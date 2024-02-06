24 Craziest Moments To Happen on Live TV

Live television captures real, authentic events as opposed to scripted, acted-out scenes portrayed in scenes and movies. Rolling cameras snapshot tragedies, bizarre interactions, and wild pop-culture moments. Current media continues to pull inspiration from these wacky moments and memorialize the tragic occurrences.

1. Kanye and Taylor At The VMA's (2009)

“I'mma let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best music videos of all time,” Kanye West informed Taylor Swift after jumping on stage and disrupting her VMA acceptance speech for her 2009 music video “You Belong With Me.” The audience (and Taylor Swift) stared agape at the unbelievable interaction. Kanye left the stage, and Taylor eyed around the arena, swallowing discomfort and holding back tears.

2. Will Smith Slap (2022)

When Will Smith hopped on stage and smacked Chris Rock across the face, no one knew if the interaction came from a script. We sat, confounded and intrigued by the developments, questioning the authenticity of the fight. A few moments later, reports claiming the fight's legitimacy outpoured. Smith acted out following Chris Rock's distasteful comments about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia symptoms.

3. Space Shuttle Explosion (1986)

On January 28, 1986, the Space Shuttle Challenger launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to NASA, the aircraft lasted 73 seconds before exploding. The Challenger faced numerous delays following a Florida cold front. NASA details the frigid temperatures that resulted in the cataclysmic event that killed all seven crew members.

4. Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake Super Bowl (2004)

Janet Jackson put on an incredible show, highlighting her talent and musical skills. Yet, a three-second slip-up undercut the entire performance and blacklisted Janet from several award shows and media events. For the final segment of Janet Jackson's performance, Justin Timberlake appeared, joining her for a rendition of “Rock Your Body,” in which Timberlake utters, “Bet I'll have you naked by the end of this song.”

He did, but on accident. After voicing that lyric, Timberlake grabbed Janet's right breast, attempting to rip off a piece of her outfit and reveal a racy undergarment. In one of the most infamous wardrobe malfunctions, Jackson stood, exposed to the world.

5. Dale Earnhardt's Death (2001)

Racing events pose a potential danger for everyone involved, but the events of the 2001 Daytona 500 seemed too surreal. Dale Earnhardt plowed toward the finish line before losing control of the vehicle and barreling into the wall. While spinning out, the car collided with Ken Schrader's automobile, and the two screeched down the side of the wall. Pieces of Earnhardt's car flew into the air, attracting immediate attention from the emergency medical team.

6. 9/11(2001)

The TSA's official website boasts a video of the attacks on the New York World Center overlaid with phone calls to family members from passengers inside the aircraft. The callers send their last messages to loved ones, stating they're on a hijacked plane and the odds don't look good. News cameras panned to the airplane collision, catching footage of plane crashes.

7. Natalie Barr Cries (2014)

Natalie Barr shed tears on live television after learning her friend's sister died in the 16-hour Lindt Cafe siege at the Sydney location. Barr choked out the news, “I'm just finding out Katrina Dawson was the sister of a prominent barrister, Sandy Dawson, who has done some work at Channel Seven, who..Sandy Dawson, who I know.” The second anchor, David Koch, swooped in, delivering the news so Barr could grieve.

8. O.J. Simpson Chase (1994)

According to a news brief published by CNN, June 17, 1994, or the day of OJ Simpson's low-speed police chase—and two murder charges—interrupted every other live-action event. Millions of watchers tuned in to the media personality steer away from cops in a white Ford Bronco. The chase lasted two hours and attracted everyone's attention. Police cars followed the Bronco, helicopters flew above the incident, and passerby exited their cars to watch the situation.

9. Princess Diana's Death (1997)

It's difficult to pinpoint a 90s event that had a more shocking effect on the world's population than Princess Diana's death. The fatal car crash transpired 27 years ago, as four passengers, Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed (her boyfriend), Lady Di's bodyguard (Trevor Rees-Jones), and their driver (Henri Paul) smashed into a concrete tunnel while trying to avoid paparazzi. The crash killed Fayed and Paul upon impact while medics rushed Diana to the hospital. She passed later that night.

10. Great East Japan Earthquake (2011)

The official earthquake scale, The Richter Scale, tracks the intensity of each Earthquake, noting one as the lowest impact and 10 as the most extreme. In 2011, Japan faced a terrifying 9.0 magnitude earthquake, which caused a ripple of violent tsunami waves along the coast. The water ate houses, people, and landmarks, displacing and killing a total of 28,000 people.

11. Balloon Boy Hoax (2009)

What does a society do when they think a little boy floated away trapped inside a balloon? They grit their teeth and hope he escapes alive. When that balloon lands on the ground, and no one is inside of it, they exhale a deep yet confused breath. Turns out the child's (Falcon) parents wanted to continue their reality TV stint, so they fabricated a story about a runaway balloon concealing their child. During the crazed event, Falcon hid in a closet, away from any media personnel.

12. Boston Marathon Bombing (2013)

The 10th anniversary of this monstrous event occurred last year, honoring the victims with a solemn bagpipe-led processional down the street to the memorials. The tragedy unfolded on April 15, 2013, as two bombs detonated within twelve seconds, injuring hundreds of onlookers and participants and killing three people, including an eight-year-old boy.

13. Magic Trick Gone Wrong (2016)

Marzena Rogalska, a co-host of Question for Breakfast, invited Polish magician Marcin Poloniewicz on set to perform a magic trick involving slamming a hand down on a bag containing a nail. Rogalska pleaded with Poloniewicz to attempt the trick, so he set up the table, grabbed her hand, and slammed it down on the nail bag. The magic trick failed, and the nail punctured her hand as she emitted a shrill scream of agony.

14. Randy Johnson Fastball (2001)

Former Arizona Diamondback's pitcher, Randy Johnson, pelted an estimated 100 mph fastball toward the opposing batter from the San Francisco Giants on March 24, 2001. For a reason unbeknownst to any baseball fan (and the general public), a white dove decided at that moment to fly in front of the pitch. Bad choice on the bird's part. It exploded into a pile of feathers when the ball made contact.

15. Kanye West, George Bush (2005)

An unusual duo, Mike Myers (the man who lent his voice acting skills to one beloved green ogre) and Kanye West teamed up in the name of politics. West testified that ogres and humans have layers but alleged that George Bush did not. West remarked that George Bush hates people at the tail-end of his off-book speech on the “Concert for Hurricane Relief.” Given West's support toward Candace Owens and his choice of claims about marginalized communities, it seems his opinions changed.

16. “Miley, What's Good?” (2015)

With Nicki Minaj's resurgence from the release of Pink Friday 2, we can't help but reminisce over her wildest televised moments. Particularly the moment wherein she called out Miley Cyrus for dragging her into the media the week before. “And now, back to this [redacted] who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what's good?” Nicki growled toward Cyrus.

17. Moonlight and La La Land Mix Up (2017)

Warren Beatty eyed Faye Dunaway with unease after unfolding the Best Picture envelope at the 2017 Academy Awards. In a monumental switch-up, envelope holders handed Beatty the wrong envelope. Moonlight won Best Picture, but the presenters read La La Land on accident. The envelope he received read “Emma Stone, La La Land” since each award counter writes out two envelopes. A grave mistake found Beatty holding the other envelope for Best Actress, not the best picture, so his perceived shy facade at the microphone boiled down to a panic-struck man understanding the implications yet not knowing how to proceed.

18. Steve Harvey Miss Universe Mix Up (2015)

Another award switchup centered around Steve Harvey pronouncing the wrong woman, Miss Universe. The two finalists, Miss Philippines and Miss Colombia, anticipated the results of the 2015 Miss Universe contest. Steve Harvey unraveled the envelope and beamed that Miss Colombia won the crown and the title, but a few moments later, he bit his tongue. “I have to apologize. The first runner-up is Colombia,” he musters while Miss Colombia tenses up. “Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines,” Harvey continues. We can't watch this replay without cringing from secondhand embarrassment.

19. Ashlee Simpson's Lip Sync Meltdown (2005)

Ashlee Simpson is an underrated icon. We stand by that. Though her lip-syncing controversy blacklisted her among many music fans and media websites, we love every song on Autobiography. Her Saturday Night Live performance began when the drummer rolled out a beat and a recorded vocal track for “Pieces of Me” played. Simpson tried to dance off the mistake, then looked to her drummer and other band members for assistance, but they didn't budge. Simpson keeps dancing across the stage, mortified, and walks off the stage.

20. Alex Trebek Sweatshop Comment (2014)

Rest in Peace to the legendary Jeopardy host. A Jeopardy contestant in “The Jeopardy! Battle of the Decades,” Tom Kavanaugh quipped a wisecrack toward Alex Trebek and his suits. Kavanaugh explained the focal point of his upcoming documentary: sweatshop labor. He furthered the statement, saying, “Maybe you can find out the name of the eight-year-olds who made your fancy suit there, Alex.”

21. Tom Cruise Jumps on Oprah's Couch (2005)

Overcome with love for Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise bounced on Oprah's couch, triumphing with his hands in the air. He dissolved into laughter after jumping off the couch, and numerous television shows (Hannah Montana comes to mind) and entertainment segments spoofing the segment.

22. Max Headroom Interrupting Dr. Who (1987)

Doctor Who transports viewers to a new dimension, but no one prepared for the universe they stepped into on November 22, 1987. A hacker toting a Max Headroom (a fictional TV host played by Matt Frewer) mask interrupted a Doctor Who episode for a nonsensical rant. He stated things like “Catch the Wave. Your love is fading” and “My brother is wearing the other one, but it's dirty. Oh, no, they're coming to get me.” The television station regained control, kicking Headroom out for a few hours until the masked man barged through another station.

23. Sinead O'Connor's SNL Performance (1992)

Sinead O'Connor also ended up on the blacklist page for her October 3, 1992 performance on Saturday Night Live in which she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II. The action aimed to protest the assaults against children by the Catholic Church, but the public outcry deemed her a monster, disinviting her and banning her from public events like Saturday Night Live for the rest of her life.

24. Charlo Greene Quits Job on Live TV (2014)

KTVA reporter Charlo Greene walked out of her job during a live broadcast. The subject of the story? The Alaska Cannabis Club, a company spearheaded by Greene herself. Greene voiced her commitment to legalizing marijuana in Alaska and remarked that she had no choice but to quit the reporting job.