The Craziest Conspiracy Theories People Swear Are 100% True

There's a chance you've heard someone talk about a conspiracy theory so insane that you can't help but roll your eyes. Or maybe the opposite is true. You hear something and go, “Yes! Why don't more people choose to believe this?”

Either way, you're not alone. I personally think conspiracy theories make the world so much more fun. And the fun thing about them is you never know if they are just “crazy” or if they are facts hiding in plain sight.

Everyone has one of those hills they are willing to die on, and these Redditors feel strongly about their theories and why they believe in them. Dive in.

1. Joe Jackson Exploiting Michael Jackson

Joe Jackson is the father of pop king Michael Jackson and talent manager of the Jackson family, but not many good words can be said about him. He was tagged “one of the most monstrous fathers in pop” and was accused numerous times, even by the late Michael, of abusing and exploiting his children, amongst other heinous crimes.

People swear that Joe Jackson gave Michael Jackson puberty blockers to prolong his career.

2. Lip Balm Makes Your Lip Drier

How crazy is that? It wouldn't be the first time a product is designed to use it more often. People point out that lip balm has phenol, salicylic acid, and menthol ingredients. These are all designed to make your lips drier, encouraging you to use more lip balm.

3. Frozen Is a Cover-up for Disney's Secret

This one is a personal favorite.

Frozen was made solely to ensure that when people search “Disney Frozen,” they'll get results for the movie instead of the idea that Walt Disney's head is frozen and hidden somewhere in Disneyland.

4. Cougars Are Not Extinct…Are They?

Someone's been doing a lot of research:

“There are breeding populations of cougars in the US East of the Missouri River.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has maintained that the population went extinct in 2011 and that all cougar sightings have been individual vagrants that have wandered hundreds of miles East of their breeding grounds.”

5. Ugly Sonic Was a Marketing Move

Ugly Sonic is the name of the original design for the Sonic The Hedgehog movie. It received major dislike from the public that it had to be reworked. Ugly Sonic regained attention as he is said to be a supporting character in the 2022 hybrid film Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

6. Men's Deodorant Trumps Women's Deodorants

I also believe in the theory that women's “clinical” deodorant, which is super expensive, by the way, is the same as men's regular deodorant. People use men's as a cheaper alternative and see the same results. Coincidence?

7. Mattresses Stores Are Huge, Fluffy Fronts

Think about it for a second. Mattress stores have little to no advertising, are never hiring, and seem to have no customers, yet they thrive in this economic market. It seems crazy to think, but now I'm really intrigued.

8. Women's Clothing Lack Pockets for a Reason

Women everywhere know the struggle: that pair of pants you love doesn't have pockets. Design oversight or plot to help sustain the entire bag and purse industry. We'll let you decide.

9. It's The Rich vs. Poor, Always

Many conspiracy theorists believe that the rich feared a new French Revolution following Occupy Wall Street. As a result, they are heavily investing in artificially inflating tensions regarding social issues through the media. The logic is that if “the peasants” are too busy fighting each other, they can't attack the rich.

10. Michael Jackson's True Parents Are Not Who You Think They Are

One theorist provided a lengthy post to support their claim. While Google only has records of Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson being the pop star's parents, this person believes otherwise.

“I am convinced that Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson are Michael Jackson's actual parents. (All credit to YouTube channel An American Scheme).”

“That's why he was the talent in the Jackson family and why there were rumors that he was Evan Ross's father (they both look like Diana). Smokey would've been 18 and Diana 14 years old when Michael was born, so Berry Gordy arranged to have the kid given to his old boxing buddy and fellow musician from Chicago, Joe Jackson, who he would fund, leading to the formation of the Jackson 5.”

Unfortunately, Michael passed on in 2009 and can neither acknowledge nor dispute the claim.