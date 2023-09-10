Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 on Cowboys vs Giants, Get $250 Bonus

Players who sign up for the first time on the Caesars Sportsbook in anticipation of the NFL week one clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants will receive a welcome offer of bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets when they use the promo code NDGET. This incredibly generous welcome offer is set to be music to the ears of NFL fans across the US. the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants will face off against each other at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kick-off will be 8:20 p.m. ET. make sure to keep reading to learn more about this fantastic offer.







How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Follow these simple steps to claim the brilliant welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook.

Click the link provided to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Create an account by filling in your personal information, such as your name and date of birth. Create a unique username and password combination. Sign in using these details and use promo code NDGET. Make a deposit and place your first bet worth at least $50 on the Cowboys vs Giants. When this bet settles, receive $250 in bonus bets.

Cowboys vs Giants Preview

At 8:20 p.m. ET on September 10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants in week one of the NFL season. Both teams will be looking to start their seasons off correctly with a win. The Dallas Cowboys are coming into this one off the back of a 12-5 regular season in 2022, with an NFC Divisional Round appearance and an NFL Playoffs appearance. The Giants went 9-7-1 in the regular season in 2022 and lost in the second round of the NFL Playoffs. Who will come out on top in this game?

Cowboys vs Giants Odds

The following Cowboys vs Giants odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Spread

Cowboys -3.5 (even)

Giants +3.5 (-1200)

Moneyline

Cowboys (-170)

Giants (+143)

Total

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Which states is Caesars Sportsbook legal in?

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Washington DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Terms and Conditions

