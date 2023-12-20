Everything Old Is Art Again: The Appeal of Creative Reuse Art Supply Programs

The art materials market is forecast to reach over $3.7 billion by 2027, with a customer base that includes professional artists, commercial art institutions, community outreach programs, public schools, and hobbyists. Unfortunately, many of those creative tools and supplies will end up in landfills rather than in the hands of future young artists.

The Crayon Initiative, a nonprofit organization, recently partnered with Staples to encourage customers of the office supply company to donate used crayons for recycling and repurposing. The nonprofit also collects donations from homes, restaurants, and schools. The crayons are melted down and then repurposed for use in children’s hospitals across the United States.

“By working with Staples, we will be able to continue advancing our mission, reach, and impact on kids in hospitals across the country,” explains Bryan Ware, CEO of The Crayon Initiative. “We believe the combination of The Crayon Initiative's existing remanufacturing approach and Staples' commitment to recycling will not only reduce waste but also bring happiness to hospitalized children through art and creative expression.”

“Staples is proud to support The Crayon Initiative by providing physical locations across the country to recycle crayons, keeping them out of landfills while also providing young people with a much-needed creative outlet,” adds Mike Sauchuk, Sr. Director of Recycling & Sustainability at Staples.

“Staples' free in-store recycling programs, available at all of our stores, have recycled more than 165 million pounds of electronics and over 250 million ink and toner cartridges since 2012, and we are now excited to add another new recycling category to the list. Crayons are commonly recycled during the back-to-school shopping period, so we are excited to be able to give back to children in need through our collaboration with The Crayon Initiative.”

The Crayon Initiative is not alone in its efforts to reclaim and repurpose art supplies for underserved demographics or public institutions. Other nonprofits across the country also sponsor programs designed to provide access to creative tools and materials.

Nonprofits Offering Creative Reuse Programs

Hundreds of non-profit organizations and grassroots movements across the United States encourage donors to recycle art supplies, including writing tools, crayons, markers, inks, paints, and paper. Here are some to consider:

Recycled Arts Supplies

Recycled Arts Supplies began as a grassroots movement to collect and recycle art supplies in the southern California region. It has since become a part of the nonprofit umbrella organization The Artlands. This group also promotes talented local artists through public exhibitions, media productions, and publications.

The Welman Project

Based in the Fort Worth, Texas area, The Welman Project focuses on both the recycling and creative aspects of creative reuse. The organization acts as an intermediary between companies seeking to donate recyclable materials and schools with limited funding for arts programs. It also allows local residents to purchase artwork created from recycled or repurposed materials.

LEX Center for Creative Reuse

Operating in Lexington, Kentucky, the LEX Center for Creative Reuse estimates it has diverted 31,000 pounds of art materials from local landfills. The center offers classes in various creative arts, including sewing, printmaking, and origami.

Arts Parts Creative Reuse Center

In the Boulder, Colorado, area, Arts Parts accepts donations of recyclable art materials as part of its overall commitment to making supplies available and affordable. It operates its own discount outlet for local artists and hobbyists and also displays works created from reclaimed materials by professional artists.

Scraplanta

A nonprofit called Scraplanta serves the metropolitan Atlanta area. Besides collecting and recycling art materials, Scraplanta also welcomes surplus party and office supplies. The center also offers craft-related classes on a “pay-what-you-can” basis, allowing community members with limited means to participate in creative outlets.

Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the nonprofit Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse accepts donations of art supplies and other goods on an appointment or walk-in basis. Many of these donated materials are resold through a non-traditional art supply store, inspiring the next world-class drawer or collage artist. The center also offers online classes, instructional videos, and in-person classes in an inclusive, non-judgemental, creative space.

757 Creative Reuse Center

The 757 Creative Reuse Center is based in Norfolk, Virginia, and collects a wide and ever-changing assortment of art materials for resale in its own outlet. The center estimates it has already saved thousands of pounds of art supplies from local landfills. It offers creative workshops tailored to meet the needs of all age groups and skill levels.

The Importance of Sustainable Creative Reuse Programs

The urge for self-expression through visual art knows no economic or social bounds. Unfortunately, the materials needed to make that urge a reality can be prohibitively expensive or not readily available. Nonprofit creative reuse organizations fill that need by acting as intermediaries between the business and creative communities. When the tools, supplies, and education are available to creative, aspiring young artists, the results often speak for themselves.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.