of counterfeit notes.

8. Australian Counterfeit Stamp Scam

In 2021, police raided the apartment of three Pakistani brothers in Australia. Authorities found 35 boxes of fake Australian stamps, with a face value of $6 million Aussie dollars (approx. $4 million USD). These stamps had been purchased through Alibaba, and the brothers sold them locally at lower prices than the original stamp's face value.

9. The Australian Counterfeit Notes

Australia adopted the use of polymer banknotes to combat counterfeiting in the 80s. However, The Reserve Bank of Australia detected and removed at least 33,000 forged $50 notes from circulation in 2014-15. While these notes are printed on paper, circulating them with real currency made them challenging to detect for unsuspecting cashiers. Two people were charged by the Australian Federal Police.

10. Frank Bourassa

Frank Bourassa orchestrated a massive counterfeiting operation, producing and selling $250 million in counterfeit U.S. currency before being apprehended in an undercover sting in 2012. He took extreme measures to ensure the notes were undetectable, and it is believed some are still in circulation today. Bourassa now operates a security company and collaborates with law enforcement to help catch other counterfeiters.

11. Albert Talton

Albert Talton successfully printed about $7 million in counterfeit bills. His operation was unique because it utilized standard office tech, including laser jet printers and computer imaging software. The team continued the operation by regularly refilling their printer cartridges at a local Staples store. After a three-month investigation, the ring was dismantled when a Secret Service agent witnessed a member, Troy Stroud, using a counterfeit $20 bill at a Popeyes Chicken Restaurant in 2008.

12. Wesley Weber

Before his arrest in 2001, Wesley Weber was recognized as one of Canada's most prolific counterfeiters, known for the strikingly authentic appearance of his 1986 $100 fake bills. He used an HP Deskjet printer to produce more than $7.7 million in bills. Many Canadian businesses stopped accepting $100 notes because they could not detect the real from the fake. His counterfeiting activities were so convincing that they prompted Canadian officials to redesign their $100 banknotes to combat the circulation of counterfeit currency like Weber's.

13. Arthur Williams

Arthur Williams managed to evade detection for an extended period by ingeniously adapting the security features found on genuine banknotes. He created realistic $100 bills, utilizing automotive paint and rubber stamps to replicate the color-changing ink characteristic of actual notes. For the paper, he chose pages from phone books, which provided an authentic feel to the notes. However, this paper was too thin compared to actual banknotes, so he cleverly solved this issue by gluing two pieces together to achieve the necessary thickness. Before he was caught, he produced more than $10 million in fake banknotes.

14. Anastasios Arnouti

Anastasios Arnouti reportedly produced thousands of bills daily. His operation was eventually exposed when undercover BBC investigators filmed the gang producing fake British pounds and U.S. bills. Following his arrest in June 2005, Anastasios Arnouti was sentenced to eight years for counterfeiting crimes and conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

15. Mister 880

Emerich Juettner was a maintenance man at an apartment complex in New York City's Upper West Side. He lived an average family life until his wife died in 1937. He found it difficult to make ends meet, so he used his photography skills to create $1 bills. The forgeries were so bad that they soon drew the attention of the Secret Service, who labeled his case “number 880.” After 10 years and $7000 worth of $1 bills, Juettner was finally caught because a fire in his building literally smoked out the evidence.

16. William Brockway

William Brockway, a counterfeiter in his seventies, was arrested in 1895 as part of a counterfeiting gang. Despite his claims that the money was genuine, the Secret Service recovered $600,000 in counterfeit notes. Brockway was sentenced to 10 years but was released early in 1904 for good behavior. After that, he reportedly stopped his criminal activities, living on a pension from an anonymous source under the condition that he cease all illegal activities.

17. Jim the Penman

Emmanuel Ninger, a German-born counterfeiter also known as “Jim the Penman,” is a unique case in the world of counterfeiting. Arrested in 1896, Ninger crafted counterfeit notes using a pen and brush, a technique so skillful that his fakes were readily accepted as genuine. Only when the ink on one of his notes started to dissolve were his counterfeits detected.

18. Victor Lustig, aka The Man Who Sold the Eiffel Tower

A 15-year inmate of Alcatraz prison in San Francisco, Victor Lustig was a master conman from Austria-Hungary. He sold the Eiffel Tower twice, was fluent in several languages, and promoted a fake money-making machine. In 1930, Lustig partnered with William Watts and Tom Shaw to start a counterfeiting operation. They produced and circulated thousands of counterfeit dollars monthly in the U.S. for five years, ultimately drawing federal agents' attention due to the increasing amount of fake currency in circulation.

19. Operation Wembley

Thomas Charles McAnea, also known as “Hologram Tam” for his skillful replication of security holograms, was a Scottish master counterfeiter. McAnea was initially caught during a police raid on June 8, 1996, in Partick, Glasgow, where authorities discovered printing plates for counterfeit Bank of England £20 notes and Clydesdale Bank £5 notes. After being released on bail, he was surveilled, leading to a second raid in Dalmarnock, Glasgow, where police found the gang producing counterfeit Danish 500 kroner notes, along with fake postage stamps, television license stamps, MOT certificates, and duty-free vouchers.

20. Joseph-Samuel Farinet

Joseph-Samuel Farinet, a smuggler and counterfeiter from the Aosta Valley, gained notoriety in Valais, Switzerland. He was often likened to Robin Hood for his defiance of authority. He specialized in counterfeiting Swiss 20-centime coins and was first sentenced in absentia in 1869 for theft. Later, in 1871, he was arrested and sentenced to four years for counterfeiting following the collapse of the cantonal bank of Valais. Despite multiple escapes, including a notable one where he hid in a cave, he was repeatedly caught and convicted, the final time in absentia on July 17, 1879.

21. Counterfeit Product Raid New York

Adama Sow and Abdulai Jalloh were arrested in November of 2023 after authorities raided a warehouse in New York City. The pair had accumulated counterfeit luxury goods and products with a street value of over $1 billion. The alleged operation ran from a warehouse in Manhattan and contained over 219,000 items. They could face up to 10 years in jail for trafficking counterfeit goods. While it's not illegal to buy counterfeit products, it's illegal to sell them.

22. The Garden Shed Gang

Shaun Greenhalgh was jailed for nearly five years for earning £850,000 from producing fake art in his Bolton, UK home, assisted by his elderly parents. His major scam involved selling a statue he claimed was from ancient Egypt for £440,000, which he sold to a museum in Greater Manchester. They produced a range of “artifacts” from their garden shed but were caught when an expert noticed a spelling mistake in the cuneiform (characters of Mesopotamia, Persia, and Ugarit) of a supposed “Assyrian” piece.

23. Hans-Jürgen Kuhl

Hans-Jürgen Kuhl wanted to be an artist from an early age but got caught up in the world of counterfeiting. He had a unique technique he'd honed from his art skills by printing the bill and applying silkscreen over the top before applying a special UV lacquer. Authorities recovered $16.5 million in fake notes and believe they've retrieved all of them since no c-notes distinctive to Kuhl have appeared in circulation since 2007.

24. Stephen Jory

Stephen Jory gained notoriety in the 1970s for leading a significant counterfeit perfume operation in Britain. He orchestrated the production and distribution of fake Chanel No 5 and other renowned fragrances, producing about 5 million bottles in secret factories, including one in Acapulco, Mexico. In 1985, Jory was arrested and jailed for a £300m international perfume fraud.

25. Mary Butterworth

Starting about 1716, Mary Butterworth ran a unique counterfeiting operation using starched cotton cloths instead of metal plates to replicate currency. She was tried in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1723 but was acquitted due to lack of hard evidence, despite testimonies against her. Following the trial, she reportedly stopped counterfeiting and lived until 1775, dying at age 88 in Bristol County, Massachusetts.