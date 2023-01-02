Is Covid Still Important in 2023? Some Believe Not

As we start 2023, one hot topic is the ongoing fight against COVID-19, especially an issue known as Long COVID. Unfortunately, the fight isn't always about how to best deal with these viruses. Sometimes it's about whether COVID is real, whether people should still be wearing masks, and other questionable arguments.

Twitter was here for all the debates, no matter how baseless and we've got some of the best Tweets for you to enjoy.

User @morethanmySLE wanted to know who was still wearing a mask in 2023.

#CovidIsNotOver If you are still wearing a mask to protect yourself and others from Covid, please reply with 😷



😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷 — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) January 2, 2023

On the opposite end of the argument, @PeterSweden7 thinks COVID is the biggest scandal in history.

▪️Locking people inside their homes was criminal



▪️Forcing people to show covid papers to live life was criminal



▪️Censoring Ivermectin and vitamin D was criminal



▪️Injecting people with new mRNA technology with no long term safety data was criminal



Biggest scandal in history — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 1, 2023

@AmitAryaMD is irritated, to say the least, that 2022 became the year of ‘ignore COVID.'

# of COVID deaths per year in Canada:

2020: 15,307

2021: 14,606

2022: 19,035



Let's get one thing straight: 2022 wasn't the year that we “learned to live with COVID.” It was the year we were told to ignore COVID while it continued to cause mass suffering, disability, and death. — Dr. Amit Arya (@AmitAryaMD) December 29, 2022

Another user in the medical field, @DrLoupis, took a different approach to what we learned from COVID.

COVID actually did something good for me: It made me realize what an evil world we live in: The level of govt corruption. The climate scam. The World Economic Forum. The lying MSM ‘news’. The evil socialism. So thanks for that. — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 31, 2022

@GrayLauryn wants everyone to remember what reality looks like going into 2023.

It’s 2023 and reality still matters:



1. Covid was a scam

2. Netflix is propaganda

3. Men can’t get pregnant

4. There are only two genders

5. The financial system is a scam

6. Obesity isn’t beautiful or healthy

7. The vaccine wasn’t safe or effective — Lauryn Gray (@GrayLauryn) January 2, 2023

@alexjgoldstein has been paying attention to the prevalence of long COVID in obituaries.

For the first time since starting @FacesOfCOVID, I am consistently seeing “complications from long COVID” in obituaries. Anecdotal for sure, but noteworthy and terribly sad. https://t.co/uffd0Axv9Y — Alex Goldstein (@alexjgoldstein) January 1, 2023

@TerriGreenUSA doesn't think she's interested in FLOTUS Jill Biden's New Year's resolution.

No thanks. Jill Biden's New Year message to Americans: “Go get that COVID vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/FGQwTuZ4EE — Terri Green (@TerriGreenUSA) January 2, 2023

@DailyLoud wants to warn of a new CDC-confirmed COVID variant.

New COVID variant XBB.1.5 is rapidly spreading across the U.S. according to CDC‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/nRaPxc45s5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 1, 2023

User @TheGhost270 shares a stark reminder that the COVID vaccine might not be a treatment for everyone.

Woman loses her baby because she took the covid shot. pic.twitter.com/0nPjsKqR53 — Cac270 (@TheGhost270) January 2, 2023

To say there's still a fierce debate over the validity of COVID-19 or the vaccine sets is a severe understatement. The divisive nature in America and the world over this virus and its course of treatment are unlike any disease or issue we've faced in the history of the human race.

Conquering our differences on the matter may be more than most are willing to give.

Is a ‘live and let live' mentality too far of a stretch?

