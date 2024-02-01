24 Credit Card Errors That Negatively Affect Credit Scores

To get a credit card or not… that’s the question. If you choose to get a card, you must be extra careful with how you use it. Credit missteps can have lasting consequences on your credit score. We’re uncovering common mistakes to avoid so your credit can remain intact.

1. Late Payments

You may think this goes without saying, but it must be mentioned, just in case. Late payments wreak havoc on your credit score. Consistently paying late triggers high fees and leaves a negative mark, which can signal financial instability. It may impact your ability to secure favorable terms on future loans or credit cards.

2. Maxing Out Credit Limits

Barring a severe emergency, you shouldn’t make a habit of maxing out your card. It’s a credit score red flag. Lenders view high credit utilization negatively, as it suggests financial strain and can hinder your borrowing capacity.

3. Opening Too Many New Accounts

This one surprises many unsuspecting people, as it seems like a good thing if you’re indeed eligible. You never want to open too many new accounts, and often, applying for two is where you should stop. Despite good intentions, multiple recent applications can be viewed as a risk by lenders, potentially lowering your credit score unexpectedly.

4. Closing Old Credit Accounts

This mistake is counterintuitive because it feels like you’re doing the responsible thing by closing old credit accounts. On the contrary, shutting them down can negatively impact your credit score by reducing your overall credit limit and shortening your credit history.

5. Ignoring Credit Reports

You have to be attentive to your credit reports. Ignoring them means you won’t see potential errors or fraudulent activity until it’s too late. Regularly checking your reports ensures accuracy and protects your credit.

6. Co-Signing for Someone With Poor Credit

Here’s where having a giving heart almost always backfires. Co-signing for someone with poor credit may seem kind, but it’s a risky move. If they default, your credit takes the hit, and maintaining good credit becomes an uphill battle.

7. Falling For Phishing Scams

Don’t be gullible; falling for phishing scams can ruin even the best credit profiles. Fraudsters posing as legitimate companies can trick you into sharing sensitive information, leading to unauthorized credit activity. Stay vigilant to protect your financial well-being.

8. Not Updating Personal Information

Not updating personal information might seem trivial, but it can lead to credit hiccups down the line. Lenders need accurate details; outdated information could result in missed communication and possible credit report inaccuracies. Keep your records current!

9. Carrying High Balances

You don’t want to get used to a sky-high balance. It may give a temporary sense of financial freedom, but consistently carrying high balances on your credit cards can have a lasting and negative impact on your credit score.

10. Applying for Multiple Cards at Once

Yes, even applying for too many credit cards at once can cause your credit to take a hit! While it may be tempting to snag those enticing sign-up bonuses, the subsequent inquiries can signal financial distress to lenders, which might also lower your credit score.

11. Ignoring Billing Errors

If you see something on your credit report that doesn’t belong, don’t hesitate to address it. Ignoring billing errors can harm your credit score, as inaccuracies may lead to unfair charges and impact your financial standing. Regularly review and dispute discrepancies for a clean credit report.

12. Not Using Credit at All

While the horror stories concerning credit are terrifying, don’t let them convince you to do away with credit altogether. Not using credit at all might seem safe, but it hinders your credit history, making it difficult to prove your creditworthiness when needed.

13. Defaulting on Loans

Defaulting on loans is a fast track to a credit score debacle. It’s a clear signal to lenders that you’re unable to meet your obligations, severely affecting your credibility as a borrower and making future borrowing more challenging.

14. Settling for Minimum Payments

It seems like you should be fine with a minimum payment since the option is there, especially when it’s hard to come by a dollar. Interestingly, settling for minimum payments is a slippery slope. While it provides short-term relief, the long-term cost includes accruing interest, and it may harm your credit score.

15. Not Checking Credit Utilization

Losing track of your credit spending is the fastest way to financial ruin. Exceeding recommended limits can harm your credit score, signaling to lenders that you may be overextended and potentially unable to handle additional credit responsibly.

16. Ignoring Credit Counseling

Ignoring credit counseling is a missed opportunity to make improvements where you can. Seeking professional advice might provide tailored strategies to manage debt, improve credit habits, and enhance your overall financial profile.

17. Missing Payments on Other Bills

Yep, that phone bill you missed is indeed affecting your credit score. Missing payments on other bills, even seemingly minor ones, can have a domino effect on your creditworthiness. Ensure you’re informed about upcoming payments and prioritize timeliness to maintain a healthy credit standing.

18. Disregarding Automatic Payments

Don’t forget what you have coming out of your account. While it’s good to set up automatic payments, only do so if you can keep up with it. Relying solely on automation can lead to oversights. Missed payments, even when automated, result in fees and harm your credit score.

19. Not Paying Attention To Due Date Changes

Neglecting due date changes is a subtle credit mistake. Billing cycles and due dates may shift, and ignoring these adjustments can lead to missed payments, late fees, and possible damage to your credit score. If you need assistance, constant customer support to find a due date that aligns with your payment schedule.

20. Using Credit for Risky Investments

Using credit for risky investments is a terrible financial decision. It makes you susceptible to losses and, if unsuccessful, could result in debt accumulation. This practice not only jeopardizes your financial stability but also wreaks havoc on your credit score.

21. Closing Your Only Credit Card

Closing your only credit card reduces your available credit and can increase your credit utilization ratio, negatively affecting your credit score. Before shutting it down, consider the impact on your credit history and overall credit report.

22. Failing To Review Interest Rates

Interest rates matter! Ignoring them can be a costly oversight. If you don’t pay attention to interest rates on credit cards, you can accrue tons of debt and higher payments over time. Don’t open a credit card purely because you need the money.

23. Transferring Balances Recklessly

Transferring balances recklessly offers short-term relief from high-interest rates, but doing this without careful consideration can increase debt. All roads lead to a low credit score, so be careful with this one. Evaluate the terms and implications before making balance transfers.

24. Not Understanding Credit Terms

Not understanding credit terms is something anyone can fall victim to, but when in doubt, use Google! If you don’t fully understand what you’re signing up for, there may be dire consequences (high-interest rates, a poor payment schedule, etc.) that you can’t blame anyone for but yourself.