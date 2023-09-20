25 Craziest Facts Guaranteed To Blow Your Mind – Do You Know Them?

Think you know it all? Think again! Below, we'll dive into 25 extraordinary “Did-You-Knows.” Folks from an online community share the craziest, mind-blowing facts you may never have heard of before. Curious? Dive in!

1. Almost Nobody Knows What A Year Is

Did you know a year isn't just about the Earth going in circles around the sun? A year is the time it takes for our planet's axis to align perfectly with the sun. It would be the exact measurement every time, but the Earth's axis drifts around like a slow dance called “axial precession.”

Without accounting for this drift, our lovely seasons would wander off. Imagine having autumn in March or summer in the middle of winter! Crazy, right?

2. Most Camels In Saudi Arabia Are Imported From Australia

Traditionally, Saudis imported camels from North Africa, but things changed along the way. A combination of disease, drought, and political instability made them turn their humps towards a new supplier — none other than Australia! Why Australia, you ask? Because Australia has the largest population of camels left on this wacky planet.

3. Only Humans Enjoy Spicy Foods

Scientists have been scratching their heads over this puzzle for ages. There isn't any particular health benefit to munching on fiery peppers (except maybe battling pesky fungus), so why do we love it? Well, some think it's all about the thrill factor. Just like we're the kings and queens of rollercoasters and scary movies, our taste buds crave that exhilarating rush from the zing of hot chili peppers.

4. There Are No Living Descendants of President Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln only had one child who reached adulthood.

Robert had a son named Abraham (yes, just like his famous grandpa), but unfortunately, Abraham Jr. didn't have any little Lincolns of his own. As for Robert's daughters, they had three children between them, but none of them carried on the family name. And so, the Lincoln lineage slowly dwindled over the years.

The last living descendant of President Lincoln, Robert Lincoln Beckwith, bid farewell to this world in 1985. So, the Lincoln legacy only lives on in the pages of history.

5. Cephalopods Have Ring-Shaped or Donut-Like Brains

Cephalopods like squids and octopuses don't just have regular brains like us. Their brains are shaped like a ring or a donut, circling their esophagus. Cephalopods must watch their munching manners because anything too big might cause significant brain damage.

Their brain is right there, in the line of fire, and if food pushes against it, it's game over for the poor cephalopod.

To dine safely, they delicately tear off tiny pieces of flesh with their beaks and use their radula, a tongue covered in small teeth, to grind up their meals into bite-sized morsels.

6. Oxford University Is Older Than The Aztec Empire

Believe it or not, Oxford University is older than the Aztec empire by over 200 years! The University was founded in the 12th century, while the Aztecs built their capital in the 14th century. Time can be a tricky thing, huh? Who knew a school could outlast an empire?

7. An Ohio Class Submarine Can Carry 20 Trident II Missiles

An Ohio-class submarine can carry a whopping 20 Trident II missiles. Each missile comes with 12 independently targetable warheads. If someone managed to wipe out the entire US, an Ohio-class submarine could sneak up from the depths and unleash 240 independently targetable nuclear warheads in retaliation.

That's some serious backup! With 18 Ohio class submarines in service, those undersea titans are ready to protect and serve.

8. Hurricanes Cannot Cross The Equator

Hurricanes love to dance but have a strict “no crossing the equator” policy. Scientists have observed that hurricanes don't form within five degrees of the equator. Why? Experts argue it's because the Coriolis force, which makes air rotate around low pressure, is too weak near the equator. Without that rotation, no storm can brew. So, the equator stays hurricane-free, keeping the tropical vibes intact.

9. Mustard Gas Can Penetrate Both Wool And Cotton

Mustard gas was unleashed on British troops during World War I. It was designed to disable, not kill. And it could penetrate clothing fabrics like wool and cotton. Gas masks came to the rescue, saving lives by keeping the gas out of people's lungs. But the gas still caused excruciating third-degree burns all over the body.

Those affected had to be separated from others because they wouldn't stop screaming. The gas was tricky, too, with symptoms only showing up a day after exposure. In its pure form, it was colorless and odorless.

10. Cleopatra Lived Closer To The Moon Landing Than The Construction Of The Pyramids Of Giza

Here's a mind-bending fact: Cleopatra, the legendary queen, lived closer to the moon landing than to the construction of the Pyramids of Giza. She was born 2,500 years after the Great Pyramid graced the Egyptian skyline but still existed 2,000 years before humans set foot on the lunar surface.

11. Orcas Are One Of The Few Natural Predators To Moose

While orcas and moose hang out in different habitats, there's a predator-prey relationship happening here. But hold your antlers; there's no concrete evidence to suggest that killer whales have a moose feast on their daily menu. It's more like an occasional snack.

12. The Last Execution By Guillotine Was In 1977

In the same year that Star Wars took us to a galaxy far, far away, something else was happening in France. 1977 saw the final use of the guillotine. The stage was set in Marseilles, where a Tunisian immigrant named Hamida Djandoubi met his fate. His gruesome crime of torturing and killing his girlfriend led to his execution.

13. The Blue Whale Is The Largest Animal Ever

These colossal creatures take the crown as the largest animals to ever grace our planet. They can grow up to 100 feet long and weigh over 200 tons! Their tongues alone can outweigh an elephant, and their hearts pump with the power of an automobile.

14. One In 200 Men Alive Today Are Direct Descendants Of Genghis Khan

Would you believe one in 200 men alive today can trace their lineage to the legendary Genghis Khan? Around 10 percent of men within the borders of the Mongol Empire in Genghis Khan's time carry his Y chromosome. Crunching the numbers further, that's roughly 0.5 percent of men worldwide — around 16 million individuals today.

15. Green Iguanas Have Three Eyes

Believe it or not, these reptiles boast three eyes. Alongside their regular peepers, they have a sneaky parietal eye on top of their heads. It may not be your average eye, but it serves a great purpose. This extra eye helps iguanas spot predators, like sneaky birds, from above. With this unique superpower, iguanas can make a quick escape. Three eyes are better than two, especially when avoiding trouble.

16. Gaius Appleius Diocles is The Highest-Paid Athlete In History

Gaius Appuleius Diocles was a total legend in ancient Rome. When he retired at 42, he had raked in a jaw-dropping sum of 35,863,120 sesterces throughout his career. If we translate that into today's dollars, we're talking about a mind-boggling net worth of $15 billion.

17. Some Jellyfish Can Live Forever

Meet the hydrozoan Turritopsis dohrnii — the jellyfish that defies the rules of aging. These jellyfish have mastered the art of hitting the rewind button on their life cycle over and over again. They can live forever. These jellies only meet their match if some predator catches them.

18. Dogs Can Smell Cancer

We all know dogs are our BFFs, but did you know they have super sniffing powers? Scientists have discovered that our furry pals can detect a distinct scent that cancer produces in humans — a scent that escapes our noses. So, if your pup starts acting curious around you, it might be their superhero senses tingling, urging you to see a doctor.

19. Naps Could Save Your Life

Midday siestas aren't just for lazy afternoons; they can supercharge your day. Research shows that a quick nap boosts creativity and focus and leaves you feeling fresh. Napping can also be a secret weapon against heart attacks. A study revealed that regular nappers were 37% less likely to suffer a heart attack or other heart-related troubles.

20. Newborns Don't Shed Tears

Newborns' tear ducts take their time to develop fully. So, for the first one to three months of their lives, babies are tear-free. Isn't it strange knowing no matter how loudly they cry, there's not a drop of tear to back it up?

21. Black Apples Exist

Meet the Black Diamond apples. Hailing from Tibet, these rebellious fruits belong to the Hua Niu family, also known as Chinese Red Delicious. These apples rock an intense shade of purple, so dark it looks black. But beneath that mesmerizing exterior lies the classic white flesh we all know and love.

22. Clams Have Feet

Ever spotted a clam stretching out what seems like a giant tongue? Well, that's no tongue; it's the magical clam foot in action. These shelled creatures have a nifty appendage that's proportionally longer than you'd expect. Why? It's their digging tool. When clams want to explore the sandy depths of the ocean floor, they whip out their trusty foot and get to work.

23. Japan Has A Phone To Call The Dead

This phone booth is like no other. Crafted by the inventive mind of Itaru Sasaki, this unique phone allows people to have heartfelt conversations with their late loved ones, even if it's a one-way chat.

24. Stars Don't Really Twinkle

“Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” may have charmed us into believing that stars shimmer, but it's all a space mirage! In reality, the celestial beauties emit a steady, unwavering glow. However, Earth's atmosphere adds a touch of whimsy, making stars appear to twinkle and dance. So, the next time you spot a twinkling star, know that it's just nature's whimsical light show at play!

25. Betty White Was Older Than Ballpoint Pens, Trampolines, And Sliced Bread

Hollywood's favorite golden girl, Betty White, again proves timeless. Born on Jan. 17, 1922, this incredible actress saw it all. In fact, she had seniority over some of the coolest inventions known to humanity. Ballpoint pens, trampolines, sliced bread — Betty's had 'em all beat!

