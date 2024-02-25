13 Creators To Follow for Reliable Home Improvement Hacks and DIYs

Owning a home isn’t just about paying the bills on time. Paying the mortgage and utilities matters as much as maintaining the home. But taking care of a house requires the right tools and skills. Home improvement is inevitable – whether you just bought a house, have owned one for years, or are currently shopping for one.

Not everyone has the budget to hire a professional, and not all home maintenance requires top-tier skills. But that doesn’t mean you know how to fix that clogged drain or patch that hole. Finding reliable sources for DIY home improvement can be tough. Thanks to social media, folks who know their stuff stand out, especially the lineup of creators we found.

First-Time Diyers and DIY Girlies

Accessing tips and tutorials online makes DIYs much less intimidating and convenient. Although some of these creators are pros now, they didn’t necessarily start that way! Some of these DIYers started like you: with an old house, a tight budget, or no experience.

Some folks even buy homes when they know they’ll have tons of renovation and restoration to do. For DIYers comfortable with their skills, tackling home improvement challenges is the best way to grow them.

1. Mercury Stardust

Mercury’s iconic DIY channel started to break assumptions and stereotypes about who can be “handy.” She’s all about teaching DIY basics to anyone who wants to learn. Her flashy personality adds color to an otherwise staid, stoic profession. For DIYers who want a bit of color and pizzazz with their home improvement, she’s the gal for you.

2. Lexi DIY

Known for her “hot mess” DIYs, Lexi sets the standard for down-to-earth home improvement. She doesn’t pretend to hold any expertise but fully owns her willingness to try – and fail along the way. Sometimes, a good DIY is something you learn from, even if the final result is a “fail.” After renovating her home, she moved on to a lake house, which presents its unique challenges. Follow her DIY journey to learn what not to do from her honest mistakes.

3. The Sorry Girls

These Canadian women aren’t apologetic for getting into DIY home improvement- that’s what makes their brand so funny! Becky Wright and Kelsey MacDermaid’s unapologetic humor is a great confidence booster for any aspiring DIY girlie. Starting as a small crafting channel over a decade ago, they branched out to in-depth YouTube tutorials, paving the way for other women interested in home improvement.

Couples Who Love to DIY

Not all DIYers like to work solo or with friends. Some DIY home improvement happens best with partners! Building and improving a nest as a family makes any house a home. It doesn’t matter if neither partner works in skilled labor. If one has the will to DIY, and their partner supports them, the projects get done! These couples offer some great inspo for all the beginners and first-time homeowners out there.

4. Benson Dwelling

Paul and Kristy Benson, a self-dubbed “DIYnamic duo,” design and renovate houses they live in and rent out to others. Their work, which is featured all over the design sphere, teaches others the benefits of working together to build the space of your dreams! Instead of feeling limited by a lack of skill or experience, learn from couples like this who built their DIY home improvement business from the ground up.

5. Renovation Husbands

After restoring some Victorian homes, these two handymen discovered how well they worked together. Eventually, they “happened upon a completely gutted 1893 Boston Victorian, which was love at first sight.” These Renovation Husbands don’t just DIY. They’re building their dream house room by room and sharing the process with others who want to restore or renovate an old house one day.

6. Jonathan and Jenna

A combined effort of Jenna’s own DIY channel and her husband Jonathan’s home improvement expertise, J+J takes DIY to another level. She’s all about making the home of their dreams; he’s all about supporting her vision.

She researches materials and designs, offering assistance where she can. Jonathan heads up every project, calling in a specialist when necessary. This couple’s ability to work together saves them cash on high quotes from other professionals, and you learn how to DIY on a budget from their example.

For New and Long-Time Homeowners

There’s a lot to learn about caring for a home, whether servicing appliances, dealing with minor plumbing or electrical issues, or how to paint cabinets. And taking care of a house yourself can save hundreds to thousands of dollars. Not every service call is free; improper maintenance can cause major problems.

7. Dad Advice From Bo

As everyone’s Internet Dad, Bo offers the best hacks for folks without any home improvement sense. He covers all home-related hacks and DIYs, from rewiring an outlet to draining a water heater. He’s raised six kids through to adulthood, so you know his advice comes from years of helping out the whole family. And he gives the advice your dad would, so it’s easy to follow.

8. Raymes Home Improvement

Raymes Home Improvement showcases general home repairs of all kinds. As professional general contractors, their advice covers more technical home maintenance. These tips can be very helpful for the more advanced homeowner. Based in South Carolina, they “specialize in residential electrical diagnostics, repairs, upgrades, and…many other services, including plumbing, flooring, painting, and TV mounting.”

9. DIY Home Improvement Guy

Located in upstate New York, the DIY Home Improvement Guy teaches folks how to handle all sorts of problems. His handyman experience gives him a unique perspective on many home improvement problems. Because he’s a one-man team, his DIYs are especially helpful for individuals caring for a home alone.

Creators To Follow For Home Buying

Buying a home isn’t a rush process. With today’s quality concerns, builder-grade doesn’t carry the same weight and value it used to. Getting a new build inspected by a qualified, trustworthy professional is more important than ever. For older homes, a good inspector is critical for avoiding repairs that could cost thousands of dollars.

Home inspections comprise part of buying a house. But financing a home is a whole other ordeal. Although taking finance advice from social media isn’t my first recommendation, some mortgage lenders offer insight homebuyers can take to their lenders and realtors.

10. Cyfy Home Inspections

Well-known for roasting bad builds more than the Arizona heat, this regional builder has much to say about new builds. Although Cy is only certified and licensed for Arizona, his eye-opening insights on home inspection can help any prospective homeowner.

When shopping for your inspector, take notes on everything a bad builder might try to get away with. Negotiate what you can, where you can, so your newly built home doesn’t cost you thousands in repairs after that ten-day inspection warranty expires.

11. Inspector AJ

As a Certified Master Inspector, AJ takes his job very seriously. He inspects new builds and old homes up for sale in Tennessee. He’s just as honest as CyFy but a lot nicer. And instead of building a following from his savage sense of humor, his sentiment and sincerity take him far. AJ still has a good sense of humor when calling out overlooked details with any home build. Follow him for a list of things to look out for when buying a home.

12. Mortgage Dad of 3

Josh Dobson, a certified mortgage lender, offers alternatives to the fear of taking on too much debt to achieve the American dream. He aims to help people get into homeownership by focusing on financial responsibility. As a father, he fundamentally understands the desire to provide a home for the family. He also prioritizes not allowing this desperation to fuel your decision-making.

13. Kevin Blair Team

Kevin Blair, another certified mortgage lender, and his devoted team offer professional tips on home financing. Like Dobson, Blair uses humor to lighten the mood for a heady process. He guides folks through the basics of homebuying, regardless of their assumptions about credit scores and money in the bank. He’s not here to give garbage advice, guiding folks to loans that don’t require a down payment.

Home Improvement on a Budget

Following home improvement creators on social media gives DIYers, homeowners, and home buyers a chance to learn vicariously. We get an inside look from professionals, which provides better insight when making important decisions around the house. Home improvement and maintenance are usually costly, especially when we make mistakes.

However, connecting with like-minded individuals in the comments and with these creators gives access to many ideas, tips, and tutorials. Plus, there's the convenience of staying in your home when buying supplies. Staying updated with the latest trends, hacks, and home improvement means your DIYs could be cutting-edge.

Whether designed or DIY, tips for caring for your house, renovating, repairing, or maintaining it on a budget are more possible than ever. Thanks to the positive influence of social media, even buying a home with limited financial resources is more of an option.