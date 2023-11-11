25 Countries With the Most Educated Populations

The strength of a country's education system can tell us a lot about what it offers both its own people and the wider world. Some countries do better than others in this aspect. A recent WalletHub study has identified 25 countries where the number of educated individuals is especially impressive, showcasing these nations' dedication to learning and academic success.

1. Canada

In Canada, roughly 63% of the adult population has completed their higher education. Many Canadians have access to free public education, although there may be costs for out-of-country students. Primary schooling can start as early as age four, and students must stay in school until they are either 16 or 18 years old, depending on where they live.

Canada is also home to some of the best colleges in the world. In the the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) 2018 Program for International Student Assessment, Canadian students performed significantly better than average in reading, arithmetic, and science.

2. Japan

Across four main islands and more than 6,800 smaller ones, Japan is an East Asian archipelago nation home to some of the most literate and technologically adept people on the planet. 56.1% of people in the 25–64 age group have completed their higher education. The nation provides its student population with abundant opportunities in technology and innovation.

Even though most of Japan is covered in mountains and dense forests, the nation's people live relatively metropolitan lifestyles. The nation, long influenced by its neighbors, now blends elements of Western culture with its traditional customs.

3. Ireland

In the Republic of Ireland, there are three levels of education available: primary, secondary, and higher (sometimes referred to as “third-level” or tertiary). Around 54.4% of working-age persons will have finished higher education by 2022, reflecting the enormous growth in further education in recent years. The economy's growth has driven a large portion of the changes in the educational system during the 1960s. Students must pay student service fees to universities during registration to cover registration, examination, and insurance costs.

4. Korea

With an average student score of almost 519, South Korea is among the top-performing OECD nations in reading, literacy, mathematics, and the sciences. This contrasts with the OECD average of 493, which places Korean education in ninth position globally. Among OECD nations, the nation boasts one of the most educated worker forces in the world. It has been recognized that South Korea has very high educational requirements, a phenomenon known as “education fever.” The country is routinely rated as one of the best in the world for education. There are several educational and research possibilities available at the nation's institutions and colleges.

5. Australia

Numerous educational options are available in Australia, including top-notch colleges and institutions. The nation has made a solid commitment to offering high-quality education, which has produced a workforce that is exceptionally knowledgeable and skilled. Australia is also renowned for having a cosmopolitan and diversified population, which enhances the country's educational system. In general, Australia's population's level of education has a significant role in the country's social and economic advancement. Approximately 52% of the population, aged 25 to 64, has completed postsecondary education.

6. Luxembourg

In Luxembourg, 52% of people between the ages of 25 and 64 had finished their higher education as of 2022. The nation boasts high literacy rates and a sizable portion of its population pursues higher education at various globally renowned research and university facilities. Because of its dedication to education and the availability of top-notch educational institutions, Luxembourg is known for having a highly educated and competent labor population, which makes it a booming center for the technology and finance industries.

7. United Kingdom

For a very long time, the center of excellence for professional education was the United Kingdom. Students from all over the world are eager to study at the university level in this nation. Most British pupils reach the age of five in their first year of full-time education. In general, compulsory schooling ends when a student turns 15. However, in England, there are still requirements for students up until the age of 18. According to U.S. News, two of the Top 10 Global Universities are in the United Kingdom.

8. Germany

Germany, the country that gave rise to the notion of kindergarten, has most children attend kindergarten before compulsory schooling starts at age six. Following four years of primary school, most students pursue different secondary education pathways, including the Hauptschule, or general school, which offers fundamental secondary education and frequently a route to vocational training. In contrast, a gymnasium school targets college enrollment.

9. United States of America

American innovation and research are at the forefront internationally, and the country's universities are heavily investing in these areas. This explains why 50% of Americans between 25 and 64 have finished postsecondary education. The United States is home to some of the most inventive businesses on the planet. These businesses also invest significantly in worker and student education and training initiatives.

10. Sweden

Depending on the year of their birth, children in Sweden must attend school from the age of five or six until 15 or 16. The majority of pupils continue their education at upper secondary schools, which last three years and provide 18 national programs, some of which are preparatory and others of which are vocational. Introductory programs are offered to students who do not meet the requirements for federal programs. In these programs, students work toward meeting the standards for national programs.

11. Norway

As of 2022, 36.9 percent of Norwegians had achieved higher education, marking it as the most common level of educational attainment in the country.There are three stages in the Norwegian educational system: upper secondary school, higher education, and primary school. While upper secondary school is an elective three-year program that leads to either higher education or a vocational career, primary school is required for all students between the ages of six and 16.

12. Lithuania

In Lithuania, 10% of students in upper secondary school are engaged in vocational programs, whereas 33% of students aged 15 to 19 are enrolled in general programs. 11% of students are enrolled in postsecondary education, and another 41% are in lower secondary education. This is in contrast to the OECD average, which shows that 37% of students are enrolled in upper secondary general programs, 23% in upper secondary vocational programs, 12% in lower secondary programs, and 12% in tertiary programs. Lithuania spends $9,622 per full-time equivalent student annually on education at all levels, from primary to university.

13. Belgium

In 2022, more than 26% of Belgian adults over 15 had completed higher secondary education, compared to less than 10% who had only completed lower education or had no diploma. Less than 18% of the population held a bachelor's, master's, or comparable degree. Some of the top scientific and academic institutions in the nation are located there, including Ghent University and KU Leuven.

14. Switzerland

For the Swiss Confederation, a protracted period of conflict ended in 1848. There has been a fair amount of peace ever since. Switzerland boasts one of the highest gross domestic products per capita in the world, minimal unemployment, and a skilled workforce. Not only does Switzerland boast one of the most significant living standards globally, but it also has one of the highest educational attainment rates. Almost 45% of adults between the ages of 25 and 64 have earned a postsecondary degree.

15. Netherlands

With about 45% of its people between the ages of 25 and 64 having completed a university education, the Netherlands is one of the most educated nations in the world. Some of the top scientific and academic institutions in the nation are located there, including the Universities of Groningen, Amsterdam, and Rotterdam.

16. Iceland

In Iceland, over 44% of people between the ages of 25 and 64 had finished their higher education as of 2022. Iceland is renowned for having a highly educated populace. With a strong focus on education and a sophisticated educational system, Iceland has a high literacy rate and a sizable proportion of its population with advanced degrees. The nation's emphasis on critical thinking and innovation in the curriculum, together with its well-funded schools and low student-teacher ratios, demonstrate its dedication to education. As a result, Iceland has a knowledgeable and talented workforce that enhances the country's general prosperity and standard of living.

17. Finland

Almost 43% of adult Finns have finished postsecondary education, making it one of the most educated nations in the world. Many people consider the Finnish educational system to be among the greatest in the world. Its educated populace is the consequence of an all-encompassing and inclusive educational system, highly skilled educators, cutting-edge instructional strategies, and a strong focus on the welfare of the students. Some of the top scientific and academic institutions in the nation, such as the University of Helsinki and Aalto University, are located there.

18. Estonia

Estonia has a 100% literacy rate in 2021. Estonia is renowned for being a global center for technology. Estonian formal education began when monastic and cathedral schools were established in the 13th and 14th centuries. Presently, there are three types of education: general, vocational, and hobby. The four stages of education that make up the system are preschool, primary, secondary, and higher education. There is now a sizable network of educational institutions and schools. State, municipal, public, and private educational institutions comprise Estonia's educational system. At the moment, Estonia has 589 schools.

19. Denmark

Danish students typically score highly on international exams, and the nation is home to several esteemed academic establishments, such as the University of Copenhagen. Denmark has a very high literacy rate and a populace that values education highly, making it a vital component of the country's prosperity. Denmark's strong welfare state, thriving economy, and high standard of living result from its emphasis on education. Aarhus University and Copenhagen University are the nation's most esteemed research and academic institutions.

20. France

In France, education follows a national curriculum and is required for all children from three to sixteen years old. Public universities receive most of their funding from the government for higher education. According to 2018 data on 15-year-olds from the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, French students performed marginally better in the three subjects of reading, math, and science than the average of all OECD nations.

21. Spain

Spain is known for its academic brilliance, in part because of the number of prestigious universities and research centers that call the country home. Due to the breadth of subjects supported by its educational infrastructure, Spain is a desirable location for scholars and students from throughout the globe. In general, Spain's educated populace reflects its dedication to learning and knowledge.

22. Slovenia

The Republic of Slovenia's education system is set up as a public service provided by both public and private organizations, offering programs that are officially recognized or authorized. Public schools are required by law to be secular and to have their area. The state is credited with founding public upper secondary education.

23. New Zealand

The three-tiered elementary, secondary, and postsecondary education system in New Zealand is modeled after the British system. Most of its people have completed their tertiary education, and the country's population is usually well-educated with a high literacy rate. This workforce's education supports innovation and the nation's economic growth. Its status as a center of learning and expertise is further enhanced by its well-known welcoming attitude towards international students, which makes it a popular location for study.

24. Latvia

The country has a robust education system that guarantees its residents access to top-notch learning opportunities and places a high priority on education. Because of this, the people of New Latvia are brilliant, skilled, and literate, all of which enhance the nation's general prosperity and ability to compete in the international arena. This country's inventiveness, economic expansion, and social advancement are likely to be propelled by this educated populace.

25. Austria

Austria is one of the world's most educated nations. Numerous educational options, including top-tier colleges and research centers, are available to its residents. Austria has a reputation for having highly educated people because of its dedication to education, producing a highly literate and knowledgeable populace. Among the nation's most esteemed academic and scientific institutions are the Universities of Graz and Vienna.

