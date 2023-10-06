Couples Are Opting for a Pet When They Don’t Feel Ready for Kids

The latest 2022 data from the United States Census Bureau demonstrates a continued seismic shift in the American family landscape. The year 2019 marked a turning point of ditching traditional timelines, with the 30 being the average age for starting a family.

Ultimately, more couples are opting for a life of child-free experiences before they start dealing with diapers and strollers. Even if couples aren't ready for the responsibilities of having a baby, they still choose to adopt a pet to test their preparedness for caring for another living being.

Reasons for Delaying Starting a Family

Why are more women choosing to have kids in their 30s rather than their 20s, as in past generations?

In a 2022 United Kingdom poll, more than 40% of women reported hitting the pause button on starting a family would give them time to develop their careers. Financial stability and balance through career development was perceived by ladies as essential before adding the financial burden of a child to their lifestyle.

Respondents felt this would help them be better mothers. Other cited reasons for waiting to have kids included having time to travel, find an adequate partner, enjoy hobbies, and pursue personal interests.

Pets Instead of Kids

With women now waiting longer to have children, many couples are finding other ways to grow their family before they plunge into parenthood. One popular solution is getting a pet.

Thirty-three percent of pet owners in the U.K. report they decided to get a pet because they wanted to expand their family without children. The most common pets they're adopting are dogs, with cats following close behind.

46% of dog owners and 43% of cat owners consider their pets as their adopted children. Clearly couples love their fur babies and are using pet ownership as a proving ground to see if they can handle the responsibility of raising a human child.

Why Couples Are Choosing Pets First

But is getting a pet comparable to having a child? The answer isn't straightforward and ultimately depends on who’s weighing in. Getting a pet certainly adds new duties to a person’s schedule.

New responsibilities for a pet include taking them on daily walks, feeding them, scheduling regular vet visits or grooming appointments. Then there's introducing them to new environments, cleaning up the yard or litter box, and training them to behave appropriately. These activities can give couples a taste of parenting and how to split their parental duties fairly. This is especially true when an animal is adopted as a baby that still needs constant nurturing and attention. They often require you to wake up in the middle of the night to let them urinate and feed, just like newborn babies.

In addition, for many couples, a pet can also serve as a source of emotional support and joy. Companionship and unconditional love is a beautiful gift to those missing out on a more traditional family experience.

Accepting the Responsibility

Whether you're deciding to get a new pet or have a baby, the responsibility of being a parent should not be taken lightly. Both circumstances are long-term commitments that require a mindset shift to put the needs of our babies — furred or otherwise — over our own.

Ultimately, society and social media tend to focus on the positive sides of being a dog mom, cat dad, or human parent, but there's still a lot to be discussed about the realities that some people wish were more transparent.

Couples can benefit from talking to their friends, family members, and professionals who have had personal experiences with parenting or pet ownership to get an honest understanding of what they're getting into. By having these conversations, couples can gain insight into what it will take to provide the best care for their future family, regardless of species.

Starting a Family for The Right Reasons

While it may seem like everyone is either getting puppies or having babies, no one should feel pressured into a life choice that doesn't fit their personal lifestyle, goals, and dreams.

Keeping up with the Joneses or choosing a baby because they're cute won't be worth the “payoff” when the nights are long and sleepless, and their futures get more expensive.

For couples who are still debating whether to have a baby or get a pet, it's essential to think through the pros and cons of both options, talk about it together, and make sure that when the time is right, they're ready for their new family member — be it furry or human.

No matter their choice, finding what works best for them and enjoying the journey into parenthood is what’s important.

This article was produced by Floppy Cats and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.