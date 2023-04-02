10 Creepy Movies Where People Are Hiding in The Walls

If you're looking for a spooky thrill, movies about people hiding in the walls can be a perfect choice. From psychological horror to supernatural terror, these films offer a range of suspenseful scenarios to keep you on the edge of your seat. Whether it's a haunted house or a deranged stalker, these movies will make you think twice about what might be lurking behind your walls.

1. Barbarian (2022)

Barbarian is a newly released horror movie about a young couple moving into a new home. They discover a mysterious hole in the wall, leading to a hidden room, and things quickly turn dark. Barbarian offers a fresh take on the people-hiding-in-the-walls trope with its unique story and disturbing imagery. The film subverts expectations at every turn and was one of my favorite films of the year.

2. The People Under The Stairs (1991)

In The People Under the Stairs, a young boy discovers that his landlords are hiding a group of kidnapped children in the walls of their home. The movie features an eerie atmosphere, well-executed jump scares, and a twisted plot that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

3. I See You (2019)

This psychological thriller follows a detective investigating a series of disappearances in a small town. As he delves deeper into the case, he realizes that someone is hiding in the walls of the victims' homes. This movie offers a fresh take on the people-hiding-in-the-walls trope by blending it with a tense and unpredictable storyline.

4. Malignant (2021)

Malignant is a supernatural horror movie that tells the story of a woman who is haunted by terrifying visions of a mysterious figure hiding in the walls of her home. As she investigates, she uncovers a shocking secret that threatens to consume her. This movie features intense gore, a unique twist, and creepy visuals that will leave you feeling disturbed.

5. The House at The End of The Street (2012)

In The House at the End of the Street, a teenage girl moves to a new town and befriends a boy living in the house next door. As she learns more about his family's tragic past, she discovers that someone is hiding in the walls of their home. This movie offers an interesting take on the people-hiding-in-the-walls trope by blending it with a mystery-thriller storyline.

6. Crawlspace (1986)

Crawlspace is a horror movie that tells the story of a man who poses as a landlord to rent out rooms in his house, only to use the space to conduct grotesque experiments on his tenants. As the story progresses, a young woman discovers that someone is hiding in the walls and must fight for survival. With a unique take on the people-hiding-in-the-walls trope, this movie offers suspense and terror as the story unfolds. The director skillfully creates a claustrophobic atmosphere that will make you feel trapped.

7. Flowers in The Attic (1987)

This classic horror movie tells the story of four siblings who are locked in an attic by their abusive mother and grandmother. As they try to escape, they discover someone hiding in the walls. This movie offers a disturbing look at the effects of abuse and neglect on children along with a claustrophobic atmosphere that will make you feel trapped.

8. The Boy (2016)

The film follows a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. When she arrives, she is shocked to discover that the child she is supposed to care for is actually a life-size doll that the parents treat as if it were real. As the story unfolds, strange occurrences begin to happen, leading to a shocking revelation about the true nature of the boy and his family.

What makes this film particularly unsettling is the way it uses the setting of an old, creaky English mansion to create an atmosphere of dread and tension. The use of sound, lighting, and camera angles all work together to create a sense of unease and uncertainty that builds throughout the movie. As the main character delves deeper into the family's secrets, the tension becomes almost unbearable, leading to a chilling conclusion that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

9. Housebound (2014)

Housebound is a creepy film about people hiding in the walls that combines horror and comedy to create a unique and engaging experience. The story follows a young woman who is under house arrest and suspects her family's home is haunted. The protagonist's character development, humor, and creepy moments contribute to the film's success. It is a well-crafted and entertaining horror-comedy that is worth a watch for fans of the genre.

10. Within (2016)

A young family moves into a new home, only to discover that someone is hiding in the walls. As they try to uncover the truth, they begin to unravel dark secrets about the previous owners of the home. This movie freshens up this trope by blending it with a mystery-thriller storyline. The movie's plot is full of twists and turns, and the director does an excellent job of building suspense and tension throughout. Overall, Within is a solid horror movie that will keep you guessing until the very end.

This thread inspired this post.

Featured Image Credit: New Line Cinema.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.