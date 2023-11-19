Cozy Up With Netflix’s Top Christmas Movies Trending Now

Once again, it's the most beautiful time of year. Netflix has all the heartwarming stories you're looking for when it's time to cozy up with a Christmas movie. With so many alternatives to keep viewers busy during the season, the streamer has this pick of movies now trending.

1. The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Following the death of their father, a brother and sister (played by Judah Lewis and Darby Camp) are helped by an exceptionally calm and sage-talking Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) to rediscover the joy of Christmas. Chris Columbus produced and Clay Kaytis directed The Christmas Chronicles. Russell's performance is the main attraction here, and he does not disappoint us.

2. Holidate (2020)

Digitally released on Netflix, Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey make a stunning pair in this holiday film. Two strangers, tired of being alone on holidays, decide to be each other's platonic plus ones for the entire year, only to develop genuine feelings for one another along the way. As of January 2021, 68 million households had seen this romcom. What are the odds of the figure tripling this holiday?

3. A Christmas Prince (2017)

The storyline is so incredibly corny that a sequel is only logical. A journalist is dispatched to report on the nation of Aldovia's problematic prince. In typical romantic comedy fashion, she is immediately mistaken for the young princess's tutor. This movie, set in a vast, snowy terrain with bright décor, will make you want to purchase a ticket to this idyllic — but regrettably, fictional — location.

4. Love Hard (2021)

When a dating column writer (Nina Dobrev) goes to surprise the guy she's fallen in love with on a dating app, she discovers he's not the person he's claimed to be. It's love in the age of catfishing. Will true love blossom as they each attempt to find a way to make things right? If you've yet to see this movie, it’s a great time to find out.

5. Klaus (2021)

Klaus is a charming tale that is wonderfully animated. In this film, underperforming postman Jesper is sent to the world's saddest locale, the imaginary Arctic island of Smeerensburg. He discovers a reclusive bearded man named Klaus who builds handmade toys. The central theme of the narrative is how people grow and learn to accept risks.

6. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (2022)

This is a contemporary rendition of the well-known book by Charles Dickens. The main character of the one-hour musical cartoon, Ebenezer Scrooge, learns of his mistakes on Christmas Eve and watches as a series of events transform his soul forever. As you watch the film, don't forget to take in your child's priceless sing-along moments.

7. Christmas With You (2022)

Anything can happen over the holidays, even the most improbable scenarios. A well-known pop artist watches a fan video made by a child who happens to be the daughter of an attractive and unmarried teacher. When she decides to surprise the fan at her school, a blizzard forces the pop diva to spend some quality time with the family, perhaps write the song that will relaunch her career, and discover love all at once.

8. The Noel Diary (2022)

When Jake Turner returns to his childhood home to settle his late, estranged mother's estate, he finds a diary that might provide the answers he's been searching for. Despite having minimal Christmas cheer, this movie still boasts a beautifully crafted storyline that resonates with real-life experiences and is relatable to many.

9. Single All the Way (2021)

Returning home for the holidays can be challenging. Things won't be as simple as they seem when Peter, tired of hearing people question his single status, convinces his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend and travel with him. When he arrives, a blind date his mother arranged is waiting for him. This film may bring you to tears of joy while also providing moments that will make you laugh and shout in excitement.

10. Holiday in the Wild (2019)

In this romantic comedy, Kristin Davis plays Kate, a former veterinarian on a trip to Zambia who learns about the predicament of baby elephants left orphaned by poachers from her pilot Derek (Rob Lowe). Kate develops a deep attachment to Derek as well as to the kind animals.

11. Christmas Inheritance (2017)

In this classic Christmas premise, a city man becomes stranded in a tiny town over the holiday season, leading to a cycle of frustration and, ultimately, charm. Eliza Taylor plays the spoiled city girl Ellen in this holiday subgenre twist by Ernie Barbarash. Her CEO father takes her to his little New England hamlet for Christmas to see if she's cut out to take on his role. She meets Jake (Jake Lacy) and his aunt Debbie (Andie MacDowell) there, and their influence changes her.

12. The Princess Switch (2018)

An American pastry chef (Vanessa Hudgens) enters a fictional Belgravia to compete in a Christmas baking competition. There, she meets the prince's fiancée and is startled to realize how similar the two seem to be. Who could pass up the chance to make a brief, small life exchange? The two sequels, Switched Again and Romancing the Star, carry on the fun.

13. Let It Snow (2019)

A group of high school students gather together on Christmas Eve when a snowstorm hits a tiny town in the Midwest. Before long, their romantic relationships and friendships clash, and on Christmas morning, everything will change. Even though this Christmas film is overtly corny and shows off its influences, it succeeds because of its strong cast and the ideal festive spirit.

14. Operation Christmas Drop (2020)

Operation Christmas Drop is a romantic holiday tale with a political undertone. Kat Graham plays a congressional assistant who starts to develop feelings for the captain of a U.S. Air Force post (Alexander Ludwig) who, coincidentally, she's attempting to shut down. This rom-com was shot in Guam, and directed by Martin Wood from a screenplay by Gregg Rossen and Brian Sawyer.

15. El Camino Christmas (2017)

Not every Netflix Christmas film is set in a charming small town brimming with festive spirit and snow. El Camino Christmas tells the tale of a man who searches for his estranged father. He finds his father in the middle of a liquor store robbery — an unlikely place for a family reunion and an unlikely setting for a Christmas movie.

