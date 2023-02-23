Creed III Is An Emotional And Powerful Forgiveness Story

Try as you might, there is nothing that can be pinpointed that comes up short in Creed III.

From the story, to the performances, to the soundtrack, to the visuals — it is pure perfection. Creed III packs a powerful punch of emotion and heart as it teaches those watching how to forgive themselves for the mistakes they made in their lives. Just because you aren't perfect — and none of us are — doesn't mean you don't deserve what you have worked for.

About: Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight.

Powerful Messages

Creed III catches up with Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan) after his retirement. He spends his days running a gym and training the heavyweight champion for his next fight.

When his childhood friend, Damian Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors) returns to town after 18 years in jail, he is forced to confront his past that he was trying to forget.

Damian was a promising boxer before his life was abruptly interrupted. He now wants nothing more than to get another shot at the belt, and Adonis promises to help him as best as he can. What follows is a heartwarming and emotional journey that highlights the effects of guilt on someone, as well as how important forgiveness is — not just from others, but from yourself.

Knockout Performances

Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan bring their A-game and deliver knockout punch after knockout punch – both figuratively and literally. So much so, that it is almost impossible to decide who to root for when they step into the ring. It is easy for audiences to see where both of these men are coming from, and to relate to both of their stories. Everyone has something in their past that they wish they could change, but Creed III proves that the past should not be dwelled on.

The chemistry between Majors and Jordan elevates this film to a whole new level. They both demand attention and seeing them work a scene together is absolutely electrifying. Their relationship is a complicated one, and they both know when to play a moment hard or soft, which allows viewers to become completely invested in their story.

Tessa Thompson, who plays Adonis’ wife Bianca, adds a lot to Creed III as well. By now she has a certain rapport and level of comfort with Michael B. Jordan, but she is able to bring that to her on screen relationship with Jonathan Majors as well. Bianca might technically be a supporting role this time, but she is very much as important as Adonis and Damian. It is Thompson that helps her bring the heart and emotion when necessary, and she softens the film because of it – in a good way.

Overall Thoughts

Creed III is easily one of the best films of the year, as well as delivers some of the best performances of the year. This is a special film that shows what the power of forgiveness can do for someone.

Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut proves that he has the skills behind the camera as well as in front of it. Many choices that were made in the making of this film make it what it is.

Creed III will have viewers on the edge of their seat, cheering during boxing matches, wiping tears away during emotional times, and beaming from ear to ear throughout the majority of it. There is heart, humor, and powerful messages about acceptance, love, and forgiveness.

If nothing else, viewers will take away that everyone makes mistakes, and there is no sense in dwelling on them. Sometimes forgiving yourself is the most important step that one can take.

Rating: 10/10 SPECS

