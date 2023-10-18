Customarily associated with youth and innocence, dolls can be adorable, decorative, and even collectible, bringing joy to kids and kids at heart. As a child, kids play with them in the comfort of their homes and carry them everywhere they go as they become a best friend. But this need to think of them as other beings we can communicate with brings out another aspect of them. Whether made of plastic, porcelain, or something else, these human-esque designs make us question whether something deeper lives within the material. Is this form a guise for something else, possibly more sinister?

From The Twilight Zone’s iconic “Living Doll” episode to the lower-budget characters of movies like Demonic Toys, sinister dolls have become a genre staple, giving audiences reason to question the little playthings. Check out the creepiest scary movie dolls.

Billy in Dead Silence (2007)

The favorite of over 101 dolls collected by ventriloquist Mary Shaw, Billy remains a small token under her command long after her death. With a traditional and cleanly kept dummy look, Billy doesn’t give much in the way of creepiness outside of his general relationship with Mary. As dummies often do for their puppeteers, Billy mostly distracts others for Mary, allowing her to control what’s going on behind everyone’s back and play out the darker parts of her plans while they all look the other way.

Brahms in The Boy (2016)

Brahms, the doll, doesn’t do much. He sits quietly. He stares through porcelain eyes with no expression. He waits patiently for anything to happen. He seems like an everyday doll, yet something menacing does hide just past his gaze. Something calls out to those around him to care for him, and their imaginations run wild with the idea that he may interact with them in return. Brahms works as a substitute for a young son lost in a fire, and the family’s way of coping with this tragic event is where the creepiness comes in. Brahms’ place as a doll representing someone else is more than symbolic, but that someone else does more than Brahms, the doll, ever will.

Dr. Byron’s Doll in Asylum (1972)

A doctor at the Asylum for the Incurably Insane claims he can will his existence into a doll he has created. Though the doll supposedly possesses all the parts a human would need to thrive in such an automaton, the doll isn’t much more than a head resembling Dr. Byron’s on a clunky body that walks slowly. A silly-looking contraption, its oddity chills and brings about the unthinkable. Though slow, the robot sneaks perfectly, able to maneuver just enough to do Dr. Byron’s dirty work and leave no question as to whether he’s successfully willed himself into the gimmick.

Dolly in Dolly Dearest (1991)

The Mexican facility that manufactures the Dolly Dearest line of dolls just so happens to sit right next to an ancient Mayan tomb. With the factory abandoned, the tomb’s evil spirit, Sanzia, takes hold of the dolls, bringing them to life before one eventually comes home with the manufacturer’s new owner’s daughter. This Dolly works with the girl to undermine her family and everyone they come into contact with. Sanzia’s ability to possess multiple dolls and a little girl simultaneously is impressive. Still, the pitter-patter of doll feet as they run around causing routine hijinks doesn’t amount to much, leaving Dolly’s smug smirk and scrunched-up frowns to be the most memorable part of the character.

The Clown in Poltergeist (1982)

The entire house has a mind of its own, reaching out to its inhabitants through everything from the kitchen chairs to the television static, but the clown doll proves a turning point for this family’s experience with hauntings. An otherwise usual staple of the children’s bedroom, the clown doll begins to exude an unpleasantness during a stormy night. As the spirits in the house show themselves to be more aggressive, they do so for the first time through the clown, who sits upright in his chair, watching over the children as they fall asleep before attacking. The moment is swift before moving on to an even larger force, but the tension feels palpable, giving credence to the clown’s status as one of the creepiest scary movie dolls.

The Ventriloquist Dummy in Dead of Night (1945)

A psychiatrist relays a story about a patient he once had: a ventriloquist named Maxwell, and his dummy, Hugo. Just as other ventriloquists and their dummies, intense discussions blur the lines between the performing duo. Who speaks, and who actually controls? The doctor believes he knows the answer, and Maxwell’s story plays out as one might expect, but the chills creep in when Hugo continues to appear in the delusions of another’s mind.

Glen & Glenda in Seed of Chucky (2004)

As the love child of two serial killer parents trapped in doll bodies, Glen already has a strange existence. Despite a face known to invoke curse words, with a display of piranha-like teeth, Glen remains sweet and sensitive through their ordeal, with a strong dislike of violence and a great capacity to help others. This compassion may diminish their creep factor some, but when Glen’s stress levels run high, they check out, allowing the more ruthless side of themselves, Glenda, room to play. Yes, the siblings share one doll body but exist within it as two extreme sides of the same coin. The challenge of knowing who will take control at any given moment adds to the character’s campy chaos. Glenda’s sheer enthusiasm for killing makes their father proud, and their joy in cracking queer one-liners while doing so keeps their heinous acts all the more wild.

Billy the Puppet in the Saw Franchise

Often mistaken for The Jigsaw Killer, Billy the Puppet guides victims through the traps laid out by Jigsaw as the face of the killer’s endeavors, a henchman of sorts. His makeshift design consisting of red eyes and lipstick on a boorish white face with spiraling red cheeks, a rough wig, and a black tuxedo with a red bowtie and handkerchief mocks as part clown and part game show host, naturally heightened by his gravelly voice inviting victims to play a game. But Billy himself doesn’t kill, instead entering on a little tricycle, glittered shoes first, almost too cute to be creepy. Billy would be a mere circus act in any other setting, but the atmosphere of Jigsaw’s puzzles and the idea that Billy’s face is likely the last one a victim sees before they die keeps him disquieting…and makes him one of the creepiest scary movie dolls.

Leech Woman in Puppet Master (1989)

A puppeteer brings his puppets to life by performing ancient Egyptian alchemy. Each of his puppet creations has a unique display of creepiness: Jester’s face splits into three parts that rotate independently, Tunneler has a drill on his head used for creating gore, and fan-favorite Blade bears a hook for a hand. Of them all, Leech Woman creeps the most, vomiting live leeches onto her victims that then drain the blood from their bodies. The horrendous act of her mouth unhinging as the leeches slowly form and she throws them up is enough to creep anyone out.

The Dolls in Dolls (1987)

During a storm, Judy and her family find themselves stranded at a large old house filled with dolls. The house’s owner, Gabriel, explains that he makes the dolls by hand, disheartened by the modern world where mass-produced dolls reign, and adults can no longer tap into the children they used to be. He gifts young Judy Mr. Punch, the most popular doll of the bunch, but the bunch striking as a whole raises the stakes. Gabriel’s dolls menace the most when they form their all-out group attacks. The antiques with buck teeth sneer and egg each other on as they kill together, capable of dragging entire corpses across the house unnoticed. Inside and out, these dolls give off the stuff of nightmares.

Tiffany in Bride of Chucky (1998)

Tiffany, the lover of a famous serial killer who also dabbles in murder herself, thinks of herself as an ordinary girl who wants traditional things like love and marriage. However, when she doesn’t get her way, she quickly gives in to the call of the kill that always beckons her. Now, put that soul into a rare and collectible Wedding Belle doll with a dye job, a leather jacket, some boots, any weapon, and the motivation that her boyfriend never intended to marry her and killed her instead. Tiffany’s derangement almost seems justified, making her sympathetic while positioning her nearly on par with her boyfriend, Chucky, skill-wise.

M3GAN in M3GAN (2022)

Built as the best companion a child could have, M3GAN is a robotic doll whose primary directive consists of friendship and protection for her child counterpart, Cady. M3GAN’s programming might be built on good intentions, but her artificial intelligence can not handle the nuances of human interaction. She dwindles life to distinct good or bad calls, making her AI stark and toxic. Though the uncanny valley of her design alone could put her into the running for creepiness, her protection becoming overprotection seals the deal. Whether dancing, singing, or doing arts and crafts, M3GAN’s violent displays risk the well-being of everyone, even putting the person she’s protecting in harm’s way.

Annabelle in Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle looks the part of a creepy doll: a scarred finish covered in old paint holding an expression one just can’t trust. But that’s not where her greatest creepiness comes in. Unlike other dolls with proximity to possession whose bodies must act out their possessor’s whims, Annabelle works as a proper vessel. Evil follows her everywhere she goes but never needs her to get up and run around to get the job done. Instead of being trapped within her limbs, the evil entity remains free to bid the way it pleases. Staying independent means that Annabelle can sit there looking not-so-pretty while still being dangerous. Even The Warrens can’t seem to keep their grips on her.

Fats in Magic (1978)

Ventriloquist dolls already have a more inherently creepy nature, possessing roles where they must show a different personality than the person they’re working with. When done right, the magic of the act keeps audiences guessing what is real and what isn’t. Performer Corky Withers and his dummy Fats pull the magic off better than most, even when not on stage, a tour de force. Their relationship goes far beyond it all, as Fats takes charge and commands decisions for Corky. Corky’s descent into madness feels oppressive with Fats. Though one might think they’re witnessing just one man tearing himself apart, Fats’ control over Corky feels like something more than that, breaking the idea of the reality between them.

Chucky in Child’s Play (1988)

Like every other Good Guy doll on the market, Chucky exists only to be friends to the end with the kid who takes him home. The end comes sooner than later when Voodoo infuses such an adorable doll with the mind of a serial killer like Charles Lee Ray. Unpredictability, derangement, and bluntness give Chucky his edge. His creepiness, however, comes from his ability to use his cuteness against his victims, especially his owner, Andy, who takes most of the blame for him. His chubby cheeks make a sweet face, with a flock of red hair and cute overalls, but will he curse at you, flip the bird, or come charging with a knife? He’s ready to use anything at his disposal and then returns to his cute self to prepare for his next victim. Nothing holds back this doll. Even burnt to a crisp, he’s ready to lash out, adding to his creepiness! High tension is the only way to exist with Chucky afoot.

The Zuni Fetish Doll in Trilogy of Terror (1975)

Amelia finds the perfect gift for her archeologist boyfriend in the Zuni Fetish Doll of aboriginal culture which claims to have the soul of a hunter trapped inside it. She quickly learns that some cultures should stay untouched, as the doll proves too much for her to handle. As she prepares for her date, the doll turns her apartment into a hunting ground, making Amelia as his prey. His relentless attacks against her with a kitchen knife induce winces. On the smaller side, even for this type of collectible, the Zuni Fetish Doll still shows no mercy. It is the very idea of an unstoppable knife being wielded directly at the ankles, and of this hunting spirit being set free into the world, that sends this doll over the top.