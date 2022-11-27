10 Movies That Give a Cozy Warm Feeling of Life in the 90s

Are you searching for good 90s-vibe films that make you want to get some hot cocoa and a blanket? You've got company. Recently a Redditor requested, “I need recommendations for some easy drama or love movies that have that cozy, warm feeling of living in the 90s, in suburbia or something like that. It's fall, and I need something for snuggling under the blankets.”

10. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

While You Were Sleeping is an adorable Sandra Bullock film centering her around Chicago's Christmas and New Year's holidays. After she saves a man, and her secret crush's life, a nurse mistakes her for his fiancée. His entire family embraces her, and she plays along. He awakens with amnesia, and there is love and laughter.

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

9. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

When Harry Met Sally borders on the nineties, however, this 1989 film is the epitome of a cozy fall film with 90s vibes. It has beautiful Fall in New York City backdrops and stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. It follows their story from meeting in Chicago before sharing a cross-country drive through twelve years of chance encounters.

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

8. Housesitter (1992)

Housesitter is an adorable rom-com following a woman (Goldie Hawn) with con-artist behaviors who weasels her way into the life of an architect by claiming to be his wife. The film has beautiful scenic backdrops in Boston and Cohasset, Massachusetts. The latter is where they filmed the fictional town in the story, Dobbs Mill

7. Practical Magic (1997)

Practical Magic is another fabulous Sandra Bullock that stars Nicole Kidman as her sister and Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as her aunts. They are witches living with a family curse who fight to break free from it once and forever. The small-town scenes are filmed in a Victorian-era seaside port town, Coupeville, Washington, for magnificent seasons of the backdrop.

6. Stepmom (1998)

Stepmom has beautiful scenery and a heartwarming story that might tear your heart out a little bit. It follows a terminally ill woman (Susan Sarandon). She struggles to accept her ex-husband's (Ed Harris) new partner (Julia Roberts), who is becoming her children's stepmother.

5. What About Bob? (1991)

What About Bob?‘s backdrop is a stunning Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. It follows a doctor (Richard Dreyfuss) taking his family on vacation when a troubled patient named Bob (Bill Murray) follows him. The doc's family bonds with him which drive's him mad. It's a cozy 90s film with plenty of laughter and silliness.

4. Pleasantville (1998)

Pleasantville takes place in a seemingly perfect small Midwestern town. It follows two siblings trapped in a 1950s TV show in the city of Pleasantville. The longer they interact in the story, some parts of the black-and-white television scenes turn to color. It's gorgeous. It stars Reese Witherspoon, Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels, Joan Allen, William H. Macy, and J. T. Walsh.

3. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus seems the obvious choice for autumn 90s feels, and Hocus Pocus 2 recently dropped on Disney+ for a twofer. It follows the Sanderson sisters, who are witches and executed but not before bestowing a resurrection curse. And the kid's that bring them back three centuries later. It stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.

2. Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Grumpy Old Men is one of the funniest films of the 90s, and it has an equally amusing sequel. It follows the everyday antics of two retired neighbors who get into various shenanigans while playing practical jokes on each other. It stars Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, Daryl Hannah, Kevin Pollack, and Ann-Margret.

1. You've Got Mail (1998)

You've Got Mail is one of the sweetest romantic comedies from the nineties. It follows a couple (Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks) getting to know each other through AOL emails. Eventually, they meet in tear-jerking circumstances, and nature is scenic with New York City backdrops.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of movies that give you a warm and cozy 90s feeling. Check out these epic 90s films that don't feel that old.

More From Wealth of Geeks

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.