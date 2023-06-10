Cracker Barrel Pride Announcement Upsets Conservatives, Delivers Fantastic Memes

by
cracker barrel
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The culture war in the United States continues to rage on as legislatures nationwide look to pass laws outlawing gender-affirming care for trans children, drag story times, and education on race and gender. And things are no different at the corporate level, where Target announced a massive Pride collection for June before rolling back some of the products in response to right-wing criticism. 

The newest company to enter the fray for Pride Month is the half-a-century-old Cracker Barrel restaurant chain. The company announced on Facebook Thursday that they would be celebrating Pride “with our employees and guests” and that “Everyone is always welcome at our table (and rocker).”

Unsurprisingly, the pushback was immediate from conservatives who see the company’s announcement as a concession to an immoral culture. 

The Backlash 

Conservative screenwriter and actress Colette Harrington tweets that the company knows nothing about its customer base and emphasizes the current right-wing slogan “Go woke, go broke.” 

Another conservative says they used to be proud of sharing a hometown with the company, but this move dashes their pride. 

Others argue that companies should simply stay out of politics. 

But the most visible tweet on the issue comes from Texas conservative advocacy group Texas Family Project that tweeted, among other things, “Cracker Barrel has fallen.” 

The Memes

That “has fallen” made many people think about the Gerard Butler-starring series of films that each end with “has fallen,” and led to some undeniably hilarious memes. 

Some shared images from the film that showed how Butler’s character might react. 

Others went so far as to create fake posters for the film.

Of course, not all of the memes riffed on that one tweet. Film programmer Eric Allen Hatch joked that the restaurants had overnight turned into the gay leather club from the film Cruising

And some on the left joked and made memes about what Cracker Barrels around the nation must look like, given the conservative reaction. 

The Real Reason for The Change

While people on either side of the inclusivity issue made jokes and tweeted about their convictions, some observers noted that the decision has nothing to do with politics or acceptance and everything to do with profit. 

We, of course, can’t say for sure what motivated the shift. But there’s no doubt that the marketing team for the restaurant chain did a lot of research before making any decisions. 

Website | + posts

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

Experience Fun to Table at The Chocolatier in Hershey, PA