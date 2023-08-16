Nightmare Fuel: 14 Creepy Movies With People Hidden in Walls

When you're looking for a creepy movie, those featuring people who are hiding in the walls or attic are especially unnerving. Someone on a popular online forum asked for examples of films featuring people lurking behind walls, in a crawlspace, or in a home's attic. Here are the top 14 responses.

1 – Bad Ronald (1974)

A few people noted the TV movie Bad Ronald as a classic example for this list. “The OG,” wrote one movie fan. Another said, “Scared the heck out of me as a kid! Was going to suggest this very movie!” A third confessed it also freaked them out when they were a kid and another remarked, “My dad turned me onto this one as a teen and I LOVE it.”

2 – Hider in the House (1989)

Some movie lovers pointed out Hider in the House perfectly fit the request, with one saying Busey “goes ham” and another noting, “Gary Busey gold. Saw this on a bad movie night with friends back in 2003 — we quote it to this day.”

3 – Black Christmas (1974)

Black Christmas is definitely creepy. One movie fan said, “Black Christmas is the first movie I remember doing this trope, my man Billy is the OG. I can be mistaken, because there's always an Italian movie from the 50s that did a slasher tradition first.”

4 – The Pact (2012)

One viewer said, “Pretty sure The Pact (2012) was like this.” Another chimed in, “The Pact! Underrated film.” When a recovering drug addict returns home after her mother's death, she finds more in the house than she bargained for. It's full of suspense and there is even a sequel, The Pact 2.

5 – Barbarian (2022)

Barbarian is a 2022 horror movie about a young couple moving into a new home. They discover a mysterious hole in the wall, leading to a hidden room, and things quickly turn dark. Barbarian offers a fresh take on the people-hiding-in-the-walls trope with its unique story and disturbing imagery. The film subverts expectations at every turn and was one of my favorite films of the year.

6 – The People Under the Stairs (1991)

In The People Under the Stairs, a young boy discovers that his landlords are hiding a group of kidnapped children in the walls of their home. The movie features an eerie atmosphere, well-executed jump scares, and a twisted plot that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

7 – I See You (2019)

This psychological thriller follows a detective investigating a series of disappearances in a small town. As he delves deeper into the case, he realizes that someone is hiding in the walls of the victims' homes. This movie offers a fresh take on the people-hiding-in-the-walls trope by blending it with a tense and unpredictable storyline.

8 – Malignant (2021)

Malignant is a supernatural horror movie that tells the story of a woman who is haunted by terrifying visions of a mysterious figure hiding in the walls of her home. As she investigates, she uncovers a shocking secret that threatens to consume her. This movie features intense gore, a unique twist, and creepy visuals that will leave you feeling disturbed.

9 – The House at the End of the Street (2012)

In The House at the End of the Street, a teenage girl moves to a new town and befriends a boy living in the house next door. As she learns more about his family's tragic past, she discovers that someone is hiding in the walls of their home. This movie offers an interesting take on the people-hiding-in-the-walls trope by blending it with a mystery-thriller storyline.

10 – Crawlspace (1986)

Crawlspace is a horror movie that tells the story of a man who poses as a landlord to rent out rooms in his house, only to use the space to conduct grotesque experiments on his tenants. As the story progresses, a young woman discovers that someone is hiding in the walls and must fight for survival. This movie offers suspense and terror as the story unfolds.

11 – Flowers in the Attic (1987)

This classic horror movie tells the story of four siblings who are locked in an attic by their abusive mother and grandmother. As they try to escape, they discover someone hiding in the walls. This movie offers a disturbing look at the effects of abuse and neglect on children along with a claustrophobic atmosphere that will make you feel trapped.

12 – The Boy (2016)

The film follows a young American woman who takes a job as a nanny in a remote English village. When she arrives, she is shocked to discover that the child she is supposed to care for is actually a life-size doll that the parents treat as if it were real. As the story unfolds, strange occurrences begin to happen, leading to a shocking revelation about the true nature of the boy and his family.

13 – Housebound (2014)

Housebound is a creepy film about people hiding in the walls that combines horror and comedy to create a unique and engaging experience. The story follows a young woman who is under house arrest and suspects her family's home is haunted. The protagonist's character development, humor, and creepy moments contribute to the film's success. It is a well-crafted and entertaining horror-comedy that is worth a watch for fans of the genre.

14 – Within (2016)

A young family moves into a new home, only to discover that someone is hiding in the walls. As they try to uncover the truth, they begin to unravel dark secrets about the previous owners of the home. This movie freshens up this trope by blending it with a mystery-thriller storyline. The movie's plot is full of twists and turns, and the director does an excellent job of building suspense and tension throughout.

Source: Reddit.