15 Songs That’ll Give You the Creeps

Halloween is just around the corner, so it's an excellent time to make your playlist. You could go for some fun, spooky tracks such as “Monster Mash,” or maybe you'd prefer something a little darker.

A familiar online forum recently debated the songs with more of a sinister edge. If you're not scared easily, please read on.

1. Bathory Erzsebet – Sun O)))

I admit that I was not aware of the concept of drone metal when I entered this discussion. “Bathory Erzsebet” is an unfamiliar tune to kick things off, but it's a perfect example. The lyrics are disturbing, and one commenter claims that the band locked their claustrophobic singer in a casket to record screams.

2. Down by the Water – PJ Harvey

The drowning of an infant by a psychotic mother is the backstory to this track. This list isn't for the fainthearted, and “Down by the Water” is a typical example of what the original poster sought.

3. What's He Building? – Tom Waits

A spooky video might mask some seriously disturbing lyrics. In “What's He Building?” Waits sings about an isolated man with a sinister setup in his home. We never find out what he is building, but one respondent tells us they think of this song every time they pass an abandoned property.

4. The Hurdy Gurdy Man – Donovan

Some suggest that “The Hurdy Gurdy Man” is a force for good. He visits the singer in his dreams, along with his friend The Roly Poly Man, but the forum is freaked out by the whole premise.

5. Burn The Witch – Queens of the Stone Age

Even the cover of Lullabies to Paralyze evokes the theme of medieval folk horror. “Burn the Witch” was a single from this album, and it takes what has become a comedy theme in certain TV shows to new, dark depths.

6. Closer – Nine Inch Nails

NIN singer Trent Reznor clarified some confusion over the meaning of “Closer” when he confirmed it was about obsession and self-hatred. The forum thinks it's fantastic and that the song perfectly fits the brief of this discussion.

7. (Don't Fear) The Reaper – Blue Oyster Cult

Many will know this song as the intro to Stephen King's The Stand. “(Don't Fear) The Reaper” was an ideal fit for the movie, and while many feel it's about fearing the folly of death, there are sinister undertones.

8. Hamburger Lady – Throbbing Gristle

Avant Garde, Indie, Punk. English band Throbbing Gristle refused to be pigeonholed, but they were certainly different. “Hamburger Lady” is about a woman with badly burned skin, and one commenter confirms they were terrified when they first heard it.

9. Frontier Pyschiatrist – The Avalanches

While the song's theme is hard to identify, some forum members are troubled by “Frontier Psychiatrist.” In part, that is down to a strange video that accompanies the song, and one poster informs us that they are freaked out by the bird's shrieking.

10. Goliath – The Mars Volta

A song that starts with a spiked drink descends rapidly from that point. This is seriously sinister stuff, and one individual states that the whole album, The Bedlam in Goliath, is genuinely creepy.

11. One of These Days – Pink Floyd

From the album Meddle, “One of These Days” contains disturbing lyrics delivered in a distorted voice. It's a creepy track with words referencing cutting someone into little pieces.

12. Sandy Fishnets – Evelyn Evelyn

A tale of conjoined twins and a young girl who is murdered when she gets too old at 13 may be breaking new ground, but it's too unpleasant a theme for some posters. “Sandy Fishnets” is described as harrowing by one contributor.

13. Sleep: My Chemical Romance

A song about an awful person with no remorse facing up to the afterlife fully fits the original brief. “Sleep” is full of deep emotion, with the central character wondering why anyone would cry for them.

14. Tiptoe Through The Tulips – Tiny Tim

Its appearance in the movie Insidious has given “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” a more creepy edge. Some posters were already freaked out by Tiny Tim's strange vocals, but one person prefers to think of this as a song from Spongebob Squarepants.

15. Where the Wild Roses Grow – Nick Cave and Kylie Minogue

When a song is included on an album called Murder Ballads, it's unlikely to be cheery. Nick Cave is a perfect artist for “Where the Wild Roses Grow,” while pop princess Kylie Minogue does a great job as his victim. It creeps out more than one member of the forum and is ideal for the original brief.

Source: Reddit