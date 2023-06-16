Crackle Original Series At Home With Genevieve Premieres June 23rd

An all-new original series from Crackle is set to debut on Friday, June 23rd. Three episodes will be available on launch day on the Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle streaming services.

At Home With Genevieve stars celebrity designer Genevieve Gorder, best known for her time on the series Trading Spaces. She has also appeared as a host on Best Room Wins, Stay Here, and Dear Genevieve.

The official series synopsis is as follows:

“Discover all there is to know about home with Genevieve Gorder. After making her mark on the ground breaking series Trading Spaces, Gen spent ten years as one of the top design experts at HGTV. Now she’s taking her award winning experience and exploring every facet of lifestyle with At Home With Genevieve. Each episode dives deep into the niches of food, health, cocktails, pets, fashion, gardening and home décor. Gen will have plenty of celebrity friends join her along the way and also ventures out to meet local doers and makers. When great ideas, great guests and fun collide you know you’re At Home With Genevieve!”

“I am so proud of this show,” Genevieve Gorder said in a press release. “I've gotten to a place where I can finally flex ALL my muscles in home and have the opportunity to invite incredible thinkers, doers and makers from every walk of life. Inclusive and ridiculously fun, At Home with Genevieve is truly special, and I hope everyone feels that when they watch it.”